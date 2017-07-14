Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Want to say "no worries" in Australia? Some say "no wuckers," which is a spoonerism of "no effing worries."

According to AppAnnie.com, people will spend 3.5 trillion hours on mobile apps by 2021.

Instead of Groundhog Day, in Korea they have Gyeongchip, the Day of Awakening. It takes place on the 74th day after the winter solstice and marks the day when frogs, snakes, and insects come out of hibernation. One old custom was hunting for frog or salamander eggs; it was believed eating them would make one healthy throughout the year.

Chimborazo, an inactive stratovolcano in Ecuador, is 20,564 feet tall, and its summit is the farthest point on the Earth's surface from the Earth's center.

Robert Craig "Evel" Knievel Jr. rarely had speedometers on his motorcycles. He nicknamed himself after sitting in the next jail cell down from William Knofel, whom guards had nicknamed "Awful Knofel."