Austin is a drink-lovin' city no matter how you stir it. Even when we're not sampling craft beers, cocktails, or frosé, we find ourselves sitting in bars or coffee shops or coffee-shop bars sipping mocktails, Topos, or iced lattes. But in a city that argues: We don't need a queer bar because it's "so OK to be gay here," – I disagree, but also digress – we've got a lotta straight bars we just love to be gay in. So, without further ado, a sprinkling of some of our readers' (specifically LGBTQ grrrls) and Gay Place's fave queer straight bars, and one unofficial Lezzie bar (we're looking at you, VC). And don't forget: Where the Girls Go/ATX is taking over Irene's tonight for tiki drinks and a sock drive for LifeWorks!

10) Kinda Tropical

9) Roosevelt Room

8) Yard Bar

7) Workhorse

6) Full Circle

5) Yellow Jacket Social Club

4) Sellers Underground

3) Grackle

2) Kitty Cohen's

1) Violet Crown

GAYDAR

Guerrilla Queer Bar: Summer Dreamz for Lifeworks GQB takes over Downtown with a queer tiki happy hour. Bust out those floral prints, grab a donation for LifeWorks (socks, toiletries, art supplies!), and get yer Mai Tai on at this all-gender-inclusive, anti-isms/ists, pro-makeout party. Thu., July 20, 6-10pm. Irene's, 506 West Ave. www.fb.com/wherethegirlsgoatx.

Lesbians Who Tech Meetup Learn how to "successfully launch an internally-facing product within a large, global enterprise." Beer, wine, and sandwiches provided. Thu., July 20, 7:30-9pm. Visa Inc., 12301 Research. Free; suggested $15 donation. www.lesbianswhotech.org.

Moonlight Screening and Discussion Watch the 2017 Oscars' Best Picture winner, then discuss. Panel members include Sheldon Darnell (president of Austin Black Pride), Joe DePalma Hinojosa (PFLAG), and Candace Aylor (Austin Justice Coalition). Child care available on-site. Fri., July 21, 6:30-9pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover. Free.

Rose University: First Semester Whatsinthemirror? presents a new limited-run play written by Tarik Daniels. Complete with queer characters, Rose University focuses on "the 64,000 missing black women in America" and the 1921 Tulsa riots. Fri.-Sat., July 21-22, 8pm. Santa Cruz Studio Theater, 1805 E. Seventh. $10. www.whatsinthemirror.org.

BLF Presents: Bear Bound Get ready to get trashy for trucker night. Fri., July 21, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

ToyBOX: Summer Daze The toy box of drag has a new home and is bringing in all the babes to play with DJ Isabella Von Black and host Chique Fil-Atio. A portion of the proceeds goes to Hops & Heroes' Comics for College Scholarship Fund. Fri., July 21, 9pm. Carousel Lounge, 1110 E. 52nd.

LGBTQ Leadership Seminar A two-day seminar hosted by Women's Alliance for Leadership to help all LGBTQ women improve their leadership skills. Workshops, networking, yoga, and breakfast to boot. Sat.-Sun., July 22-23. Austin Community College Highland Campus, 6101 Airport. $0-47. www.waltexas.org.

C-Rail’s Beargasm: Heroes & Villains Get ready for round two of heroes vs. villains with DJ Alpha. Sir Rat will be slinging Gear, and GULP will be up front and center for their monthly night. Street legal plz. Sat., July 22, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Sphynx, Whiite Walls, Ooni, Little Strike, DJ Ramesh Celebrate Sphynx's album release with the return of Whiite Walls! Sat., July 22, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5 suggested donation.

Musical Mondays Celebrate the best of Broadway and belt out some show tunes with yer host, Horton. First, second, and fourth Mondays. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Queerdalini! Get yer queer OM on with this weekly yoga class! Designed for all queers, genders, sizes, and levels. Mondays, 7:15pm. Transform, 1909 Wheless. $10-15.

Drag Kings & Lady Queens Celebrate the art of drag with kings, queens, and all the things. Fourth Tuesdays, 10:30pm-1:30am. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35. www.internationaldrag.org.

Besos: JLo’s Big Birthday Bash Have you been waiting for tonight all this time? Celebrate Jenny from the block's birthday with DJ GirlFriend. Wed., July 26, 10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth.

Babes Fest ’17 BossBabes presents an independent comedy, music, and film fest to promote self-identifying women in the arts. Three days, three locations. There's tons of talent so come prepared. Thu., July 27-Sun., July 30. $11-33. www.babesfest.com.

KGSR’s Unplugged at the Grove With Nakia & the Blues Grifters Nakia & the Blues Grifters give you free concert, summer evening vibes. Thu., July 27, 8pm. Shady Grove, 1624 Barton Springs Rd. Free.

GAYLY AHEAD

Movie Madness: Bette vs. Joan (AFS celebrates Pride) Tickets on sale now for Bette vs. Joan, a campy cocktail party with a screening of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? Open bar, bites, and a Baby Jane photo booth. Out Youth takes home 10% of the proceeds. Fri., Aug. 25. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $50. www.austinfilm.org.

Austin PRIDE 2017 Easy, breezy, beautiful, Austin Pride. Embrace that August heat with the fest (at Fiesta Gardens) then catch the parade as it makes its way down Congress Avenue to Fourth Street. Sat., Aug. 26; festival at 11am, parade at 7pm. See website for details. Free to $20. www.austinpride.org.

Splash Days Give in to that Texas heat with a splash. A dude-filled weekend that supports the LGBTQ community. This year the boyz are raising cash for ASA, Kind Clinic, and Care Communities. Fri.-Mon., Sept. 1-4. Various locations. $15-160 (ranging from individual tix to weekend passes to VIP). www.splashdays.com.

Central Texas Transgender Health Conference An educational conference for medical and mental health providers in Central Texas on helping, supporting, and providing affirming care to trans, GNC, and nonbinary patients. Fri.-Sat., Sept. 15-16, 8am-4pm. Austin Community College Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd. $35-175. www.texastransgenderhealth.org.