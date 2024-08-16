Culture, Arts, and More Recommended Weekend Events

Queertowne Live!

Thursday 15, First Light Books

Hear ye, hear ye: All who enter Hyde Park on this day will be privy to a most delightful time thanks to the Queertowne podcast. Austin’s favorite – okay, maybe my favorite – queer comedy interview pod holds a live recording at fancy-schmancy bookshop First Light Books. Befitting the locale, hosts Mase Kerwick and Javier Ungo interview two trans wordsmiths who call Texas home: KB Brookins and SG Huerta. Catch this convo outdoors on First Light’s patio for freesies and prepare for hot weather. Mayhaps a fan, m’lady, or a big honkin’ sunhat? – James Scott

The Grizzly

Through Sept. 14, Hideout Theatre

Its latest installment went overboard with heavy-handed dialogue about the Importance of Cooking, but season one of The Bear remains an enthralling, realistic – and for many restaurant veterans, traumatizing – look into the chaos of the kitchen. Lex Okeke takes inspiration from the FX dramedy for her directorial debut The Grizzly, a monthlong show about the stress and intensity of improv performance. The cast’s real-time thought processes make up the production, highlighting the messiness of early-stage collaboration – when performers are still perfecting their comedic recipe, if you will. Let’s just hope Okeke learns from Carmy and doesn’t go for a star. – Carys Anderson

Walking Shadow Shakespeare Presents: Bar(d)

Friday 16 - Sunday 18, the VORTEX

For my senior English project in high school I created a parody Tiger Beat-style magazine featuring articles on all the heartthrobs of my high school English required reading, Hamlet being one of them. So when I tell you how I screamed upon hearing of this comedy theatre project taking seven iconic Shakespeare characters into a modern-day karaoke bar... Yes, folks, this is “an original one-act comedy featuring classic Shakespeare scenes, modern dialogue, and karaoke music.” Proof that there is nothing new under the sun, and there is nothing more timeless than ol’ Bill Shakespeare. – Kat McNevins

The Road So Far... The Road Ahead Tour

Friday 16 - Sunday 18, Austin Marriott Downtown

Carry on, my wayward sons, daughters, and those beyond the binary: It’s a family affair at this Supernatural fan fest, with the immediate Winchester brood holding court as well as extended and chosen family from all throughout the show’s 15-season run. While Padalecki and Ackles’ photo ops have sold out, you can still snag snaps with SPN stars like Misha Collins, Felicia Day, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and DJ Qualls, among many others. You may also attend Collins’ “It Seemed Like A GOOD IDEA at the Time” – perhaps referring to that time he came out as bisexual on X, formerly Twitter, and then instantly took it back? Guess you’ll have to fork over da big bucks to find out, huh. – James Scott

Uncanny Attractions: Black Faerie Magic

Saturday 17, Highland Lounge

Body slams break the boundary between our world and that of the fae this weekend at Black Faerie Magic, Uncanny Attractions’ latest production within Austin’s largest gay club. They’ll be keeping Austin actually weird via Middle Earth-influenced theming curated by Austin’s very own Tiny Minotaur Tavern as well as a mystical drag performance by the one and only Gothess Jasmine. Matches on deck include tag team throwdown Kill the Noise vs. City Bois and Unchampionship match with JJ Black vs. current belt-holder Brick Savage, among many others. Leave the kids at home, though: This event’s 21+. – James Scott

Come @ Me: Improv Comedy Inspired by Your Instagram

Saturday 17, Fallout Theater

Why are there so many different social media apps you have to be on? And where are my slippers? Are you my grandson? I’m joking about being old, which is something they might make fun of me for when they do the improv comedy inspired by my Instagram. If you can’t laugh at yourself, you won’t make it far in this world! So come be the butt of the joke at this weekly show created by Isaac Garza, Amy Knop, and Kyle Irion, and starring Natalie O’Sullivan Hamilton, Juese Cutler, Sunny Huang, Xander Noland, Lisa Jackson, Colton Matocha, Jenn Rosario, Kevin Anderson, Jamie Meeks, and special guests, who will all endeavor to finally use social media for something good. – Kat McNevins

