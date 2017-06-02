Queerbomb is here (see Saturday)! We've got the glitter and gold short shorts ready and our procession shoes on. There's a whole piece on how this year's event shaped up (see p.28), but in a year where so many attacks have been made against queer, trans, and QPOC folks, I can't think of a time I craved a night in the streets with such a fabulous, inspiring, and resilient community more than I do right now. If Queerbomb's not yer thing though, we'll try not to judge, especially because the Chronicle's own Arts editor, Robert Faires, will be onstage Saturday night with the Capital City Men's Chorus. And of course, our friends from Crown Them Royal host a classic summer dance party. Whatever it is you choose to do this weekend, do it with glitter – and pride.

GAYDAR

Lizzy Caroloke When in doubt, sing yer heart out. A queertastic night of karaoke. First Thursdays, 8pm-midnight. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd. Free. www.karaokelist.net.

Sip to Support With L&B A new monthly summertime happy hour with the Wolfpack ladies. A portion of each month's proceeds will go to the Equality Alliance. First Thursdays. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/wolfpackproductionsatx.

Project Transitions: Peace, Love, & Happiness Get mod, feel mad (Men-like) at this far-out cocktail party, all while raising cash for Project Transitions. Local liquors, bites, and DJ Feelthy Good People playin' choice Sixties beats. Thu., June 1, 6:30-9:30pm. Galvanize, 118 Nueces. $30+. www.projecttransitions.org.

Brown State of Mind’s Summer Showcase Austin's artist management and lifestyle company by and for "creatives of color" hosts a night of art, performances, and DJ sets. Thu., June 1, 8:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. www.fb.com/brownstateofmind.

Queer Swim Queer Swim returns! Get yer short shorts on and those teeny bikinis for a nighttime breast stroke. Thu., June 1, 8:50-10pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd. www.fb.com/bartonspringsqueerswim.

First Friday Wine & Food Tasting Austin Pride hosts First Friday wine and bites tour de Whole Foods. Proceeds go toward funding the city's first LGBTQ center. Fri., June 2, 5:30-8pm. Whole Foods Market, 11920 Domain Dr. $10-15. www.austinpride.org.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party Spend an hour drinking tea and throwin' shade with the Q boyz and Ru. Fridays. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.theqaustin.org.

BLF Presents: Kilt Night Everyone loves a bear in a kilt. So hang loose for a night of retro beats, hot bodies, and prizes from Tapelenders. Fri., June 2, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Queerbomb 2017 Let's get ready to Queerbomb this city! Our fab alt/queer/DIY-Pride returns for its eighth year! Rally starts at 7pm, procession happens at sunset, followed by an epic dance party celebration. Let's get dolled up, dappered, and dirty! Sat., June 3, 6pm-2am. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. www.queerbomb.org.

Queer Up Charlies Girlfriend. Mouthfeel. And more. An epic (as always) Queerbomb afterparty. Sat., June 3. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. www.girlfriendatx.co.

2017 Proud! Celebrate Pride Month with the AGLCC! Toast the chamber's 20th anniversary with a night of cocktails, dinner, and dancing in your Saturday best. Afterparty at OCH to follow. Sat., June 3, 6:30pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca. $0-100. www.aglcc.org.

LezzDance With the Susan Arbuckle Band A cool summer eve with Susan and her band, plus DJ Dino. Sat., June 3, 7-10pm. One-2-One Bar, 1509 S. Lamar. $10.

The Capital City Men’s Chorus Presents: Legends of Broadway Join the Capital City Men's Chorus as they bid adieu to their 28th season. A "musical salute" to the inspiring performers who define American musical theatre. With special guest – the Chronicle's own Arts editor, Robert Faires. Sat., June 3, 7:30pm; Sun., June 4, 4pm. Northwest Hills United Methodist Church, 7050 Village Center. $10-20. www.ccmcaustin.org.

Crown Them Royal: Summer Slay Party The boys behind the Crown Them Royal podcast host a summer dance party with DJ Norman Base. They recommend wigs, heels, and a whole lotta sass. Sat., June 3, 9:30pm-2am. Moloko Bar, 1812 E. 12th. Free. www.crownthemroyal.com.

Beyond the Binary! Playing With Gender Genderqueer feminist sex educator/dancer/poet/consultant Bianca Palmisano leads a workshop on gender play. Sun., June 4, 6-8pm. Q Toys, 6800 Burnet Rd. $15. www.partywithqtoys.com.

Them//They For them, theys, boiz, grrrls, lovers, lusters, and everyone in between: a weekly dirty queer dance party with DJ GirlFriend. Wednesdays, 10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. Free. www.fb.com/girlfriendatx.

Michael Aaron Casares Reads Texas poet Michael Aaron Casares shares his debut novel The Distance to the End – a queer love story from the streets of Vegas. Thu., June 8, 7pm. Malvern Books, 613 W. 29th. www.macasaresx.x10host.com.

The Trouble With Ray: Fundraising Screening A fundraiser for the Texas Equality March for Unity and Pride (June 11). Catch the doc on Ray Hill, a Texas-based LGBTQ activist in the Seventies. Hill will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A. Thu., June 8, 7:30-9:30pm. 1700 S. First. www.fb.com/queerrigtsatx.

GAYLY AHEAD

Texas March for Equality and Pride The sister rally to D.C.'s March for Equality and Pride. Sun., June 11, noon-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress.

Austin Black Pride Boat Party 2017 Get on the boat with ABP! BYOB, food (for sale), and swimmers (and floaties) encouraged. Before boarding, donate some school supplies to the drive. Deets on FB. Sat., July 15, 6:30-11pm. Just for Fun: Watercraft Rental, 5973 Hiline. $22-50. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.