Real talk time: It's Memorial Day weekend, and aside from much-needed extra days off, it means summer kicks off at approximately ... now. And the city is ripe with late-night parties – like Friday night's Service at the Iron Bear brought to you by DJ Mouthfeel; movie screenings (tonight's the last night to picnic atop the Contemporary while watching The Watermelon Woman); art shows – Beth Consetta Rubel's "Higher Learning" is still up at the Carver Museum and tonight she'll be there discussing her work, while the Q features a local lineup of Austin's most talented painters, photographers, comics, and more. Marmalade Market celebrates intersectional feminism all night Saturday. Sunday, skip brunch and get crafty for Queerbomb. Of course, if you wanna sip for a cause, get yer tix now for next week's retro cocktail party brought to you by Project Transitions. They're going way back to the Sixties, so channel your inner Edie and Andy and do the mashed potato. You never will forget these nights.

GAYDAR

With Liberty and Justice for All Film Series Presents: The Watermelon Woman The final Contemporary rooftop sunset QTPOC film series. This week: The Watermelon Woman. A queer cult classic about a young black lesbian filmmaker. Thu., May 25, 7:30pm. The Contemporary Austin, 700 Congress. $5-10 suggested donation. www.thecontemporaryaustin.org.

Fostering Community Through Better Communication A QTPOC space discussing communication: why it's needed, how to do it – effectively. Joseph Acosta, M.A., LPC leads the talk. Thu., May 25, 6:15-8pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. www.allgo.org.

Beth Consetta Rubel: Conversations With Contemporary Artists Local artist Beth Consetta Rubel discusses her latest collection, "Higher Learning," as well as mass media and treatment of black celebrities. Listen to her talk, then view the show. Thu., May 25, 7:30-8:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina. Free. www.bethconsettarubel.com.

Service: A Friday Night Fantasy A party servicing all your cosmic concerns. Disco beats by Mouthfeel, the Gay Agenda, Mid-Heaven, and Yami. Expect drag from these queens: Louisianna Purchase, Inertia, and Carcinoma. Fri., May 26, 8pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Poo Poo Platter presents GAG: That ’90s Challenge PPP's queen competition travels back to bucket hats, skater dresses – err, maybe they just went to Urban. Either way, watch these Bushwig wannabes battle it out via Nineties icons. 18 and up. Fri., May 26, 11pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5. www.fb.com/poopooatx.

Marmalade Market Hey sista, go sista – to Cheer Ups for a celebration of intersectional feminism. Sat., May 27, 6pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $3-5. www.fb.com/marmalademarketatx.

The Q Art Show A night of art by queers for queers. Fourteen artists on display and music by Little Thief. Light refreshments will be served. Sat., May 27, 8-11pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.theqaustin.org.

ToyBox With Chique Fil-Atio Chique Fil-Atio hosts a night of "Kings, Queens, and everything in-between." They've got magic, musicals, jokers, and more. Proceeds go toward the Hops & Heroes Comics for College Scholarship Fund. BYOB. Sat., May 27, 9pm. Hops & Heroes Comics, 1108 E. Cesar Chavez. $5.

C-Rail’s Beargasm: H2O Splash With DJ Alpha Swimsuit season is upon us! Get yer board shorts, short shorts, or Speedos on and dive into this beachy boy party. Sat., May 27, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free. www.fb.com/theironbearatx.

Queerbomb Craft Day! Everyone loves a crafty queer, so head to Cheer Ups for the annual Queerbomb crafts day. Posters, banners, and signs need to be drawn and glittered. Bring art supplies and snacks. Sun., May 28, 3-7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.fb.com/qbatx.

Greetings, from Queer Mountain 49: It’s Not Me, It’s You Lez be honest, it's really not me. Speakers share their most embarrassing "love" stories, with Dana Deline, Sweet Gwendolyn, Adam Serwa, and more. Afterward, head inside for the Nothing Song's night of queer punk and garage rock. Wed., May 31, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.fb.com/greetingsfromqueermountain.

Them//They For them, they, boiz, grrrls, lovers, lusters, and everyone in between: a weekly dirty queer dance party with DJ GirlFriend. Wednesdays, 10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth, 512/680-0532. Free. www.fb.com/girlfriendatx.

Sip to Support With L&B A new summertime happy hour with the Wolfpack. A portion of Sip goes to the Equality Alliance. First Thursdays. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/wolfpackproductionsatx.

Project Transitions: Peace, Love, & Happiness Get mod, feel mad (Men-like) at this far-out cocktail party, all while raising cash for Project Transitions. Local liquors, bites, and DJ Feelthy Good People playin' choice 1960s beats. Thu., June 1, 6:30-9:30pm. Galvanize, 118 Nueces. $30+. www.projecttransitions.org.

Queer Swim Queer swim returns! Get yer short shorts on and those teeny bikinis for a nighttime breaststroke. Thu., June 1, 8:50-10pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd. www.fb.com/bartonspringsqueerswim.

GAYLY AHEAD

Queerbomb 2017 Baby, she's back. Queerbomb returns with an all-new kweer krew to drop glitter bombs. Sat., June 3. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. www.queerbomb.org.

Pride Dance Celebrate Austin's QPOC community and Pride month with allgo and dj.ang.g. Fri., June 9, 6pm-1am. Uptown Event Center, 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd. #403. Free before 10pm. www.allgo.org.

Texas March for Equality and Pride Queer Rights ATX and Austin Pride unite to throw the sister rally to D.C.'s March for Equality and Pride. Sun., June 11, noon-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress.