Five things cooler than my homophobic father … as many of you know, Sunday is the annual celebration of fathers. A day to say thanks to all the great dads out there, which is huge cuz so many dads fail at dad-ing. So to all of you with rad dads – go celebrate 'em! For the rest of us, here's five other things to celebrate.

1) Queerness! Austin Pride might be two months away (Aug. 26), but we've still got the second half of June to own Pride Month.

2) Mayor Steve Adler. I don't always highlight allies, but under Trump's appalling presidential reign I'm real stoked to have Steve Adler as our mayor (his Wonder Woman clap back was on point).

3) The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and their rainbow Pride jerseys! (The men's team wore them, too.) Want one? Proceeds donated to the You Can Play Project.

4) Babes Fest '17 is six weeks away (July 27-29) and the lineup not only spotlights rad women artists across comedy, film, and music – it's also pretty f*ckin' queer.

5) The Babadook is so gay and somehow that just makes everything a little bit better.

GAYDAR

SoulCycle Pride Ride A 45-minute Pride Ride, and for the month of Pride, SoulCycle offers a Pride Pack and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to GLAAD. Thu., June 15, 5:30-6:15pm. SoulCycle Domain, 11800 Domain Blvd. #150. www.soul-cycle.com.

Drag Festival Volunteer Call for the 2017 Austin International Drag Festival (Nov. 9-12). Roles covered tonight: assistant production manager, stage manager, or crew manager. Thu., June 15, 7-10pm. Holiday Inn Midtown, 6000 Middle Fiskville. www.fb.com/austindragfest.

Die Felicia Presents the Addams Family vs. the Munsters Louisianna Purchase and Zane Zena are gonna make you choose: Addams or Munsters? Are you even old enough to understand what that means? Thrills, chills, trivia, and scream queens galore. Thu., June 15, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6. www.fb.com/diefelicia.

Slut Shame: A Benefit Show for Christi Foxx-Paris Drag queens and kings battle rape culture to help Christi Foxx-Paris pay her medical bills (after she was sexually assaulted and brutally beaten). Fri., June 16, 11pm. Stonewall Warehouse, 141 E. Hopkins, San Marcos. Free for 21+, $5 for minors.

Artemis Project Charity Event A celebration of local women artists. All proceeds go to the Women's Storybook Project of Texas. Sat., June 17, 4:30-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5. www.fb.com/events/1831177317203729

GULP Viking Raid & Gear Bar Crawl Kick off the Celebration of Otters with a gaytastic bar crawl: Start at Iron Bear, Highland (10pm), OCH (11pm), Rain (midnight), end at Iron Bear. Gear and/or viking-wear encouraged. Sat., June 17, 9pm.

ToyBox With Chique Fil-Atio Step out of the box with Chique Fil-Atio for an Eastside drag variety show. Sat., June 17, 10pm-1am. Hops & Heroes Comics, 1108 E. Cesar Chavez. $5. www.hopsandheroes.org.

Brunch With the “Boys”: The Birdcage This month, Cupcake and a special guest host, so skip the basic brunch plans and save mimosas for the movie. Sun., June 18 at 12:30pm and 3:45pm. Alamo Ritz, 320 E. Sixth. $13. www.drafthouse.com.

Alice Bag, Fea, Xetas, & Mamis Chicana punk rock, riot grrrl, and feminist icons. Not bad for a Sunday. Sun., June 18, 9pm. Barracuda, 611 E. Seventh. $12.

One World (R)evolution Record Release Party Queer rockers One World (R)evolution celebrate their second album. Mon., June 19, 6pm. One-2-One Bar, 1509 S. Lamar. $10 ($5 for minors).

Hairspray With Divine & Ricki Lake In honor of Mother's and Father's days, aGLIFF and co-presenters PFLAG host a family-friendly screening of John Waters' cult classic. Wed., June 21, 7:30-9:30pm. Alamo South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $10. www.agliff.org.

Start-up Weekend HackOut Austin's first-ever LGBTQIA-themed start-up weekend! For any queer interested in learning the ropes of start-up life and biz ventures. #SWHackOut. Thu.-Sun., June 22-25. Homeaway Office Domain, 1800 Domain Blvd. $25. www.swhackout.org.

Rise Up for Equality: UP Club Pride Edition With Equality Texas UP Club and EQTX host a happy-hour discussion on LGBTQ+ experiences in architecture, design, and planning. Panelists include local architect Emily Little, planner and housing advocate Awais Azhar, design associate Sarah Wassel, and landscape architect Chris Lalich. Thu., June 22, 5:30-7:30pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/upclubaustin.