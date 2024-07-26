Youth Theatre, Late Movies, Brat Dances, and More Recommended Events

Summer Youth Theatre Presents Thrive, or What You Will

Through August 3, the Vortex

The Vortex is a bastion for fearless theatre. For over 30 years their summer youth program has passed that torch to middle and high school students, teaching them to explore the boundaries of what live performance can deliver. This year the talented teens have diligently worked on Thrive, or What You Will, a Shakespeare-inspired introspection on identity. Main character Jeanne changes actors throughout the performance in this feminist take on taxonomy, botany, and one’s place in the world. What a perfect chance to glimpse the universal adolescent struggle. – Cat McCarrey

KOOP Nightbeat Film Series: Almost Famous

Thursday 25, Eastside Cinema

Hold me closer, Tony Danza, because Austin’s cooperative radio brings back their cinema series. Nightbeat features films curated by the primarily volunteer programmers & co-op members who keep this city supplied with offbeat and interesting tunes. This week they run ye olde Cameron Crowe rock 'n’ roll tribute Almost Famous – a coming-of-age story about a boy, a band, and the very gullible editors of Rolling Stone. Come to support local radio; stay for a truly heartwarming performance by Philip Seymour Hoffman. – James Scott

The Jerk

Thursday 25, Cloud Tree Auxiliary

Steve Martin continues to entertain deep into his elder-comedy-legend years, but this silver fox has been an icon for ages. Rocket Cinema throws a casual cinematic party while screening Martin’s first starring role in a feature film: The Jerk. Enjoy the “rags to riches to rags story” within Cloud Tree Gallery. As Rocket Cinema says, “We’re moving this sucker inside because we are NOT jerks.” No tix, tricks, or RSVPs required – if you’re around Fifth and Springdale, feel free to drop in. – James Scott

“Hearts: How Deep Is Your Love” Opening

Friday 26, 2324 Gallery

Running till August 16, Xavier Alvarado’s solo exhibition at 2324 Gallery features one of the most enduring themes in art: love. Raised in Texas “with deep Trinidadian roots,” as he notes on his website, Alvarado has collaborated with big names like Austin FC and Louis Vuitton, and his work spans multiple different media from painting to installation. With both new and old pieces in the show, Alvarado emphasizes “the transformative power of sharing in relationships and communities,” the exhibition text reads. Alvarado says this body of work “represents the heart’s capacity to connect, give, and enrich others” and “invites reflection on how sharing shapes our experiences of love and deepens our understanding of the heart.” – Lina Fisher

Dream Con

Friday 26-Sunday 28, Austin convention center and Hilton Garden Inn

RDCWorld isn’t just about goofing on YouTube and Twitch. It’s about how the Texas gaming and anime crew – more formally referred to as Real Dreamers Change the World – have built a community. And what’s a community if you can’t come together in person? After years of holding Dream Con in Waco, these hilarious standard bearers of Black nerd culture in the Lone Star State have now relocated to Austin for their weekend celebration of all that is geeky, from series-specific cosplay events to making paper dolls and even an adults-only cabaret. – Richard Whittaker

nighTSwim

Friday 26, Cheer Up Charlies

Proving trans people throw excellent parties with every event they organize, dynamic duo the Trans Era and Jasmania get Chups nice and wet this weekend. In addition to an appearance by this summer’s biggest star, aka Cheer Ups’ waterslide, catch local drag by Jenna Talia, Sir Beau Elliot, Venus Rising, Monica Monae Davenport, Gothess Jasmine, Bobby Pudrido, Azucar, and MK Ultra. DJ Ruby Knight provides the night’s soundtrack. Plus: This’ll be Jasmania’s final show before packing up and out of Austin, so make sure to give ’em a hearty “Bon voyage!” – James Scott

Lates: Criminal Lovers

Friday 26, AFS Cinema

Who is the monster in François Ozon’s twisted and sweaty reimagining of the Hansel and Gretel fairy tale? Is it Luc (Jérémie Renier), the young killer who has no idea how closeted he is? Is it the mysterious “man of the woods” (Miki Manojlović), the strange hermit who seemingly gives him refuge after he slays a classmate, Saïd (Salim Kechiouche), but then shows intentions toward Luc’s own body that could be carnal or cannibalistic? Or is it all really Alice (Natacha Régnier), whose criminal obsessions set the whole sordid affair in motion? Ozon’s misanthropic edge overweighs hints of misogyny in this New Queer French Cinema classic. – Richard Whittaker

It’s Me I’m Tethered To Release Party

Friday 26, Elysium

Local synthpop legend Vestite is releasing an album and you’re invited to the party. It’s sure to be a celebration of not just the album, but local electronic music, which doesn’t get its due as often as indie does in Austin. But it does here – before the headliner, there’ll be performances by Misty Days, Meddah, and Gleaming. In an Instagram post announcing the album and a single cover of Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Bad Thing Twice” on June 28, Vestite writes of the album process: “[At] some point in 2022, I was feeling like I was in a creative rut and decided to make a cover of one of my favorite songs (by one of my favorite artists) to kinda snap myself out of it. It was meant to just be a one-off live performance, but after showing a demo to a couple friends, I felt encouraged to record a studio version.” The ensuing album was financed in part by the City of Austin’s Live Music Fund Event Program; Vestite writes, “I couldn’t be more grateful to live in a city like Austin, TX.” You can listen to lead singles “God Bless America” and “Tear It Apart” now on streaming. – Lina Fisher

Footloose: The Musical

Through August 10, Hill Country Galleria

The tale of a conservative town that overreacts to a tragedy by banning dancing might seem a little, um, familiar in theme right now. Authority taking drastic measures and fostering extreme fear is as relevant as ever. Resist and bask in a bit of hope with an upbeat musical full of rocking Eighties tunes (thanks, Kenny Loggins). We are holding out for a hero, and Footloose: The Musical might be the one we need. Besides, a free show under the starry Texas sky? Almost paradise indeed. – Cat McCarrey

Endsurround: A Woman Under the Influence

Friday 26, Eastside Cinema

Sometimes partners in life can create on-screen magic, and never was that more true than with Gena Rowlands and John Cassavetes Maybe they thought their collaboration peaked when Rowlands made a guest appearance on Cassavetes’ short-lived detective series Johnny Staccato, but their 10-movie run of character-driven wonders ended up winning her two Oscar nominations for Best Actress: in 1980 for crime drama Gloria, but first in 1974 for A Woman Under the Influence, which also snagged Cassavetes a Best Director nod. Talk about bringing out the best in each other. Make sure to get there early for a special set of shoegazey rock from On Being an Angel at this special screening, sponsored by End of an Ear as part of their Endsurround series. – Richard Whittaker

Club XCX: A Bratty Dance Night

Friday 26, the Ballroom

On June 7, Charlotte Emma Aitchison changed the world for chain-smoking bisexual former-Tumblr gorls everywhere. Then Lorde changed it again with the "Girl, so confusing" remix. It's taken some time to recover from such slays as those, especially considering the immediately iconic music vids for "360" and "Von Dutch," and Brat Summer indeed persists for many of us. Ballroom knows that, and thank god they're throwing a Brat night for anyone who missed the listening parties, or is simply still in Charli's choke hold. DJ Boyfriend will be bumpin’ that iconic album, along with ARCA, Slayyyter, Shygirl, SOPHIE, 100 gecs, and more. Wear your best smudged eyeliner and cropped white tank top, or else. – Lina Fisher

Caleb De Casper

Friday 26, Vinyl Beauty Bar

Caleb De Casper teases that “Sik Culture,” his first single since 2022 album Femme Boy, boasts a “fresh, dark, and bold approach.” Strap in, then, because De Casper wasn’t exactly a shrinking violet before. We’ll be eager to hear this promised reboot to De Casper’s synthy sexy groovers, which have already captured the darkest corners of the dance floor. The release at Vinyl Beauty Bar features complimentary cocktails (and, thus, is 21+ only), chair massages, and mini-manicures from the combination music venue/record store/spa and salon. – Abby Johnston

Summer Stock Austin: Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Through August 11, McCullough Theatre

The first of two Summer Stock Austin productions this summer (stay tuned for Guys & Dolls on August 2), Disney’s The Little Mermaid revives Hans Christian Anderson’s enduring tale of a sea-maiden who dreams of life on land and enlivens it with standout music and lyrics by Disney Renaissance dream team Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. High school and college students make up the cast, but don’t confuse their youth with amateurishness: With 20 years under its belt, Summer Stock Austin knows how to put on a helluva show. – Kimberley Jones

Intro to Sewing: Custom Dog Bandanas

Saturday 27, Austin Creative Reuse

Let’s get real, guys: Dogs are practically NAKED if they’re not wearing a cute bandana. Like, how am I supposed to know that the dog’s owner loves tacos if said dog isn’t wearing a scrap of taco-decorated fabric ’round its sweet li’l neck? Make your dog’s fashion yourself at this sewing workshop, where you’ll learn basic sewing skills, be able to pick your own fabric, and gain confidence behind the needle. Austin Creative Reuse emphasizes in their event copy that this is primarily BYOM – Bring Your Own Machine – but if you’re bereft a big ol’ boy, purchase a “Borrow a Machine” ticket to let ’em know ahead of time. Sewing machines don’t grow on trees, ya know! – James Scott

