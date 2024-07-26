A Jukebox Musical, Chicken Tips, and More Weekday Events

Summer Paper Toy Decorating Competition

Monday 29, Letterpress Play

Creative people from 6 years old to 106 are invited to submit their paper toy designs to local stationary sweethearts Letterpress Play. This competition’s been going on all month – interested parties may pick up a paper-toy making pack online or in-person, and then submit their creation. Winners in each age bracket – 6 and under, 7 to 12, teens, and adults – get $50 cash and a $50 Letterpress Play gift card. Submit by Monday, July 29, through letterpressplay.com, and tune in to their emails & social media on August 19 to hear if your toy made the grade. – James Scott

Video Vortex: Mystery Transmission 014

Monday 29, Alamo South Lamar

Dreams don’t need a budget, but movies do. But just because you’re short of cash, there’s no reason to restrict your imagination. Thank you, Video Vortex, for celebrating those filmmakers who just had some homemade effects, a few buddies, and a video camera for committing those dreams to tape. With the Drafthouse’s Weird Wednesday going a smidge more mainstream, Video Vortex is still digging in the archives for these monthly screenings of enigmatic discoveries. This month, it’s a horror gem from New Jersey that cost less than E.T.’s Reese’s Pieces budget. – Richard Whittaker

Bad Art for Adults

Monday 29, Central Library

Art doesn’t have to be, like, good for it be worthwhile. Making art is a basic human ability – unhindered by talent, taste, or type. Get in on the free-for-all action with your local library, who’ll be supplying a “hodgepodge of ingredients to make the ugliest art possible.” God: What a goal! Well, better get your creative clutches ready because the absolutely awfulest art gets a prize. What’s the prize? Girl, I don’t know. You gotta make the bad art to reap the rewards! – James Scott

Pirate Party

Tuesday 30, Ego’s

It has truly always stumped me that everyone’s pirate fever stopped at Pirates of the Caribbean. That first movie is an unparalleled gem to be sure (despite its much shittier descendants), but why must it stand alone? Other genres centered around Halloween costume characters have enjoyed countless revivals – zombies, vampires, werewolves – but one poor creature is being sorely neglected by Hollywood, imho. (The Lighthouse was at least piratey vibes-wise – creepy mermaids, drunken antics, dark nautical sorcery, etc.) Anyway, while we’re waiting on the next pirate flick that may never come, at least we can dress up like them at Ego’s Pirate Theme Party. They urge all ye mateys to “grab your pirate hat, peg leg, eye patch, and pet parrot & let’s party like there’s treasure to be found! We’ll have the place decked out in pirate decor with delicious drinks, karaoke, and giveaways.” Maybe somebody should bring a video camera? – Lina Fisher

Mars Express

Tuesday 30, AFS Cinema

Equal parts Blade Runner and Masamune Shirow’s Appleseed, French director Jérémie Périn’s animated future noir looks at the immortal question of what happens when the created surpasses the creator. Detective Aline Ruby (Léa Drucker, currently on screens in the taboo sex thriller Last Summer) resurrects her dead partner (Daniel Njo Lobé) in robot form to track down a fugitive from Mars who has fled to Earth, and whose crimes may lead to a robot revolution. Free will and the nature of independent existence are discussed with cyberpunk panache. The AI apocalypse rarely looked cooler. – Richard Whittaker

2024 Funniest Person in Austin: Preliminary Round

Through August 13, Cap City Comedy

Hundreds of comics enter, only one comedian leaves ... with the crown that means they can call themselves the Funniest Person in Austin. Who will ascend to the throne currently being kept warm by last year’s winner Dylan Carlino? We won’t find out until the finals later this year, but there are still plenty of chances to discover your favorite new funny-hilarious local talent in these opening rounds. With as many as 16 of Austin’s best funsters on any night, it’s all jokes, no waiting. – Richard Whittaker

All About Chicken

Tuesday 30, Central Market North Lamar Cooking School

If your concept of chicken is already disassembled and wrapped in cellophane, then this Central Market Cooking School class will give you a birds-eye view to the entire animal. Learn how to break down a whole chicken and create four separate dishes that utilize the thighs, breasts, wings, and tenders – and then, if you’re over 21, enjoy a glass of wine to celebrate your new culinary prowess. Cooking School-curious but not peckish for poultry? CM classes in August include knife skills instruction, parent and child sushi-making, British baking, and hatch pepper pairings. – Kimberley Jones

