Your Weekend Events Shopping Already Done for You!

Follow That Bird

Thursday 19, Hyperreal Film Club

Who’s the big yellow bird with the giant feet, who loves his bear and can dance to a beat? Big Bird! Oh yeah. And now, Hyperreal presents everyone’s favorite feathered friend’s 1985 film debut. Follow That Bird does what Sesame Street has always done well: cleverly integrates nods to adult pop culture with enough wild energy to appeal to kids. It’s not an easy task (Street and Animaniacs might be the only ones to thread that needle), but Jim Henson made it look effortless. Join the Sesame Street gang in a musical caper filled to the brim with Canadian comedy celebrities galore – get ready, Joe Flaherty-heads, now is your time to shine. Besides, it’s a great excuse to check out Hyperreal’s new digs. – Cat McCarrey

Magic for Grownups

Thursday 19, Captain Quack’s

Hey man: You ever yearn? I mean, you know, really yearn for the days when you could be entertained by just a guy pullin’ a rabbit out a hat? Of course you do – everyone loves magic. Though not everyone probably loves it as much as Magical Mystical Michael, a Bronx native turned Austin dweller who fell in love with stagecraft after learning to pull color-changing handkerchiefs. Evolved in his performance since mastering those simple acts, this magician presents his tricks for all ages that’ll take you “on a mind-blowing journey of new material & classics!” Sheesh, Quack’s: You took the words right outta my mouth. – James Scott

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Friday 20 - Wednesday 25, Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane, Lakeline, and Mueller

The “best Batman” debate rages still, with Snyder freaks stumping for Batfleck, Burton boys high on the current Keaton-aissance, and Nolan lovers still going gaga over the gritty and grim Bale. Sorry to say that this argument is basically coughing baby vs. hydrogen bomb: the late Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman in the animated series and throughout the Arkham Asylum games, blows those other bats outta the cave. Don’t believe me? Check out this animated classic while it’s screening at Alamo, then. Harkening to his Forties roots, this Batman tale has him delving into his past in ways deeper than a strand of broken pearls – all animated in the gorgeous Art Deco-esque style of Batman: The Animated Series. – James Scott

Dance Waterloo Presents: Spelling Bee

Friday 20 & Saturday 21, Dougherty Arts Center

Many moons ago, the Chronicle held an Adult Spelling Bee each year, with drinks flowing and fun words to spell that often leaned toward the risqué. For grownup word nerds, there was nothing better! Dance Waterloo now offers a site-specific dance performance celebrating “the words that stump us all,” presenting “a delightful fusion of movement and education.” Put your thinking caps on, because a Community Spelling Bee is on the agenda for each performance! – Kat McNevins

Le Freak: Into the Rift

Saturday 21, the Tiny Minotaur

When else can one be weird than on Saturday freakin’ night at live-action role-playing tavern the Tiny Minotaur? And where else would you even wanna be, then, when you know that this drag show has far-out featured performers like Gabriela Belmont, Sir Beau Elliot, and Gothess Jasmine navigating the cosmos? Plus special guests Bat Widow and Traumada come along for the ride. As the Minotaur says: “In The Rift no one can hear you scream ...with pleasure.” Costumes encouraged; non-members welcome with a $15 ticket price. Members get in for $5. – James Scott

The Muppet Movie

Saturday 21 - Tuesday 24, Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane, Lakeline, and Mueller

Fame is for frogs, especially in this first-time feature for Jim Henson’s fuzzy friends. Determined to become stars, Kermit and Fozzie Bear take a road trip to Hollywood while picking up familiar faces along the way: Gonzo, Miss Piggy, Steve Martin, etc. All the while, a devilish frog-leg kingpin pursues them in hopes of having Kermit as his own Michigan J. Frog. You’ll laugh; you’ll cry; you’ll say “How on Earth did they get that Muppet to ride a bike?” – James Scott

Texas Wienerfest

Saturday 21, Central Machine Works

If you have a dachshund and you’re not attending this annual meetup, you’re clearly depriving your dog of a sense of community and camaraderie. Now, assuming you and your wiener dog are ready to party with 200 diminutive pals (based on last year’s attendance) be ready for vendors, drinks, pup portraits, and more. Stick around for the group photo and to show off that contented smile you earned by helping raise money for the Central Texas Dachshund Rescue. – James Renovitch

Nicole Awai’s “In the thick of it”

Through December 7, Art Galleries at Black Studies

Trinidad-born artist Nicole Awai’s work centers around “the ooze.” What is the ooze, you ask? Both material and metaphorical, it encompasses the viscous media Awai uses, like synthetic polymers, and evokes the blurred boundaries of cultural, historical, and personal identity that she references in her work. “Awai’s practice 'overflows’ traditional boundaries as it often interweaves elements from her Caribbean heritage with broader themes of globalization and diaspora,” writes Phillip A. Townsend, curator of UT’s Art Galleries at Black Studies. Awai’s work has referenced history ranging from Civil War monuments at UT-Austin and Grand Army Plaza in New York to Trinidadian folklore about the La Brea tar pits in Los Angeles, all while “foregrounding the transformative potential of the ooze,” writes Townsend. – Lina Fisher

POP! Community + Artist Market

Saturday 21, Top Drawer Thrift

After a summer hiatus due to how freakin’ hot this dang state is, Best of Austin winner Eastside Pop Up links up with fellow BOA title holder the Little Gay Shop to host another market. This means gathering their “Pop Market Pals” in secondhand shop Top Drawer Thrift’s parking lot so you can shop local artists, makers, and vintage sellers all while celebrating the eve of autumn’s start. Top Drawer will also be open, so you can dig through their many trinkets. Just don’t buy too many coats. I’ve got a feeling that sweater weather’s still a month or so off – unfortunately! – James Scott

