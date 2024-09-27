Some Slutty Fun, Laughs for Lunch, and More Weekday Events

“Enclaves”

Through October 26, ICOSA

Imagine a world where humans didn’t exist. No, not like Pixar classic Wall-E, but instead a society in which human life is completely absent. Now you’ve got the idea behind ICOSA’s new exhibition by Matt Rebholz and Jenn Wilson Shepherd, which conjures a flourishing and vibrant world of flora and non-human fauna. Rebholz uses film stills as a jumping-off point for his works, while Shepherd uses a post-humanist lens to create animal-first imagery. Imagine the possibilities. – Amaya Austin

Uhland Fall Fest

Through October 27, Uhland, TX

Autumn wonderland! Thirty colorful species of gourd! Oak-filled farmstead! Fall-inspired games! The inaugural, as in first ever, Uhland Fall Fest is bursting onto the scene this year, an hour south of town. It bids us whisper these nouns into your ear: camel rides, parakeet encounter, kids goat yoga (that’s in the Barnyard). The crazy corn pit, jeepers creepers van, lost souls cemetery (that’s in the Pumpkin Patch). Oh, and don’t forget your gleefully irrational reaction to pumpkins – you will be pictured with them! – Brant Bingamon

Luna

Through November 16, the Whisenhunt at ZACH Theatre

Who doesn’t like having friends? They’re great! So great, in fact, that Ramón Esquivel’s play for younger audiences is all about how to make friends. Luna follows Soledad, a daughter of migrant farm workers whose nomadic life makes stable friendships a difficult prospect. Though books, the stars, and her namesake – aka, the moon – keep her company, the play centers on Soledad’s meeting two peers who, much like her, are searching for connection. Bring the kids to this wonderful stage production directed by Mateo Hernandez, but be warned if you’ve got fidgeting young folks: This here play’s an hour without intermission. – James Scott

“Hiba Ali: Lullabies for the stars in our eyes”

Through November 17, Women & Their Work

This new exhibit soothes the body and soul with interactive sculptural installations. Run your fingers through sand and gaze into metallic pools evoking the Swahili-Indian Ocean. Watch videos, sense sonic vibrations, and meditate in VR. Pakistani artist Hiba Ali uses the phrase “digital somatics” to describe how her works lead people on a body-processing journey using digital art. Now more than ever, it’s time to immerse yourself in Ali’s lullaby. – Eden Shamy

Fun & Slutty With Jonathan Van Ness

Monday 30, Emo’s

So far, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness has shown us several sides: the hair-trepreneur whose long brown locks promise his products really work; the deceitful dog-food hawker who teased a relationship with costar Antoni before revealing they were just selling kibble; and the activist who showed up pink-sweatered to speak out against 2023’s anti-trans legislation. But what of the podcaster’s more sultry facets? Get up close and personal this Monday night at one of two shows featuring “all the sides of JVN you haven’t seen.” – James Scott

Bat City Bingo

Monday 30, Tigress Pub

I love the Bat City Bingo ladies. They’re always up to give you a prize from their incredible collection whether your victory is real or simply deserved. My friend once got a book that was just artistic depictions of Satan! Anyway, those who missed their presence on North Loop after they departed from Tuesday at Dub Trub can now rest easy. BCB sets up in the cozy cocktail quarters of Tigress, where you can enjoy delicious drinks and dot your bingo sheet indoors. Good way to beat the Monday blues, baby. – James Scott

Elise Hart Kipness’ Dangerous Play

Monday 30, BookPeople

The Chronicle, though not the most sporto of papers, does have an excess of “football” fans – aka soccer sickos. Therefore, we’re the best place for you to learn about author and former TV sports reporter Elise Hart Kipness’ new novel Dangerous Play. Veering toward self-insert, this crime thriller follows fictional sports reporter Kate Green as she covers Olympic-level women’s soccer. When a jewelry designer whose past links with Green’s athletic youth is found lying dead in the locker room, intrigue abounds and secrets resurface. Kipness joins fellow thriller author Chad Zunker in conversation, with signings offered with in-store novel purchase. – James Scott

The Missile

Tuesday 1, AFS Cinema

Austin Film Society’s Frederick Wiseman series continues with a wildly different take on nuclear proliferation than Oppenheimer. Instead of dramatizing the moral murkiness straight-up, the legendary documentarian chooses to turn the lens on the mundane, with a characteristically meticulous and immersive look at the 4315th Training Squadron of the Strategic Air Command – aka, the air force base that trains the staff of America’s missile launch sites. Upon its release in 1988, the Chicago Tribune wrote of The Missile, “One comes away with the frightening feeling that dealing with devastation is considered a prosaic business.” – Lina Fisher

Book Drive & Trivia

Tuesday 1, Drinks Backyard

Trivia: Hard to overstate the impact this event type has had on adult friendships in our current year 2024. Even before that, folks were coming together to share random facts stored deep in their psyche, perfectly preserved just for the moment some guy on a mic calls out “What is the value of this collectible Star Wars coin in the Polynesian island of Niue?” (Answer: Depends on the coin, but the coveted Darth Vader head coin is worth two New Zealand dollars.) But should you be bad at remembering specific nonsense, try this hack: Bring a book. At Drinks Backyard’s weekly Tuesday trivia night, donating a book or two gets an auto point added onto your score. All those books go to Inside Books Project, a nonprofit that sends reading materials to incarcerated Texans. A few suggestions based on IBP’s most-in-need list: dictionaries, how-to-draw guides, LGBTQ lit and nonfiction, and safe-for-work manga. – James Scott

Terror Tuesday: An American Werewolf in London

Tuesday 1, Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

Wow: It’s not often you get to see a monster movie directed by an actual monster! Yes, John Landis sucks and so does his son, but this movie stands tall beyond their continued crimes. From stunning practical effects to devastating character moments, this creature feature continues to be the apex predator of werewolf movies. Two friends hitchhiking across England find themselves hunted by versipellis, resulting in one shredded into fleshy bits and the other ... changed. Rick Baker’s work on the transformation scene alone makes Alamo’s constantly rising ticket price worth it, as seeing that much fur and flesh on the big screen is a real experience. – James Scott

Suspiria (1977)

Wednesday 2, Hyperreal Film Club

Apologies to my beloved Luca Guadagnino, but Dario Argento’s original Suspiria is the greatest ballet witch movie of all time. Its lurid color palette and throbbing prog rock score – thanks, Goblin, for that and for an epic band name – add to the increasing horror. It’s not subtle, but it is delicious. Follow Suzy Bannion down the rabbit hole into a world of covens, power vacuums, and murder most foul. Pirouettes and pulsing wounds? A match made in heaven. – Cat McCarrey

Laughs for Lunch

Wednesday 2, Fallout Theater

Does food taste funny to you? No need to toss the stuff: Just head on down to Lavaca, where brothers Yuki and Hayato Desouza are cooking up hilarious riffs and delicious dishes. Joined by cast mates Steven Rutkowski, Alyssa Garoogian, Garrett Goode, LB Kovac, Maddie Pellman, and Dani Elle, the brothers Desouza combine cooking-show tropes with a late-night talk show vibe – complete with “a smorgasbord of spicy characters.” Laugh until your tummy hurts, but not enough that you can’t enjoy the samples available for tasting. – James Scott

Weird Wednesday: Of Unknown Origins

Wednesday 2, Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

While this is no Mouse Hunt – the ultimate in rodent v. human cinema – Of Unknown Origins does have the distinction of starring Peter Weller, aka Robocop himself. As a yuppie attempting to remodel his home while climbing the corporate ladder at work, Weller goes up against a rat bastard of a rat who gnaws through every well-constructed wire holding the man together. Order the mozzarella sticks or chips & queso so as to remain on theme with this month’s Rodentia-starring eight-reeler. – James Scott

Starry Night

Thursday 3, Girlstart

STEM education nonprofit Girlstart is known for its semi-monthly first-Thursday Starry Night, which invites families to its mini planetarium for star shows and hands-on astronomy activities. It’s always a fun and enriching evening, but this time they’ll be vroom-vrooming through some science stuff related to the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix, on account of F1 racing into town mid-October. Family members of all ages and genders are welcome to join, and you can find more info and RSVP at Girlstart.org. – Kat McNevins

Want to see all of our listings broken down by day? Go to austinchronicle.com/calendar and see what's happening now or in the coming week.