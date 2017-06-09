Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to the Urban Institute, nonprofit organizations account for about 10% of U.S. wages and salaries and about 5.5% of Gross Domestic Product.

When Anglo-Saxons conquered Britain in the fifth century, they transformed not only their society, but their language. Remnants of their rule remains with the suffix of ‐ham (as in Birmingham), which meant homestead; ‐ton (as in Brighton) referred to a farm; and ‐ing (as in Reading), which meant belonging to or associated with someone.

Seven years after the Bill of Rights was ratified, President John Adams signed into law the Alien and Sedition Acts in 1798, which prohibited untrue criticism of the president.

The medical symbol the caduceus (two snakes wrapped around a pole with wings) is actually the symbol of Hermes, messenger of the gods. In 1902, a U.S. Army Medical Corps officer adopted it as their symbol because he saw it in a medical journal and assumed it was medically linked.

You probably eat bananas wrong. Monkeys, acknowledged experts in the subject, eat them by pinching the end opposite the stem, and peeling downward toward the stem. Most people do the opposite.