David DiDonato Performs Metropolis

Saturday 21, We Luv Video

Local treasure David DiDonato is known for many things, among them being a world-record holder for longest guitar solo (close to 26 hours!) and his performances of original soundtracks to eerie silent films like Nosferatu and The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. DiDonato closes the first installment of We Luv Video’s Artist in Residency program, which aims to spotlight local artists across mediums who celebrate film, with one of his finest works: an original soundtrack to the stylized 1927 German sci-fi thriller Metropolis, composed between 2014 and 2018. DiDonato passes the residency torch to Rome Prize winner Abinadi Meza, a globe-trotting local sound artist and experimental filmmaker. – Kat McNevins

Fresh Kill

Saturday 21, AFS Cinema

Girls only want one thing, and it’s to solve a nuclear fish conspiracy. Presented by Austin Asian American Film Festival, this month’s edition of Queer Cinema: Lost and Found pulls from the catalog of multimedia artist Shu Lea Cheang. Her Nineties experimental film classifies as in the “eco-cybernoia” genre, which makes sense given that its InfoNation write-up claims first dibs on the term “hacktivism.” Yet the story in Fresh Kill focuses just as much on the lesbian parents at its center, whose concern for their daughter after she consumes contaminated fish is what motivates their takedown of megacorp GX. See it in glorious 35mm with surround sound blaring Vernon Reid’s soundtrack. Plus: director Cheang in attendance. – James Scott

Doge ATX Shiba Inu Parade

Saturday 21, Pease Park

Can you imagine anything cuter than a dog parade? How about a parade made up of just adorable Shiba Inu dogs? The Japan-America Society of Greater Austin raises awareness of its outreach with a fun day for all ages, including Shiba face origami, a “Shiba’s Got Talent” exhibition, lessons on how to speak Japanese to your dog, and tasty snacks from Asahi Imports. All canine guests must be leashed, and all parade participants must be registered, but all the Shibas will be awarded “because they are the much loved DOGE,” according to JASGA. – Kat McNevins

Banned Books Week Kickoff Celebration!

Saturday 21, Hampton Branch Library

So many conservatives across Texas have been spending their precious time on Earth getting upset that anyone can pick up a book they like and check it out at the library. What a bunch of fools! Celebrate your ability to read and read whatever the hell you want with Austin Public Library. Starting Banned Books Week in style, this event features readings from local authors, a panel led by Spike Gillespie, live music, and on-site activities from local lit lovers like Book Arts Center, Typewriter Rodeo, Reverie Books, and The Beautiful and Banned podcast. Long live the library, baby. – James Scott

Becky Robinson

Saturday 21, the Paramount Theatre

Comedian Becky Robinson went viral for her character “the Entitled Housewife,” who is an archetype well-known to anyone who’s been to Tarrytown – or at Snooze during weekend brunch. But she’s got more than one character in her comedy tool belt, which bursts with all sorts of hilarious archetypes. In this new variety show, she’ll be bringing all those many miscreants out to charm and entertain on the She Gone Tour – so get a “heavy pour” and be there on time to tee off. – James Scott

Lez Watch a Movie: The Watermelon Woman

Sunday 22, MASS Gallery

I’ve made my thoughts on The Watermelon Woman known – in that I’ve said it’s one of the best queer films ever and more people should watch it. Perfect time to either revisit or watch Cheryl Dunye’s part-mockumentary, part rom-com, part send-up of archival work: especially since this particular screening raises funds for our own Dyke March. Advice from the event organizers: “Bring your lawn chair, blanket, or air mattress and come cuddle up w some dýkes under the stars.” – James Scott

Austin Museum Day

Sunday 22, various locations

For all of the vibrant culture Austin possesses, it’s not typically known as a museum city; that certification usually goes to Houston or Dallas, which boast sprawling art and science galleries you can spend a whole day getting lost in. One thing Austin Museum Day reminds us, however: What Austin exhibits lack in size, they make up for in number. The program waives admission fees to over a dozen proper museums (Blanton, Contemporary, and more), plus other archival program home bases and tour-worthy sites like the Briscoe Center for American History, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, and the Texas State Cemetery. (Find a list of all participating museums and cultural institutions on p.27.) – Carys Anderson

Transistance: A Trans Community Benefit Brunch

Sunday 22, Cheer Up Charlies

Ha ha. Well. To put things politely, Texas is a real hard place to be transgender right now. Not that it’s personally hard, given that trans people rule, cis people drool, etc., but like logistically: How come they keep making the paperwork different? Anyway, the cool cats over at Local Queer ATX have made a few moves and have now established the Local Queer Foundation, a nonprofit specifically made to help “the most marginalized of our community.” As is often the case in matters of queerness, their first act is throwing a benefit drag brunch. Alexander the Great hosts with a stacked lineup of local trans performers, plus tunes by DJ Boyfriend ATX and eats from Urban Cowboy Catering, aka the first trans chef featured on the Food Network. Drop in, have fun, and help trans folks feel a little safer in the Lone Star State. – James Scott

Wet Hot Queer Summer Blowout Market

Sunday 22, the Little Gay Shop

It’s not in my top five worst days, but I was pretty sad to see the once-free parking lot across from King Bee get overtaken by LAZ Parking. Such is the Austin experience: If you live here long enough to find places you like, you also get to watch all the parking around them get monetized. Yet I can’t hate that 12th and Chicon parking lot, as it also plays venue to the Little Gay Shop’s big summer market this weekend. Over 20 local vendors peddling wares you won’t believe, plus pets are encouraged! You know what’s also nearby? Freakin’ Paws on Chicon. Buy yourself a few treats at the market, and then get your furry friend a little gift right down the street. God: There are times when Austin is my favorite place to be. – James Scott