Bookstore Romance Day

Saturday 17, BookWoman, BookPeople, and Reverie Books

OH! Who doesn’t love love? Well, probably folks who have a piece of coal where their heart should be, but even the hardest rock can become a diamond if enough heat’s applied. That’s where Bookstore Romance Day comes in, courtesy of Bookshop.org. This here’s a day “designed to give independent bookstores an opportunity to celebrate Romance fiction.” Check out local celebrations at Reverie Books, BookPeople, and BookWoman where you can get special merch, drinks, photo ops, and deals on those lovey-dovey tomes deserving of our appreciation. Yay for love! Yay for books! Yay for romance! – James Scott

Austin Chinese Culture Festival

Saturday 17, Austin ISD Performing Arts Center

Considering this year’s Chinese zodiac sign, the Wood Dragon, symbolizes power, strength, and prosperity, it’s never too late to celebrate. To keep festivities going beyond Lunar New Year (in January/February) and AAPI Heritage Month (in May), this annual fest shifts seasons, but still packs colorful lion and dragon dances, a variety of Asian eats, a bazaar-style market, and other live performances honoring Chinese traditions. Also find kid-friendly games at the very-family-friendly and totally free event, housed in Austin ISD’s spacious Performing Arts Center in Mueller. The community-building Austin Chinese-American Network, founded in 2017, presents. – Rachel Rascoe

Blair Dawson: Now or Never

Saturday 17, Fallout Theater

Look: Either you will be at this taping of comedian Blair Dawson's 45 minutes of breakup material, or you'll be square. Them's the facts. Other facts, straight from Dawson's event description: "If she doesn't perform [the material] now, she will move on, fall in love again, have babies, live happily ever after in NYC with a house upstate, and will never ever relate to this material again." Dawson's also got a podcast with her papa called It’s Genetic that Vulture called "exceptional" and "noteworthy," so there's that. Grab your tickie now, and enjoy opening sets from Ashley Sharma and Carlton Wilcoxson, Angelina Martin's great hosting skills, and, just in case you missed the last like three weeks of Calendar, Fallout Theater's in-house bar! – James Scott

Letters to Faith

Saturday 17, Saengerrunde Hall

Inversion Coda’s choral skills meet Beerthoven’s instrumental acumen for Letters to Faith. Composed by Adrienne Inglis, the music centers on actual letters to her aunt Faith as well as “meaningful letters composed by or sent to individual members of the chorus.” There’ll also be music composed by Inversion’s Evan Blaché, Benjamin Dia, Marjorie Halloran, and Trevor Shaw. Expect warmth, heart, tears, and warm pastries courtesy of Easy Tiger – oh yeah, and beer by Lazarus Brewing, all included in yer ticket price. No worries if you’re not a fan of the yeasty brews: Wine and non-alcoholic bevvies will also be available. – James Scott

Ben Schwartz & Friends

Saturday 17, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Oh, you don’t know Ben Schwartz? False. You do. Maybe you know him as the scene-stealing Jean-Ralphio on Parks and Recreation, where his singsong now lives in my brain as the soundtrack for the word worst (“the woooo-ooorst”). Or maybe you have kids and hear him in every Nineties cartoon reboot possible (DuckTales, TMNT, Sonic the Hedgehog, so on and so forth). Either way, his particular brand of incredulity contrasted with over-the-top outbursts is an absolute delight. Add in a coterie of improv friends that are guaranteed to be at the top of their game – again, this dude is dialed into the comedy scene – and it’s sure to be one entertaining evening. – Cat McCarrey

