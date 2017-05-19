Say what you will about Texas heat, those sweltering temperatures don't make us love summer any less. From Queerbomb to Pride, there's something about hot weather that brings out the sassiest, loudest, and downright queerest parts of our qmmunity. But this summer, things are really heating up. Austin's (Texas', the country's) LGBTQxyz community has taken a series of hits this past year – even in an issue dedicated to fun, that's undeniable. From Pulse to Trump, bathroom bills to religious "freedoms," it frequently feels like they're coming at us from all sides. And in true queer fashion – and for once, I'm not talking glitter – we're fighting back. Looking gayly ahead this season, you'll notice processions, parades, and protests fill out our summer-y schedules because we're not backing down, we are not going away, and we sure as hell aren't shutting up. This summer, have fun, get wet, take a road trip, and stay fired up. Attached you'll find Gay Place's "Summer of Queer" playlist, curated by yours truly and the lead singer of Common Velvet, DJ GirlFriend, Mouthfeel, DJ Elament, and the co-founder of Austin Youth Kitchen. So whether you're looking to kick some a$$ or dance off some rage – we've got your soundtrack for the season.

For our Summer Fun issue, we’ve created themed playlists to go with each story. Find more playlists at austinchronicle.com/summer-fun.

GAYDAR

Austin SAGE Table Austin LGBT Coalition on Aging and the JCC invite queers of all ages to a potluck of different generations. Strengthen community ties, learn more about caring for older generations, and forge new traditions. Thu., May 18, 6-8pm. RSVP for location. www.sagetable.org.

Crossing Over: Stories of Immi­gra­tion and Identity Bring a picnic and settle in for a rooftop sunset and movie with the Contempo­rary's QTPOC With Liberty and Justice for All film series. This week: a doc on immigrant transwomen seeking political asylum in the U.S. Thu., May 18, 7:30pm. The Contemporary Austin, 700 Congress. $5-10 suggested donation. www.thecontemporaryaustin.org.

She’s Filled With Secrets: A Twin Peaks Party A Twin Peaks kinda party inspired by third-season anticipation. Cover songs, Log Lady monologues, donuts, Lynchian inspired drinks, and merch! Costumes encouraged. Thu., May 18, 8:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $3.

Underground Bingo & Drag Lady Grackle and Colleen DeForrest host some underground bingo in all their drag glory. Last Friday of each month. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. Free. www.highlandlounge.com.

Queer Art Show: Beth Consetta Rubel’s Higher Learning Artist Rubel melds childhood toys into adult games while taking a satirical look at pop culture. From the racial passing of Rachel Dolezal to the ongoing protests at Standing Rock. On display through June 24. Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina. www.bethconsettarubel.com.

BLF Presents: Big Bub­bas Luau A luau with the boys of Big Bubba. RSVP, receive a free raffle ticket, and get lei'd. Fri., May 19, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Tucked Let yerself get untucked with the only drag "illusion" show created by you! Rachel Mykels hosts, with performances by Vegas Van Cartier, Avalisa, Lady Grackle, Colleen DeForrest, Sim­one Riviera, and Serotonin Hey. First, third, and fourth Fridays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. Free. www.highlandlounge.com.

Queer Family Field Day Fun The folks at Queerbomb are putting on a day of fun for the whole fam – being gaybies, chosen, or blood. Expect sack races, storytime with local queens, face painting, and a great show of community love. This is a dry event. Sat., May 20, 1-5pm. 1405 Webberville Rd. $25 for families, $20 for adults, $10 for youth suggested. www.fb.com/qbatx.

ArtErotica Dress up (or down) for the annual alluring art affair and auction celebrating love, lust, and the gooey stuff in between. All proceeds aid Austin's HIV+ communities. Sat., May 20, 8-11pm. 504 Trinity. $53. www.bidr.co/events/arterotica.

Big Gay River Float Take a float with the GayTrippers. Bus down with the boyz or meet 'em at the river. Meet at Bikini's for breakfast drinks; afterward return to Rain for the afterparty. Sun., May 21, noon-5pm. San Marcos River. $30-60. www.therepubliq.com.

Central Texas LGBT Potluck A fam-friendly potluck picnic for LGBTQ parents and hopeful adopters. BYOB & a dish to share. Sun., May 21, 4-6pm. Pease Park, 1100 Kingsbury. www.suzannebryantlaw.com.

Austin/Central Texas AIDS Candle­light Memorial A memorial for those lost to AIDS and a reminder of our "Getting to Zero" goal. Free testing and PrEP drug assessment screening appointments (4-9:30pm). Sun., May 21, 7-8:30pm. Austin City Hall Plaza, W. Cesar Chavez between Guadalupe & Lavaca. Free. www.fb.com/atxaidscandlelight.

