Day Trips: Railean Distillery, San Leon

Railean's Eagle Point Distillery in San Leon is tucked away on a residential street in the hamlet on Galveston Bay. This is one of Texas' oldest legal distilleries and possibly the only one owned and operated by a woman.

The introduction to the first distillery in the Houston-Galveston area is the pirate-themed Buccaneer Bar, the distillery's welcome center and gift shop.

Usually behind the bar are Kelly Railean (pronounced Ray-leen) or Kenny Bradshaw, the master distillers who serve as tour guides and bartenders extraordinaire. The two are happy to talk about their passion for making fine spirits or to pour one of the unique cocktails they have concocted from their products. Kelly opened the distillery in 2005 after more than 20 years in the liquor business. Kenny traded in a career on offshore oil rigs to join the company and learn the art of the still.

Eagle Point Distillery produces 12 bottled products including seven kinds of rum, three agave spirits, vodka, and whiskey. Each is made in batches of about 100 gallons. All are smooth and drinkable, but the Reserve XO rum is a standout.

A copper and stainless steel column reflux still provides the flexibility for making aged spirits like rum and whiskey or neutral spirits such as vodka. A tour of the manufacturing process gives a fascinating peek behind the curtain of the spirits world.

Railean's Eagle Point Distillery is at 341 Fifth St. in San Leon, east of I-45 between Houston and Galveston. The doors are open for retail sales Tuesday through Friday, 3-9pm, and Saturdays, noon-9pm. Tours are Friday at 6pm and Saturdays at 1, 3, and 5pm. For more information, call 713/545-2742 or go to www.railean.com.