“Straight Like That” Exhibit

Through September 17, ICOSA Collective

Art is communal, stronger when visions are shared. ICOSA already showcases the connections between Austin artists on the regular, but with “Straight Like That” the web grows to include the Houston-based Throughline Collective. With a selection curated by Mueni Loko Rudd, a Kenyan American curator and preservationist dedicated to expanding the cultural landscape of art, visitors to ICOSA’s latest show can witness a vibrant exhibit of Texas-based artists pushing the boundaries of what is expected from art. The pieces vary in form and theme. But all evoke new insights into what Texas art can be. – Cat McCarrey

Paramount Estate and Vintage Poster Sale

Saturday 17, Stateside at the Paramount

I recently walked into an underwhelming estate sale and thought, “Dang, these people are too young to have good stuff.” Considering the Paramount Theatre building was constructed in 1915, and houses a few ghosts (hi Emily), it’s safe to assume they’ve got the goods. Their first sale since 2018 promises posters, some autographed, as well as guitars, rugs, vases, stools, lighting, table linens, and more from their many, many shows. The main event is free and open to the public on Saturday, 10am to 7pm. VIP tickets grant early access, Friday from 6pm to 9pm, as well as complimentary drinks and parking. Proceeds benefit both the Paramount & State Theatres. – Rachel Rascoe

Decompress Fest ’24

Saturday 17, Canopy

Have the last few months been too much summer, not enough vacation? Ready to pull your hair out? Let your hair down instead at Decompress Fest, Austin’s only LGBTQ+ health fair that local org allgo has been putting on for eight years now. At this resource fair and celebration, connect to local orgs and providers who work with LGBTQ+ Austinites and those who provide holistic care, and make this workaday world just a bit more sorted and peaceful. Get all your holistic care boxes checked at this free community healing event, and be sure to check out the market by Frida Friday, who thoughtfully curate goods by queer and POC vendors. – Kat McNevins

Clue

Sunday 18, Paramount Theatre

Who knew that a board game film adaptation with terrible sexist jokes could be so good, actually? Famously known as this author’s favorite movie in childhood, Clue is the platonic ideal lampoon of an Agatha Christie whodunit formula, which every Knives Out (and seemingly Blink Twice, out next week) has tried to replicate – to varying degrees of success. But nobody does it like the original, maybe because Clue’s glue is Tim Curry’s wry butler Wadsworth, who fully sends the camp. Although Madeline Kahn as the austere Mrs. White regularly steals the scene as well. As the summer winds to a close, head to the Paramount for the perfect vibe shift intro to spooky season (and some Halloween costume inspiration). – Lina Fisher

Hollie Hardy’s Lions Like Us Book Launch Party

Sunday 18, Vintage Bookstore and Wine Bar

Published in June by local small press Red Light Lit, Hollie Hardy’s second full-length poetry collection, Lions Like Us, follows 2014 survival compilation How to Take a Bullet with tales of love, sex, and relationships. Following a cross-country book tour, Hardy celebrates locally by reading excerpts of the book alongside fellow Austin scribes Bianca Alyssa Pérez, C. Prudence Arceneaux, Dale Bridges, Heidi Kasa, S.C. Says, Kim Denning, Stephanie Yue Duhem, and Shy-Zahir Moses, plus music by Brandix*. Tickets to the event are free, but any starving artist will tell you: If you’re wine drunk and feeling the love, buy a copy or two. – Carys Anderson

Lagers & Literature

Sunday 18, Meanwhile Brewing

Remember Book Fair Day in school, where wonderful words would come rolling in on carts displaying shiny new book covers offering a hint of what adventures lay inside? Meanwhile Brewing re-creates that magic with their third annual book fair starring local authors, the Austin Public Library, indie booksellers, and more. Activities include button making with Thinkery (11am-2pm), zinemaking with Lone Star Zine Fest, book press coasters with Austin Book Arts Center, and customized poems from Typewriter Rodeo. Feels So Good brings a live screenprinting station, offering limited-edition art and merch (10am-noon), and proceeds will go to Inside Books Project, benefiting literacy in prisons. Bibliophiles will not want to miss this! – Kat McNevins

