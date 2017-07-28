Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 28, 2017

Growing up as a kid on her family farm in South Africa, Charlize Theron had a pet goat named Bok.

Warbler finches in the Galápagos have been self-medicating with Guayabillo leaves to combat parasites and repel mosquitoes.

Ten years before Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, he survived another assassination attempt by stabbing in Harlem, N.Y., by Izola Curry. Diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, she spent the rest of her life in mental institutions.

According to PayPal, about 90% of all email sent worldwide falls into the spoof, phishing, spam, and general junk category.

The longest covered bridge in the world is in Hartland, New Brunswick. It is 391 meters long, or about ¼ mile. Local folklore says when you enter it, if you make a wish, close your eyes, cross your fingers, and hold your breath, your wish will come true.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns
TODAY'S EVENTS
HeadCrusher (album release)
Come & Take It Live
Guzu Gallery: Strange Beasts V at Guzu Gallery
Thelma & Louise
at Laguna Gloria Amphitheater
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP