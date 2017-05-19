Day Trips: Life’s a Beach, Corpus Christi

For our Summer Fun issue, we’ve created themed playlists to go with each story. Find more playlists at austinchronicle.com/summer-fun.

Life's a beach, and few places on the Texas coast have a better concentration of sand and surf than the barrier islands across the JFK Causeway from Corpus Christi.

• Mustang Island State Park, with more than 5 miles of pristine sand, is one beach that has it all – swimming, fishing, camping, plus restrooms and showers. The park is 5 miles north of the intersection of Park Road 22 and TX-361 (all distance given from the traffic signal at the intersection).

• Padre Balli Park comes a close second with amenities, plus a fishing pier and seaside restaurant. Two miles south off Park Road 22, it has a long stretch of beach, RV park, showers, and restrooms.

• J.P. Luby Surf Park/North Packery Beach is run by the city and requires a $12 parking permit. Only half a mile north on TX-361 at Zahn Road, it attracts a younger crowd. The park has 5 miles of beach before it runs into the state park.

• Padre Island National Seashore has 65 miles of beach on the longest undeveloped barrier island in the world. Call 361/949-7163 to find out when the next turtle hatchlings will be released. There is a $10 per vehicle fee to enter the park 10 miles south of the intersection.

Other Beaches

• Seawall Beach, 2.5 miles; go south to Whitecap Boulevard and park at the end of Windward Drive.

• Whitecap Beach, 1.5 miles; at the end of Whitecap Dr. off Park Road 22.

• Natural Beach, 3 miles; go south to Access Road 6. Nothing except sand and surf, but isn't that what you're looking for?

For more information on area beaches and attractions, go to www.visitcorpuschristitx.org or www.onpadreisland.com.

