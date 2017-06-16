Columns

Day Trips: Joe T. Garcia’s Restaurant, Ft. Worth

Iconic Mexican food restaurant serves a river of patrons by offering a limited menu

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., June 16, 2017


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Joe T. Garcia's Mexican Restaurant in Ft. Worth may be the most famous taqueria in the Panther City, but that doesn't mean you should avoid it. At least once.

This north side institution has been dishing out the beans and rice since 1935, and they do a lot of things right. The long lines at suppertime usually move fairly quickly as the staff steadily flip the tables. Still, it's not uncommon to wait an hour or more at peak times.


The ornate dining hall and luxurious patio are deceptively spacious with a seating capacity of 1,000. Attractive young waitstaff deliver the evening meal in a matter of minutes after you order. Their efficiency is helped by a menu limited to two basic choices – fajitas or cheese enchiladas.

Either selection offers generous portions, but the kitchen caters to a clientele preferring mild flavors. The salsa, on the other hand, is chunky and spicy enough to wake up either dish.


Joe T. Garcia's is owned by descendants of the founders and occupies the same corner at 2201 N. Commerce St. in Ft. Worth. It's not far from the historic Stockyards tourist district, which explains how so many out-of-towners find the place. Unless you enjoy long conversations while waiting for a seat, only go on weekday afternoons.

If you're willing to forgo bragging rights earned by a visit to the Mexican food icon, try Joe T.'s sister restaurants. Esperanza's Bakery and Cafe at 2122 Main St. and 1601 Park Place Ave. are excellent alternatives. The menus are more varied and feature some of the Garcia family recipes, including Joe T.'s famous enchiladas.

1,351th in a series. Follow "Day Trips & Beyond," a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns
READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Charreada, San Antonio
Day Trips: Charreada, San Antonio
A ranch work competition rooted in Mexican tradition

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 15, 2017

Day Trips: Bracken Cave and Other Bat Caves
Day Trips: Bracken Cave and Other Bat Caves
The bat colonies around Texas are swollen with mothers and their pups emerging for the nightly feeding frenzy, making for spectacular shows

Gerald E. McLeod, Sept. 8, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Joe T. Garcia's Restaurant, Ft. Worth, enchiladas, fajitas, Stockyards, Esperanza's

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Church
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
at Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz
Guild Pop-Up
at Counter 3. Five. VII
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP