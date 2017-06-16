Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 16, 2017

There is a man named Adli who gives camel rides at the Great Pyramid of Giza. The camel's name is Moses and a ride will run you about $2.50.

The act of closing your mouth, pinching your nose shut, and blowing in an attempt to change or reduce the pressure inside your ears is known as "The Valsalva Maneuver."

For the Class of 2021, Harvard admitted 5.2% of the applicants.

According to Sally Swift on The Splendid Table, unlike cow's milk, goat's milk doesn't flocculate – the cream will not rise to the top.

According to Nature, humans have been keeping bees for honey and pollination purposes for at least 9,000 years. And according National Geographic, there are more than 4,000 known species of native North American bees.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
