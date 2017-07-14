Turn your gaydar on this week cuz there's lots of queer fun to be had, aside from the usual great drag and good music (helllooo Hot Summer Nights). Larry Kramer's beloved play The Normal Heart comes to an Austin stage (Thu.-Sun.), while the Lone Star Lambdas' Square Dance Club hosts an open house for country dancing queers. Club President Jorge Paris says Monday's event is an introductory class for new students interested in joining the International Association of Gay Square Dance Clubs. Just remember, "square dancing is not line dancing," Paris told Gay Place. But because dancers have to be alert, drinking isn't allowed – so if you're looking for a sober, social space, go getcher dance on .... This week we're also giving a special shout-out to Rose University: First Semester, a new play by Whatsinthemirror? founder, executive director, and gay playwright Tarik Daniels. Running for just two nights at the end of July (21 and 22), Rose University weaves together black history, "the 64,000 missing black women in the U.S.," and LGBTQ lives. Tickets are moving so grab yours now!

GAYDAR

Chris Fleming’s Showpig Tour YouTube star Chris Fleming performs new stand-up. The Pride L.A. calls Fleming "gender's biggest critic." See if you agree. Thu., July 13, 8pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $25. www.youtube.com/chuntzit.

The Normal Heart A play on and from the start of the AIDS epidemic in New York. Thu.-Sat., 8pm; Sun., 3pm. City Theatre, 3823-D Airport. $10-25. www.citytheatreaustin.org.

Die Felicia Presents: Hellraiser Zane and Louisianna serve up Hellraiser realness with performances and a side of Pinhead trivia. Thu., July 13, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6. www.fb.com/diefelicia.

L&B Second Friday Ladies’ Night L&B brings ladies' night back to where it all began. Well, same bar, new name, good times. Fridays. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Hail Yasss! C+C Diva Factory (A Cher & Celine Dion drag tribute) Team Cher vs. Team Celine with DJ Daddie Dearest turning back time. 18 and up welcome. Fri., July 14, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5. www.fb.com/poopooatx.

Hippie Hollow Otter Fest Otters, bears, and boys descend on Lake Travis for fun in the sun, and water sports. Food and drank welcome, but pack yer trash. Fri.-Sun., July 14-16; 10am to close. Hippie Hollow, 7000 Comanche Trl.

A Metamorphosis Celebration Celebrate a remodeled Laced With Romance with Louisianna Purchase, complimentary mezcal, and more. Raffle proceeds go to Out Youth! Sat., July 15, 5-9pm. Laced with Romance Vintage, 2404 E. Seventh St. www.lacedwithromance.com.

Austin Black Pride Boat Party 2017 Get on the boat with ABP! Sat., July 15, 6:30-11pm. Just For Fun: Watercraft Rental, 5973 Hiline Rd. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.

LezzDance With Jackie Venson New digs, same dance party with special guest Jackie Venson. Sat., July 15, 7-10pm. The Backstage at El Mercado, 1302 S. First. $10.

Magna Carda, Sometimes a Legend, Say Girl Say Any opportunity to catch Magna Carda should be taken. Sat., July 15, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Christeene, Total Unicorn, Attic Ted, DJ Balloon Erotica Hot Summer Nights cranks up the heat a little higher on these freaky acts. Sun., July 16, 7-11pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Fall into Fashion A private night of fashion with L&B. Ticket proceeds go toward the LGBTQ Center. Sun., July 16, 7-9pm. Nordstrom, Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S. $5-10. www.lesbutanteandtheboss.com.

Lone Star Lambdas Square Dance Open House Austin's gay square dance club is recruiting new boot-scootin' cuties. Mon., July 17, 6:30-8:30pm. Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 200 W. Anderson. Free. www.lonestarlambdas.org.

Queer Movie Series – Looking: the Movie Comfy couches, safe spaces, good eye candy. The Q screens Looking: The Movie for yer viewing pleasure. Mon., July 17, 7pm. The Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. Free. www.theqaustin.org.

¡¿Ya Que?! The Nothing Song & Mosaico Experiencia present the Summer Empowerment Tour with San Cha, Sister Mantos, and Tyler Holmes. Tue., July 18, 9pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $3 suggested donation, $10 for 18 and uppers.

aGLIFF Presents: The Broken Hearts Club Check out this early Aughts classic starring a (young) Timothy Olyphant, a blond Zach Braff, and a seriously 10 Things I Hate About You Andrew Keegan in this gay rom-com. Wed., July 19, 7:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $10. www.agliff.org.

Guerrilla Queer Bar: Summer Dreamz for Lifeworks Hot queers, tiki drinks, and a sock drive for LifeWorks! An all-gender-inclusive, anti-isms/ists, pro-makeout HH. Thu., July 20, 6-10pm. Irene's, 506 West. www.fb.com/wherethegirlsgoatx.

GAYLY AHEAD

Rose University: First Semester Complete with queer characters, Rose University focuses on "the 64,000 missing black women in America" and the 1921 Tulsa race riot. Fri.-Sat., July 21-22, 8pm. Santa Cruz Studio Theatre, 1805 E. Seventh. $10. www.whatsinthemirror.org.

LGBTQ Leadership Seminar A two-day seminar to help LGBTQ women improve their leadership skills. Sat.-Sun., July 22-23. Austin Community College Highland Campus, 6101 Airport. $0-47. www.waltexas.org.

Austin PRIDE 2017 It's like queer Christmas. Sat., Aug. 26; festival at 11am, parade at 7pm. Various locations, see website. Free to $20. www.austinpride.org.