From gags to goats, this weekend is full of queer hijinks. Poo Poo Platter's Gag competition finale is Friday with the five winners vying for top queen and a chance to perform alongside the PPP girls at Bushwig 2017 (in the words of Ru, "Don't f*ck it up" because Bushwig's founder Horrorchata has flown in to co-host). Speaking of special guests, expect an extra special visit from Christeene to wish a happy birthday to the hostess with the mostest – Bulimianne Rhapsody. To celebrate, PPP is donating proceeds to the beloved fur babies at Austin Pets Alive! And since we're talking about pets, now's a good time to tell ya to wind yourself down Sunday with some much needed (goat) yoga. That's right, get yer downward dog on with the four-legged goat sisters Thelma and Louise. This community event is super queer-friendly and perfect for anyone craving goat cuddles, outdoor time, and some Instagram-worthy pictures.

GAYDAR

Babes Fest ’17 BossbabesATX presents an independent comedy, music, and film fest to promote self-identifying women in the arts. Thu.-Sun., July 27-30. $11-33. www.babesfest.com.

Jo’s Drag Queen Bingo Louisianna Purchase hosts free bingo, drag performances, and prizes! Last Thursdays. Jo's Coffee Downtown, 242 W. Second. www.joscoffee.com.

KGSR’s Unplugged at the Grove With Nakia & the Blues Grifters Nakia & the Blues Grifters give you free concert, summer vibes. Thu., July 27, 8pm. Shady Grove, 1624 Barton Springs Rd.

Peach Fuzz Release Party You should be celebrating the new Peach Fuzz. Fri., July 28, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5. www.peachfuzzmag.com.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Live Performed by O’Brien’s Orchestra Give in to an audience participation performance of Rocky Horror. They'll be slinging prop bags and merch with some pre-show drag. Oh my, Janet. Fri., July 28, 8pm-12mid. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $10.

Poo Poo Platter Presents GAG Finale: Pick of the Litter! The five reigning queens go drag-to-drag to battle for Bushwig 2017. Hosted by Bulimianne Rhapsody (happy birthday, bb!) and Bushwig founder Horrorchata. Fri., July 28, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. www.fb.com/poopooatx.

Weird City Sisters Pool Party! A pool party of the weird and wild. Raise ca$h for the AIDS Walk and drink for free (BYOB encouraged). Sat., July 29, 2-7pm. $10 in advance, $15 at door. www.fb.com/weirdcitysisters.

The Pretty Boys Concert Dimitrius Adams celebrates the upcoming release of his first EP with all the pretty boyz and queens. Afterparty takes over OCH. Sat., July 29, 7:30-10:30pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $13-50. www.fb.com/dimitrius.adams.

Alex Napping, MeanGirls, and Krista Van Liew Queers on queers on queers making music onstage. Sat., July 29, 9pm-12mid. Mohawk, 912 Red River. $10. www.mohawkaustin.com.

BLF Presents: Queer Bear Ball Get ready for a fairy good time. Costumes (and glitter beards) encouraged. Sat., July 29, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. www.theironbear.com.

Middle School Dance Party! Summer Edition Do you really wanna zigazig ah? GirlFriend and special guest DJ Mahealani bring you the best (and worst) of the Nineties and Aughts. Sat., July 29, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.cheerupcharlies.com.

Vegas Van Cartier’s Lip Sync Battle Royale Wanna join Vegas? Then bust out yer fave Eighties song for a chance at joining some upcoming shows. Call time is 9:30pm, only 10 spots. Sat., July 29, 11pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. www.sellersaustin.com.

Burger Brunch Get yer meat-filled brunch on! Cheap mimosas and beats by DJ Dick Wolf. Sun., July 30, 11am-4pm. El Sapo, 900 W. 10th.

Charlotte Reagan Speaking & Signing LGBTQ YA author shares an excerpt from her new book Just Juliet: LGBT Love Story – a teenage lezzie love story. Sun., July 30, 4-5:30pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A. www.ebookwoman.com.

Yoga With Thelma and Louise Goat yoga: an hourlong, outdoor class, led by a Core Power Yoga instructor and goats. Sun., July 30, 7:30pm. See Facebook for details. $15. www.fb.com/atxgoatyoga.

All Female Tribute to the Cult Fire Women and Butch County rock out. Sun., July 30, 8-10:30pm. Texas Mist, 1115 Old Bastrop Hwy.

Die Felicia Presents Horror Classics Scream queens screen Jaws 3-D: killer sharks and one destroyed SeaWorld-type park. Sun., July 30, 9:30-11:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich #120.

Night Out for Safety and Liberation Redefine what safety means locally and nationally. This meetup is designed to build safer communities together. Tue., Aug. 1, 5-9pm. Lanier High School, 1201 Payton Gin. www.grassrootsleadership.org.

AIDS Walk Kickoff Join ASA to kick-start the AIDS Walk with new clothes, games, music, and free drinks. Kids and puppers welcome. Thu., Aug. 3, 6-8pm. Space 24 Twenty, 2420 Guadalupe. www.aidswalkaustin.org.

Sip to Support With L&B Summertime happy hour and a portion of the proceeds go to the Equality Alliance. First Thursdays. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth.

Geeks on Fleek: Children’s Books A show dedicated to kids' books. Honey St. Claire hosts. Thu., Aug. 3, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5 ($3 with costume). www.elysiumonline.net.

GAYLY AHEAD

Movie Madness: Bette vs. Joan (AFS celebrates Pride) Tickets on sale now for Bette vs. Joan, a campy cocktail party with a screening of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?. Fri., Aug. 25. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100, 512/322-0145. $50. www.austinfilm.org.

Austin Pride 2017 It's almost here bbs! Sat., Aug. 26; festival at 11am, parade at 7pm. $0-20. www.austinpride.org.