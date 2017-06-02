Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 2, 2017

Animal rights activists are trying to outlaw the sale of meat in Berkeley, Calif.

The Birth of Venus, a lasting symbol of feminine grace and beauty completed by Sandro Botticelli in 1486, features Venus in front of a scallop shell – not a clam shell.

Leprosy still exists – the World Health Organization reported there were 210,000 new cases reported worldwide in 2015.

Ugandans have fewer lightbulbs than they have mobile phones.

In 2011, the name Elvis didn't make the list of 1,000 most popular baby names compiled by the Social Security Administration. The name never topped the charts, but it peaked at No. 312 in 1957 and made a slight comeback after Elvis Presley died in 1977. His name had been in the top 1,000 for 55 straight years.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
