2017 will go down in history for many things. The year we took a step backward in time, in rights, in equality. For me, I think it'll also be remembered for its protests – the year millennials took to the streets en masse demanding equal rights for women, for queer and trans folks, for immigrants, for black people, Latinx, and Muslims. Sunday – in honor of Pride Month and the day before the first anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre – queers across the country will march against bathroom bills, religious liberty laws, for the right to adopt, foster, pee, and marry. For protection in our jobs and housing. The Texas Equality March for Unity and Pride is one of many sister marches to D.C.'s National Equality March. Organized by Queer Rights ATX, a group of queer and trans Texas activists, Sunday's protest will include speakers Fatima Mann from Counter Balance ATX, former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, and activist Ray Hill who's known for many things including his work with Harvey Milk. At a time when rights are being stripped away, let's return to our roots. After all, the first Pride was a protest.

GAYDAR

Michael Aaron Casares Reads Texas poet shares debut novel The Distance to the End – a queer love story from Vegas. Thu., June 8, 7pm. Malvern Books, 613 W. 29th. www.macasaresx.x10host.com.

The Trouble With Ray: Screening Fundraiser Raise money for the Texas Equality March (see Sunday). Catch the doc on Ray Hill, infamous Texas-based LGBTQ activist. Hill will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A. Thu., June 8, 7:30-9:30pm. 1700 S. First. www.fb.com/queerrigtsatx.

L&B Second Friday Ladies’ Night L&B brings ladies' night back to where it all began. Well, same bar, new name, good times. Fridays. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free. www.fb.com/thelesbutanteandtheboss.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party Spend an hour drinking tea and throwin' shade with the Q boyz and Ru. Fridays. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.theqaustin.org.

Equality = Love Kairos and Chitah Daniels Kennedy unite to throw a damn good party and raise funds to help cover Sunday's Equality March production costs. Fri., June 9, 9pm. Stonewall Warehouse, 141 E. Hopkins, San Marcos. www.equalitymarch2017.org.

Pride Dance Celebrate Austin's QPOC community and Pride month with allgo and dj.ang.g. Fri., June 9, 6pm-1am. Uptown Event Center, 6700 Middle Fiskville #403. Free before 10pm, $10 after. www.allgo.org.

Hail Yasss! PB & JJ: A Drag Tribute to Pat Benatar & Joan Jett If you too love rock & roll then put another dime in Poo Poo Platter's jukebox cuz they're about to hit ya with their best shot. 18 and up welcome. Fri., June 9, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5. www.fb.com/poopooatx.

Spring Cotillion: A Night of Glamour Austin Roundup – the city's only LGBTQ-focused addiction recovery service – hosts a night of "Big hair, dramatic makeup, and spectacular costumes." Sat., June 10, 9:30pm-12:30am. Highland Park Baptist Church, 5206 Balcones. $10-15. www.austinroundup.com.

Day Trip: A Queer Day Party A day party that's so cool it's hot. Patio time, dancing, DJs, and rad bands. It's gonna be a queer ol' time. Sat., June 10, 3-7pm. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. www.fb.com/headzradio.

A Peaceful Pulse: One Year Later Remembering the QPOC lives lost at Pulse nightclub. Open mic, followed by performances from Cap City Men's Chorus, Tina She, and DJ GirlFriend. Proceeds go to the Equality Alliance. Sat., June 10, 4-10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Montucky Gay Pride Brunch A gaytastic brunch with queens. Plus, Montucky Cold Snacks will donate 25 cents for every can sold to the Kind Clinic! Sun., June 11, 11:30am-3pm. Gibson Bar, 1109 S. Lamar. www.kindclinic.org.

Texas March for Equality and Pride Join queers and allies across the country for a march demanding equality. Sun., June 11, noon-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. www.equalitymarch2017.org.

TGQ Social A get together for everyone on the trans spectrum, lovers, and allies. Rain or shine, hot or cold. Shy? Get there early; extroverts arrive at 6pm. Second Sundays, 5:30-9pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. Free. www.fb.com/tgqsocial.

Orlando Vigil & Altar Visitation UT remembers the Pulse nightclub victims with a secular vigil at 9am, followed by a statement from Sebastián Colón-Otero – psychotherapist and UT's diversity coordinator – and flower ceremony. Mon., June 12, 9am. UT Tower, 2400 Inner Campus Dr.

Boiz of Austin Presents: Idols & Icons Catch the Boiz playing and paying tribute to their fave celebrity icons. Bulimianne Rhapsody makes a special appearance. 18 and up. Tue., June 13, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5-10. www.boizofaustin.com.

Activity Night: Self-Care First-Aid Kits allgo invites the QPOC community to create self-care kits. Bags, paper, and markers provided. Bring trinkets or bits of good luck for these packets of personal solace. Wed., June 14, 6-9:15pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. www.allgo.org.

GAYLY AHEAD

Rise Up for Equality: UP Club Pride Edition With Equality Texas UP Club and EQTX host a happy-hour discussion on LGBTQ+ experiences in architecture, design, and planning. Panelists include local architect Emily Little, planner and housing advocate Awais Azhar, design associate Sarah Wassel, and landscape architect Chris Lalich. Thu., June 22, 5:30-7:30pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/upclubaustin.

Austin Black Pride Boat Party 2017 Get on the boat with ABP! BYOB, food (for sale), and swimmers (and floaties) encouraged. Before boarding, donate some school supplies to the drive. Deets on FB. Sat., July 15, 6:30-11pm. Just for Fun: Watercraft Rental, 5973 Hiline. $22-50. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.