Tarot Tuesgay With Teó

Tuesday 30, Double Trouble

Ever hit the second day of the week and think, “Oh crap. What da hell’s goin’ on?” Well, settle your stars and soul over at North Loop’s tacos & ’tails spot – this is the new way I’m saying cocktails, at least for this blurb – with a tarot reading. An expert in energy work and spiritual biz, Teó sets up shop inside Dub Trub and offers five card pulls for $25. This Tuesday marks the last of their July events, so if you’re in a spiritual crisis, like, mark your calendar! Or mark this calendar, since you’re already here and all. – James Scott

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Through September 8, ZACH Theatre

Carole King is one of those once-in-a-generation songwriters, the kind who absolutely deserves not just a jukebox musical, but this type of theatrical biography on stage. A lot of folks know her seminal album Tapestry and her collaboration with longtime platonic soulmate James Taylor. But she had a thriving songwriting career beforehand. Beautiful tracks her stunning girl group anthems (“One Fine Day” or “Loco-Motion,” anyone?) and her fraught relationships with male collaborators. Can they keep this “natural woman” down? Of course not, but watch her rise while grooving to King’s victorious anthems. – Cat McCarrey

The Queen’s Playhouse

Wednesday 31, Oilcan Harry’s

Winner of Grackle Games cycle four, Queen Fantasia brings her onstage skills every other Wednesday. A writer, an actor, and a proven songstress, the Queen pulls together an ensemble cast of Malibu Imported, Eileen Dover, and Maxine LaQueene for her original musical Behind the Cubicle. This production – which has its last performance this Wednesday – follows “the stories of women in the workplace trying to stay strong, motivated, and feminine in their uniquely country way,” according to the Queen herself. – James Scott

July Rhapsody

Wednesday 31, Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

Tsui Hark. John Woo. Wong Kar-wai. Certainly there are Hong Kong New Wave filmmakers who made bigger waves in America. But don’t sleep on Ann Hui (Song of the Exile, A Simple Life), whose body of work is notable for its longevity, its centering of women, and social commitment. Screening as part of Seaport Selects – the Drafthouse’s ongoing intro to world cinema program – the newly restored in 4K July Rhapsody (2002) follows a professor of Chinese literature’s midlife reckoning with his abandoned youthful ambitions and a student who challenges his status quo. – Kimberley Jones

Weird Wednesday: Barb Wire

Wednesday 31, Alamo South Lamar

“Casablanca, but sleazier!” is a hell of an elevator pitch, but somebody decided that was enough to green-light a big screen adaptation of the gritty sci-fi super humans versus alien invaders series from Dark Horse Comics. Then the producers threw out everything apart from the name and cast Pamela Anderson as the titular Barb, strapped into a rib-cracking corset and teetering around on the highest of heels through a cut-price post-industrial hellscape. The film’s failure was blamed on the Baywatch star and while no one can claim she’s actually good in it, no one tried harder to make Barb Wire a success, struggling through horrible dialogue and constrained within appalling costume choices. Celebrate her effort with this rare screening. – Richard Whittaker

Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary

Thursday 1, Paramount Theatre

The film that brought back John Travolta, made Samuel L. Jackson an icon, saw Quentin Tarantino grow from being an indie wunderkind to a modern movie master, and introduced a generation to the wild thrills of true surf guitar. The violent, funny, bloody, whip-smart script sparked a tidal wave of imitations but has never truly been duplicated, and Tarantino made every line into a quotable moment. Seriously, when the Paramount says summer classics, this is exactly the kind of movie that they’re talking about. – Richard Whittaker

Video Nasties

Thursday 1, Fallout Theater

Apparently, there aren’t enough movies in the world. Begotten by Fallout Theatre is Video Nasties, a program of entirely improvised movies performed live onstage. The creations derive from audience suggestions – meaning they will be absurd/stupid/genius – and, as the promo states, there will be “no script, no studio interference, no franchises, plenty of popcorn.” Also plenty of booze, should that be necessary, as Fallout has recently added a bar. – Brant Bingamon

An American Tail

Through August 1, Galaxy Highland

Childhood trauma-monger Don Bluth struck again with this soul-crushing tale of the immigrant struggle masquerading as a kid’s movie. I mean, check out this adorable animal story! Who are we kidding, this is one of the classic Nineties cartoons that radicalized a generation, as it deals with the manipulation of an immigrant mouse family by literal fat cats ruling the city through intimidation and voter fraud. Family-friendly fun for all. But seriously, for a tearjerker with gorgeous animation, it doesn’t get much better than this. Besides, there are worse things than having “Somewhere Out There” stuck in your head for weeks. Bring a hanky and prepare for a serious post-movie talk with your children. – Cat McCarrey

