Last Thursday, June 15, Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3859 into law – meaning that on Sept. 1, it will be legal for child welfare providers to deny foster and/or adoption rights to LGBTQ/Jewish/Muslim/atheists/single people, etc. due to "sincerely held religious beliefs." HB 3859 will also allow these providers to refuse abortion access to pregnant youth in the foster care system, and allow queer and trans kids to be sent to conversion therapy or denied hormone treatment. According to DeAnne Cuellar, Equality Texas' communications coordinator, "multiple organizations" think the discriminatory law will be challenged in court, but Cuellar could not name any of said organizations working on filing a lawsuit at the time of publication. "Lawmakers used religion as a weapon to pass a bill that not only harms qualified candidates who want to start families, but children," said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD's president and CEO. "This law was never about the best interests of Texans or of children, but about forwarding a political agenda to codify the permission to discriminate against LGBTQ Texans into state law."

In other queer news, Austin's first-ever LGBTQ Start-up Weekend kicks off today, and on Saturday Elysium hosts a fundraiser for drag queen Christi Foxx Paris, who's got medical bills piling up after being raped and beaten last month.

GAYDAR

Start-up Weekend HackOut Austin's first-ever LGBTQIA-themed start-up weekend! For any queer interested in learning the ropes of start-up life and biz ventures. Thu., June 22-Sun., June 25. HomeAway Office Domain, 11800 Domain #300. $25. www.swhackout.org.

Rise Up for Equality: UP Club Pride Edition With Equality Texas UP Club and EQTX host a happy-hour discussion on LGBTQ+ experiences in architecture, design, and planning. Panelists include local architect Emily Little, planner and housing advocate Awais Azhar, design associate Sarah Wassel, and landscape architect Chris Lalich. Thu., June 22. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/upclubaustin.

Geeks on Fleek: Sci-Fi The queerest sci-fi party this side of town. Zane Zena, Chique Fil-Atio, Papi Churro, Drew Hart, and totes more are gonna take you there. Thu., June 22, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5 ($3 with costume).

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party Spend an hour drinking tea and throwin' shade with the Q boyz and Ru. Fri., June 23, 7pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.theqaustin.org.

Dead Sally EP Release Mom Jeans, Free Kittens & Bread, and Matthew Squires help celebrate. Inside only. Fri., June 23, 9pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. www.fb.com/planetclairepresents.

Poo Poo Platter Presents GAG: Cult Films! Ten remaining gals give what they've got for a chance to compete in the July finale! Winner heads to Bushwig, N.Y., with the platter princesses. 18 and up to party. Fri., June 23, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Champagne Brunch What's better than listening to DJ GirlFriend on a Saturday? Mimosas. Duh. Sat., June 24, 11am-3pm. Weather Up, 1808 E. Cesar Chavez.

BLF Presents: Rainbow Uprising A Stonewall remembrance party. Sat., June 24, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Christi’s Angels A very special fundraiser for Christi Foxx Paris, who was brutally attacked several weeks ago. Sat., June 24, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. www.fb.com/thedeadsouth.

GayTripper: The 2017 Big Gay River Float Float the river with yer fave gays. Yes – this is the one that was rescheduled a month ago. See website for details. Sun., June 25, noon-5pm. San Marcos River. $30-60. www.therepubliq.com.

Marriage Equality Celebration Celebrate two years of marriage equality (better do it before we lose it) with brews, Texas Chili Queens, and special keg-tapping of a collaboration beer with Our Mutual Friend Brewing Co. Sun., June 25, noon-5pm. Hops & Grain, 507 Calles #101. www.hopsandgrain.com.

Summer Solstice Music With Nancy Scott/Gail Lewis and BNK Kick off summer with some of our best local, queer talent! Sun., June 25, 7-9pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A.

Drag Industry Happy Hour A HH for all entertainers, show directors, makeup artists, wig designers, and everyone within the drag industry! Mon., June 26, 6-10pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35. www.internationaldrag.org.

National HIV Testing Day Reduce the stigma and getcherself tested at ASA's National HIV Testing Day community cookout. Free food, music, and raffle prizes! Tue., June 27, noon-7pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.asaustin.org.

Gay Spanish Conversation Night A low-key meet-up for anyone wanting to practice their Spanish-speaking skills. Tue., June 27, 7-9pm. Container Bar, 90 Rainey. www.fb.com/orgullosamenteatx.

Drag Kings & Lady Queens Celebrate the art of drag with kings, queens, and all the things. Tue., June 27, 10:30pm-1:30am. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35. www.internationaldrag.org.

Stonewall Celebration and Rally Austin Pride leads a rally for queer rights on the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. Wed., June 28, 7-10pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. www.austinpride.org.

Greetings, from Queer Mountain Ep 50: Real Life on the Internet Hold up! Fiftieth show is a big freakin' deal! Now, let's talk life on the interwebs with Carina Magyar, Sawyer Stoltz, and more! Wed., June 28, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.fb.com/greetingsfromqueermountain.

GAYLY AHEAD

Austin PRIDE 2017 Easy, breezy, beautiful, Austin Pride. Embrace that August heat with the fest (at Fiesta Gardens) then catch the parade as it makes its way down Congress Avenue to Fourth Street. Sat., Aug. 26; festival at 11am, parade at 7pm. Various locations; see website. Free to $20. www.austinpride.org.

Splash Days Give in to that Texas heat with a splash. A dude-filled weekend that supports the LGBTQ community. This year the boyz are raising cash for ASA, Kind Clinic, and Care Communities. Fri., Sept. 1-Mon., Sept. 4. Various locations. $15-160. www.splashdays.com.