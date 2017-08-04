Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to Longhorn Steakhouse stats from 2016-17, 2.5% of their customers ordered their steaks rare, and 11.7% order them well done.

By his own admission, as a youth, actor Robert Pattinson used to steal X-rated magazines and sell them at a substantial markup to classmates at the private school he was attending.

According to the Huffington Post, the least expensive time to buy a plane ticket for travel in the continental U.S. is 54 days before the flight.

Martin Van Buren was the first U.S. president born after the Declaration of Independence, and the only one whose native language wasn't English – his first language was Dutch. The Sultan of Oman gave him two tiger cubs; he wanted to keep them in the White House, but Congress pressured him to donate them to a zoo.

Taffy-pulling is the process of aerating a mix of sugar, butter, corn starch, glycerin, flavorings, and colorings into a candy – giving the taffy a silky-chewy texture. In 1900, the onset of mechanical taffy-pulling machines increased production from 300 pounds a day to 10,000 pounds, with the same labor.