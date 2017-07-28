Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Growing up as a kid on her family farm in South Africa, Charlize Theron had a pet goat named Bok.

Warbler finches in the Galápagos have been self-medicating with Guayabillo leaves to combat parasites and repel mosquitoes.

Ten years before Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, he survived another assassination attempt by stabbing in Harlem, N.Y., by Izola Curry. Diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, she spent the rest of her life in mental institutions.

According to PayPal, about 90% of all email sent worldwide falls into the spoof, phishing, spam, and general junk category.

The longest covered bridge in the world is in Hartland, New Brunswick. It is 391 meters long, or about ¼ mile. Local folklore says when you enter it, if you make a wish, close your eyes, cross your fingers, and hold your breath, your wish will come true.