The Good, the Bad and the Birthday: We Luv Video One Year Anniversary

Saturday 27, We Luv Video

Shut it down! North Loop, that is, as everyone’s favorite physical media nonprofit and its neighbors are holding a massive block party to celebrate a year of putting DVDs, Blu-rays, and VHS tapes into the hands of eager film lovers. Check out all the stores on Austin’s coolest street of independent shops, then stick around for live music from Double Heads and Zippy the Clown plus a drag show featuring Jenna Talia, Sir Maxim, and more. But, most importantly, take the time to sign up for a membership and peruse the shelves for hidden gems and lost classics, many of them never seen on a streaming platform. – Richard Whittaker

Alamo Arcade

Sunday 28, Barrel O’ Fun

Tired of proving your gamer bona fides in the privacy of your own home? The bar/event space on the first floor of the Mueller Drafthouse invites you to test your abilities against other controller-jockeys. Show up at noon and get ready for the gauntlet. Round 1: the infamously precise Donkey Kong Country for the Super Nintendo. Get enough bananas and there’s round 2: teams of four attempting the highest score in co-op Super Mario 3D World – that’s the one with the cat suit. Round 3 is a mystery game, but if you make it through that you’ll be one of two finalists who dive back into Donkey Kong Country to see who makes it farthest in five minutes. May the RNG be in your favor. – James Renovitch

BRAVE Fest

Sunday 28, Antone’s

B.R.A.V.E. Communities – Building Relationships, Awareness, Voices, and Engagement – returns with its annual celebration of the arts and community: BRAVE Fest. Emlyn Lee, founder of the Austin-based nonprofit, has been throwing the immersive community event since 2018, and each year the festival has only gotten bigger and more impactful. This family-friendly gathering highlights women and creatives of color, featuring a stellar lineup of performers that includes the Foxtones, Mariachi Las Coronelas, 2x Grammy-nominated SaulPaul, and the Peterson Brothers. The legendary venue’s second floor hosts a pop-up market spotlighting local Black, brown, indigenous, queer, and women entrepreneurs. – Cy White

Lonesome Dove

Sunday 28 & Tuesday 30, Paramount Theatre

From Austin City Limits to Friday Night Lights, there have been a lot of great TV shows made in Texas. But ask anyone the greatest and they’ll almost always say Lonesome Dove, the epic adaptation of Larry McMurtry’s equally epic literary saga of Texas rangers and cattle drovers. So while Kevin Costner’s similarly themed and equally ambitious Horizon movies seem to be sliding out of the cinematic saddle and over to streaming, the 1989 TV miniseries that was as stirring and moving as sunset on the plains celebrates its 35th anniversary across two nights on the Paramount’s big screen – part one on Sunday, part two on Tuesday. – Richard Whittaker

Mutant Night

Sunday 28, Fallout Theater

Three sets of improv and sketch comedy in one evening may seem like a recipe for a busted gut, but we think it’s worth the risk. The theme is mutants with Fallout house troupes Good Night From Slime City and Hot Basement Rats taking the lead before the sketch comedy of As If. Bring some extra funds for one of the drink specials and cross your fingers that none of them come out of your nostrils in a fit of funny. – James Renovitch

Pressure

Sunday 28, AFS Cinema

It’s often said that filmmakers use their central characters as proxies. If that were true, then Horace Ové would have centered on Colin (Oscar James) in his landmark work of Black British cinema, Pressure. After all, like Colin, he was raised in Trinidad and moved to the UK. Instead, he centers on Colin’s brother Tony (Herbert Norville), the British-born son of West Indian immigrants struggling to find an identity as a young man rejected by the only nation he has ever known. Ové’s film – seen now as the first ever Black British feature film – was buried at the time as too controversial to release, but now returns with a 4K restoration from the BFI National Archive and the Film Foundation. – Richard Whittaker

The Second City: She the People

Sunday 28, Paramount Theatre

After being postponed from earlier in the year, these five Chicago improvisers make their way to Austin to deliver their feminist manifesto revue. With it, they hope to point out the ridiculousness that patriarchy inflicts upon society. Bring the gals or perhaps a dude in need of an education with a side of laughs. You know the storied stages of Second City will bring that top-quality, off-the-dome antics Chicago is known for. – Aaron Sullivan

