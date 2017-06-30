Earlier this week, we celebrated two LGBTQ milestones: Marriage Equality's second anniversary (June 26), and the 48th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots (June 28) – the official start of the gay rights movement. In the context of Stonewall, we often talk about how far we've come and how much further we have to go. I think today we all know that the answer isn't quite as clear as we hoped. But some things are lookin' good. A new report, released Wed., June 28 by Nestpick, polled thousands of queers across the world to identify the Best LGBTQ Cities. They asked residents to rate their town's queer dating scene, LGBTQ nightlife, safety, rights, and the "openness" of "fellow citizens." Out of 100 cities ranked Best in the World, Austin magically landed at 24. In the U.S. – even higher – coming in third place directly behind New York (one in the U.S., nine in the world) and San Francisco (two in the U.S., 10 in the world). Madrid, Amsterdam, and Toronto carry the first, second, and third World titles. Let's hope HB 3859, and Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's bathroom bill dreams don't change those numbers. Now, let's set some fireworks this weekend!

GAYDAR

Out Youth Presents: Free to Be Me Art Slam A queer art slam celebrating all the rainbow identities. Out Youthers and community members share, with an open mic to follow. Thu., June 29, 6:30-8:30pm. Meadows Cafe, 3001 S. Congress. Free.

Neon Rainbows: ’90s Country Night Dust off them cowboi boots and scoot on down to CUC for old-school country. DJ Girlfriend has the 1-2-steppin' jams ready to roll. Thu., June 29, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

GAYTX & Azul Present: “Summer Solstice, a Benefit for Out Youth” A solistice swim paired with poolside cocktails, my oh my. $5 from each ticket goes to Out Youth and comes with a free Deep Eddy drink. Fri., June 30, 6-10pm. Azul, 310 E. Fifth. $15-500. www.fb.com/events/715839591934560.

50 Shades of Cream: AgoL Coffee Social Like that leather feel? Meet and mingle with Austin Girls of Leather over a creamy latte. All kinks welcome. Fri., June 30, 7-10pm. Genuine Joe Coffeehouse, 2001 W. Anderson. www.austingirlsofleather.com.

Service: A Friday Night Fantasy We all come here for the service. Mouthfeel shows off the goods with DJs Orthy, Flying Turns, Cap'n Tits, and Daddie Dearest. Fri., June 30, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Bear Beer Bust The Iron Bear's beer bust brings all the boys to the bar. Sundays. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. www.theironbear.com.

Score@OCH First Sundays Let's see those jerseys out in force. (They earn you some discounts at the bar.) Come get social with other sports-minded jock-o-philes. First Sundays of the month, 4pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. www.oilcanharrys.com.

AGLCC Toastmasters Overcome yer fear of public speaking with this quirky queer group. Second and fourth Mondays, 6-8pm. 812 San Antonio St. www.aglcc.org/toastmasters.

Queerdalini! Get yer queer OM on with this weekly yoga class! Designed for all queers, genders, sizes, and levels. Mondays, 7:30pm. Transform, 1909 Wheless. $10-15.

Queer Film Theory 101 Micheal Foulk returns with another comedy convo on mainstream (ahem, straight movies) with a lasting queer impact on Roxy Castillo, Eboni Staten, and Dale Herbert. Mon., July 3, 8-10pm. Barrel o' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. Free.

TuezGayz Dancing, drunk, and sweaty on a school night? Must be Tuesday. Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella, 615 Red River. Free before 11, $5 after. www.fb.com/barbarella.austin.9, www.theglitoris.com.

Drag Babies Consider this an incubator for future drag starlettes! These performers may be new to the stage, but you'll be able to say you saw them when .... First Tuesdays. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35. www.internationaldrag.org.

Stonewall Comedy It's hump day. Might as well laugh about it. Wednesdays. Stonewall Warehouse, 141 E. Hopkins, San Marcos, 866/620-6667. www.fb.com/stonewallwarehouse.

Lizzy Caroloke When in doubt, sing yer heart out. Lizzy hosts a queertastic night of karaoke. First Thursday of the month, 8-11:30pm. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd., 512/394-7844. Free. www.karaokelist.net.

Sip to Support With L&B A new monthly summertime happy hour with the Wolfpack ladies. A portion of each month's proceeds will go to the Equality Alliance. First Thursdays, 6-9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/wolfpackproductionsatx.

TenderQueer Art Exhibit Catch Ethan X. Parker's illustrative portrait series as they explore queering Black masculinity, healing, and how Black genderqueer and trans folks navigate the world. Thu., July 6, 6-9pm. Six Square, 1152 San Bernard. www.ethanxparker.com.

GAYLY AHEAD

LGBTQ Leadership Seminar A two-day seminar hosted by Women's Alliance for Leadership to help all LGBTQ women improve their leadership skills. Workshops, networking, yoga, and breakfast. Sat.-Sun., July 22-23. Austin Community College Highland Campus, 6101 Airport. $0-47. www.waltexas.org.

Austin PRIDE 2017 Embrace that August heat with the fest (at Fiesta Gardens), then catch the parade as it makes its way down Congress Avenue to Fourth Street. Sat., Aug. 26, festival at 11am, parade at 7pm. Free to $20. www.austinpride.org.

Central Texas Transgender Health Conference A conference for medical and mental health providers in Central Texas covering how to support and provide affirming care to trans, GNC, and nonbinary patients. Fri.-Sat., Sept. 15-16, 8am-4pm. Austin Community College: Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd. $35-175. www.texastransgenderhealth.org.