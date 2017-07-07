Ethan Parker organized tonight's TenderQueer art show out of necessity. Parker, who began drawing autobiographical comics in 2014, saw a need to create a physical space where queer, nonbinary, and/or transmasculine POC could unite and "unpack the intersections of race, culture, and gender." While TenderQueer combines art and storytelling, Parker told Gay Place that tonight's emphasis is on sharing stories of Black queer masculinity and starting conversations. "I can only speak to Black Southern queer culture that I've experienced, but I find there's a very narrow path to walk as a masculine-identified person that is saturated with toxic gender roles .... Rejecting the stoicism and loneliness of masculinity, I feel, is the first step in talking openly about what it means to embody Black masculinity." Parker found art after suffering a "breakdown." Now it's become an empowerment tool for Parker and others struggling with gender identity, race, and mental health. As an artist and QPOC community member, Parker said they're trying to shift the "collective paradigm" in Austin, because "visible space for me or other Black queer people [here] is virtually nonexistent." They hope to make TenderQueer a series of art shows by partnering with more members of the QPOC community.

TenderQueer Art Exhibit Catch Ethan Parker's illustrative portrait series as they explore queering Black masculinity, healing, and more. Thu., July 6, 6-9pm. Six Square, 1152 San Bernard. www.ethanxparker.com.

Lizzy Caroloke When in doubt, sing yer heart out. Lizzy hosts a queertastic night of karaoke. First Thursdays, 8-11:30pm. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd. Free. www.karaokelist.net.

ASANA Softball World Series Thursday HH ASANA – women dedicated to promoting LGBTQ+ folks in softball – are here for their World Series! Thu., July 6, 3-6pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth. www.asanaseries.org.

Sip to Support With L&B Summertime happy hour with the Wolfpack. A portion of proceeds will go to the Equality Alliance. First Thursdays. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/wolfpackproductionsatx.

ASANA Trivia Night: Lesbians Who Drink Questions might cover hitting balls with bats, LHBs, and lezzies who drink. Thu., July 6, 8-10pm. Champions Restaurant & Sports Bar, 300 E. Fourth. www.asanaseries.org.

ASANA Pink dance Party & Silent Auction ASANA World Series is dancing for a cause. Wear pink and partake in the auction – funds raised will be donated to the American Cancer Society/LGBT Against Cancer. Fri., July 7, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. www.asanaseries.org.

BLF Presents: Heat Wave Shirts off, boyz, if yer riding this heat wave. (It's not required to be topless, just encouraged.) Fri., July 7, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Fetish Friday Soft Launch Anything goes in the basement. Clothing check by Package Menswear. Fri., July 7, 10pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado.

Sexceptional Lecture: Getting Sexy With Disabilities Sexpert educator Dr. Mitchell Tepper discusses the world of disability and inclusivity in love and between the sheets. Sat., July 8, 12:30pm. Omni Hotel Southpark, 4140 Governor's Row. $45-185. www.sexualhealthalliance.com.

ASANA World Series Closing Ceremonies Close out this year's ASANA World Series with a bang. Sat., July 8, 6-10pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth.

Moving Panoramas, Krista Van Liew, Landing, Queue Queue, AItGA Spend Saturday night with some heavenly sounds and dream-pop vibes. Sat., July 8, 8:30pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5.

TGQ Social A get-together for everyone on the trans spectrum. Rain or shine, hot or cold. Shy? Get there early; extroverts arrive at 6pm. Second Sundays, 5:30-9pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. Free. www.fb.com/tgqsocial.

Musical Mondays Celebrate the best of Broadway and belt out some show tunes with yer host, Horton. First, second, and fourth Mondays. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. www.fb.com/theironbearatx.

AGLCC July Luncheon Meet and mingle with LGBTQ business owners (and allies). Tue., July 11, 11am-1pm. Holiday Inn Midtown, 6000 Middle Fiskville. $25 ($20 for members). www.aglcc.org.

Boiz of Austin Present: Dungeons & Drag Kings! It's a nerdy night filled with gender-bending, clothing-stripping performances from yer fave kings and special guest: aerialist Raven Mickeletto. 18 and up welcome. Tue., July 11, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Chris Fleming’s Showpig Tour YouTube star and sketch comic lands in the ATX with new stand-up. The Pride L.A. calls Fleming "gender's biggest critic." Thu., July 13, 8pm. North Door, 502 Brushy. $25. www.youtube.com/chuntzit.

LGBTQ Leadership Seminar A two-day seminar hosted by Women's Alliance for Leadership to help all LGBTQ women improve their leadership skills. Workshops, networking, yoga, and breakfast to boot. Sat.-Sun., July 22-23. ACC Highland Campus, 6101 Airport. $0-47. www.waltexas.org.

Movie Madness: Bette vs. Joan (AFS celebrates Pride) Tickets on sale now for Bette vs. Joan, a campy cocktail party with a screening of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? Open bar, bites, and a Baby Jane photo booth. Out Youth takes home 10% of the proceeds. Fri., Aug. 25. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. $50. www.austinfilm.org.

Austin PRIDE 2017 Sat., Aug. 26, festival 11am, parade 7pm. See website. Free to $20. www.austinpride.org.