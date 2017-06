Last week's "CodeNEXT: Learn to Love It" (June 9), noted that Accessory Dwelling Units (granny flats) would be allowed in Low Density Residential (LDR) zoning in the new zoning code. That's true, but they would require a Minor Use Permit be approved by the city Planning and Zoning Department. That's a change from the original draft distributed in January. ADUs were listed as a permitted use, but that was a typo, and has been corrected from P to MUP in the second draft.