Kommunity FK, Future Blondes, Bondage, DJ Lizzbeth, DJ Scorpio Cold light, hot night. Sun., May 21, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5.

KiKi the Movie Screening Part 2 Makes some couch time for movie night with the Q boyz. They're screening Kiki (a film on the "ballroom" of QPOC youth in NYC). Mon., May 22, 7-10pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts.

Queerbomb Organizational Meet­ing Queerbomb: making queer dreams come true. Be part of the planning and create some magic. Tue., May 23, 7-9pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.fb.com/qbatx.

Big Gay Naughty Night Swim Get wet, go swimming. Naughtiness is not a requirement, but yer welcome to bring it. Tue., May 23, 8-10pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd. www.fb.com/biggayproductions.

Fragile Rock, Stretch Panic, the Dizzease Be honest, we had you at "emo puppet band" – right? Tue., May 23, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $3 suggested donation.

Mr. and Miss Austin PRIDE Pageant Cheer on the queens as they compete for the titles: Mr. and Miss Austin PRIDE. Kelly Kline hosts, and look out for a special appearance by Drag Racer Morgan McMichaels. Wed., May 24, 9pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth. www.austinpride.org/pridepageant.

noche latina Go "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" to the very best of Latin pop brought to you by DJ Robert Michael and the Boys of ATX. Wednesdays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. Free. www.highlandlounge.com.

them//they For them, theys, boiz, grrrls, lovers, lusters, and everyone in between: a weekly dirty queer dance party with DJ GirlFriend. Wednesdays, 10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. Free. www.fb.com/girlfriendatx.

Beth Consetta Rubel: Conversa­tions With Contemporary Artists Local queer artist discusses her latest collection "Higher Learning," as well as mass media and treatment of black celebrities. Thu., May 25, 7-9pm. Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina. Free. www.bethconsettarubel.com.

With Liberty and Justice for All Film Series: The Water­melon Woman Bring a picnic and settle in for a rooftop sunset and movie with the Contemporary's QTPOC film series. This week: a queer cult classic about a young black lesbian filmmaker. Thu., May 25, 7:30pm. The Contem­po­rary Austin, 700 Congress. $5-10 suggested donation. www.thecontemporaryaustin.org.

SUMMER FUN

Queer Swim returns! Get yer short shorts on and those teeny bikinis for a nighttime breaststroke. Thu., June 1, 8:50-10pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd. www.fb.com/bartonspringsqueerswim.

Queerbomb 2017 Baby, she's back. Queerbomb returns with an all new kweer krew to drop glitter bombs. Also, something this sparkly takes money – give what you can via their donation page. Sat., June 3. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. www.queerbomb.org.

Queer Up Charlies GirlFriend. Mouthfeel. And more. An epic (as always) Queerbomb afterparty Sat., June 3, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. www.girlfriendatx.co.

Pride Dance Celebrate Austin's QPOC community and Pride month with allgo, dj.ang.g, and a whole lotta love. Fri., June 9, 6pm-1am. Uptown Event Center, 6700 Middle Fiskville. Free before 10pm, $10 after.www.allgo.org.

Texas March for Equality and Pride Queer Rights ATX and Austin Pride unite to throw the sister rally to D.C.'s March for Equality and Pride. Sun., June 11, noon-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress.

Stonewall Celebration and Rally LGBTQ rights are under attack from state and federal law. Austin Pride leads a rally for queer rights on the anniversary of the Stonewall riots. Wed., June 28, 7-10pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. www.austinpride.org.

Austin Black Pride Boat Party 2017 Get on the boat with ABP! BYOB, food (for sale), and swimmers (and floaties) encouraged. Before boarding, donate some school supplies to the drive. Deets on FB. Sat., July 15, 6:30-11pm. Just for Fun: Watercraft Rental, 5973 Hiline. $22-50. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.

Austin PRIDE 2017 Easy, breezy, beautiful, Austin Pride. Embrace that August heat with the fest followed by the parade down Congress Avenue. Sat., Aug. 26, festival at 11am, parade at 8pm. Various locations, see website. Free to $20. www.austinpride.org.

Plezzure Island Year 2 The plezzure krew is back for round two. Close out yer summer with a leztastic beach weekend complete with celezbian entertainers, games, and gals. Thu.-Sun., Sept. 28-Oct. 1. South Padre Island. $40-299. www.plezzureislandtexas.com.