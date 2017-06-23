Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 23, 2017

According to Axious, President Trump's iPhone only has one app: Twitter.

The longest word posed in the past two decades at the Scripps National Spelling Bee was electroencephalograph.

Gold bars are not 100% pure gold. If they were, the bars would be too malleable to preserve their shape. This would render them difficult to store or move. Therefore, each bar contains a small amount of at least one other metal, such as copper, silver, or platinum.

According to the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, you're never more than five feet from a spider. When wolf spiders wander, they lay down silk lines. When a male spider encounters the line of a female, he may follow it to find her (the original pickup line?).

If Texas were a country, it would have the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
