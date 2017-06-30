Day Trips: Topwater Grill, San Leon

Columns

Waterfront eatery serves up golden seafood with a beautiful view of the sunset

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., June 30, 2017


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Topwater Grill in San Leon captures the setting sun in their fried shrimp. From glider tables on the waterfront patio, the final light of the day colors the waters of Dickinson Bay in golds and reds. A perennial favorite on lists of top seaside restaurants in the Houston area, Topwater Grill mixes good food and friendly service with a relaxed coastal ambience. Diners get the royal treatment whether they sit inside, on the covered patio, or at one of the tables that glide back and forth.


The only downside to this hidden jewel on the bay is its distance off the main thoroughfares. The Gulf Freeway (I-45) is a 10.5-mile drive down FM 517. That is also an upside with the crowds mostly on weekends.

San Leon is a sleepy little fishing village in the shadow of Space City and on the edge of Galveston Bay. Vacation homes line the dirt streets and Eagle Point peninsula's shoreline. Most of the permanent residents work in the shrimp or oyster businesses. The commercial fishermen are also good for the restaurant's business, as they also own a fleet of fishing boats. When the fishermen dock at Topwater's pier, it means the shrimp on the grill is as fresh as it can be. The chef even puts popcorn shrimp in the sweet cole slaw.


Topwater Grill is in April Fool Point Marina at 815 Avenue O at the southeast end of Ninth Street in San Leon. They cater to recreational fishermen with a nearby bait shop and a "you catch, we cook" special. Don't forget to try a drink with one of the spirits made up the street at Railean Distillers.

1,353rd in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

