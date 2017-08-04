We head into Austin's Pride Month on unstable queer ground. Our president and his team of goons have declared war on the LGBTQ community – from his Twitter declaration banning trans folks from the military (which should garner a much bigger conversation about the role of the military and who it frequently targets ...) to the Department of Justice arguing that Title VII (of the Civil Rights Act) does not apply to sexual orientation. We know it's a scary time, but we also know that a group of (albeit powerful) bigots will not erase us, will not put any of us back in the closet, and they absolutely will not defeat us. As a reminder of why our community is amazing, check out the events happening this week. On Tuesday, ASA hosts a job-getting event for their clients and the community offering free biz clothing and résumé help, while allgo addresses community health needs in regard to grocery shopping and healthy eating (also Tuesday). You can always work it – and sweat it – out with Erica Nix at her queer-focused workout studio, Transform. And don't forget The Mahogany Project puts on Dynasty this weekend to foster community conversation about being queer and Black in Austin.

GAYDAR

Lizzy Caroloke When in doubt, sing yer heart out. First Thursdays, 8pm-12mid. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd. Free. www.karaokelist.net.

AIDS Walk Kickoff ASA kick-starts their annual AIDS Walk with new merch, games, music, and free drinks. Kids and puppers welcome. Thu., Aug. 3, 6-8pm. Space 24 Twenty, 2420 Guadalupe. www.aidswalkaustin.org.

Sip to Support With L&B Happy hour with the Wolfpack ladies. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Equality Alliance. First Thursdays. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth.

undeRAGE Thursdays Highland's weekly college night. Get yer dance on to those EDM beats. 18 and up welcome. Thursdays, 9pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. $20 (no cover for 21+). www.fb.com/highlandlounge.

Geeks on Fleek: Children’s Books Honey St. Claire hosts while Zane Zena, Chique-Fil-Atio, Papi Churro, Dandy Velour, and more act like kids. Thu., Aug. 3, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5 ($3 with costume).

The Mahogany Project V: Dynasty The Mahogany Project returns with Dynasty – a story about Black queer men's experience in Central Texas. Fri.-Sun., Aug. 4-6, 7pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd. $10-25. www.themahoganyproject.com.

BLF Events: KILT Kilts, beers, and bears while DJ Kelly plays the greatest retro video hits. Fri., Aug. 4, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

FBC & the Midnight Menagerie Present Summertime Sin! Summertime and the sinning is easy. Special guests are sure to titillate. Sat., Aug. 5, 8:30-11pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $10-75. www.fatbottomcabaret.com.

Dirty Birdie Drag Queen Chicken Sh*t Bingo + Karaoke Come for bingo with Lady Grackle and Fajita the Chicken, stay for the karaoke pajama party sing-along. Sundays, 7:30pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. www.fb.com/highlandlounge.

Workout! With Erica Nix Making exercise fun again. Mondays, 6:10pm; Wednesdays, 6:30pm. Transform, 1909 Wheless. $15. www.transformfitnessaustin.com.

Queer Film Theory 101 Funny queers are talking about the most influential straight movies on their queer lives. Rachel Badger, Ann Dills, and Jordan Pearce join host Micheal Foulk. Mon., Aug. 7, 8-10pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich #120. www.fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Bitter Heart Society & Special Guests The punk rawk grrrls are back and breaking hearts. Mon., Aug. 7, 9pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth.

Dress for Success Wells Fargo partners with ASA to offer free professional aid to ASA clients and the community. Volunteers on hand to answer questions in English and Spanish. Tue., Aug. 8, 2-7pm. AIDS Services of Austin, 7215 Cameron Rd. www.asaustin.org.

Let’s Talk: What’s in Your Grocery Bag? A QPOC community event discussing food, nutrition, health, and wellness. Please bring note-taking materials and an example grocery list. Tue., Aug. 8, 6-8pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. www.allgo.org.

Pride! (Boiz of Austin) Celebrate Pride – yours, theirs, the city's – with the boiz! 18 and up welcome! Tue., Aug. 8, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5-10. www.fb.com/boizofaustin.

PRIDE AHEAD

Fruit Loop Bar Crawl Kick off Pride Week with a Tour de Gay Bars. Fri., Aug. 18, 8pm. Various locations. www.austinpride.org.

Double D Bingo Pride Edition Double D Bingo gets Pride with extra-special performances by Miss Austin Pride Nadine Hughes and Mr. Austin Pride Sya Nyde. Tue., Aug. 22, 7-9pm. Searsucker, 415 Colorado. Free to play.

Pride Interfaith Celebration Go for the speakers, stay for the all-volunteer celebration choir. Tue., Aug. 22, 7-9pm. First United Methodist Church, 1201 Lavaca. www.fb.com/pridefaithatx.

WERK Fashion Show Bianca Del Rio and Coco Peru host, with special performances by Drag Race's Shangela, Raja, Raven, and more! Thu., Aug. 24, 6pm. ACL Live at the Moody Theater, 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd. $20-125. www.austinpride.org.

Movie Madness: Bette vs. Joan (AFS celebrates Pride) A campy cocktail party with What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? Fri., Aug. 25. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $50. www.austinfilm.org.

Show Your Colors A Pride happy hour with DJ GirlFriend and a live community mural. Fri., Aug. 25, 6pm. Space 24 Twenty, 2420 Guadalupe. Free. www.space24twenty.com.

Austin Pride Official Women’s Party L&B and special guest Sada Bettencourt (of The Real L Word) host a night of Pride celebrations. Fri., Aug. 25, 8pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. $10-100. www.lesbutanteandtheboss.com.

Austin PRIDE 2017 Get yer rainbows and glitter ready for a Pride-tastic day! Sat., Aug. 26; festival 11am, parade 8pm. See website for deets. www.austinpride.org.