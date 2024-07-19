A Comic Con, Drag Birthday, and More Recommended Events

One Man’s Trash: Jaws: The Revenge

Thursday 18, Eastside Cinema

“I have never seen it, but by all accounts it is terrible. However, I have seen the house that it built, and it is terrific.” You can’t blame Michael Caine for not being too kind about not only the most ridiculed movie of his career, but the film for which he missed receiving his Best Supporting Actor Oscar (for Hannah and Her Sisters) in person. Join Eric Samaniego & Wright Sulek of the Trash in the Can podcast as they take a deep dive into this flopping mess that finally drowned the original sharksploitation franchise. – Richard Whittaker

Tiny Art

Thursday 18, Yarborough Branch Library

Everything is cuter when it’s small. Cutest animal? A baby one. Cutest coin? Dime. Ever seen one of those microscopic things they call “water bears” or “moss piglets,” aka tardigrades? Bizarro little indestructible creatures with robot-looking mouths, but so cute! Now make your own adorable tiny art on a 3-by-3-inch canvas with other grownups who like to keep it small. All skill levels are welcome, and materials are provided, so just bring yourself and a “little” inspiration. – Kat McNevins

Do the Right Thing

Thursday 18, Paramount Theatre

It’s a sweltering summer in Bed-Stuy, 1989. Black people are still the majority in the Brooklyn neighborhood, and Buggin’ Out (Giancarlo Esposito) wonders why the Italian-Americans running Sal’s pizzeria don’t have any brothers on the wall. That’s the specific starting point for this Spike Lee joint, but how the “Fight the Power”-soundtracked film progresses – from a vile display of police brutality, to a subsequent riot, and an ultimate return to business as usual – could be plucked from any contemporary American city. Both heartbreaking and cathartic, Do the Right Thing remains as brutally relevant as ever. – Carys Anderson

Eno

Friday 19, AFS Cinema

Peeing on a famous work of art. Killing flies. Passing on working with Joni Mitchell. All core moments in Eno, the new documentary about musical maverick Brian Eno, that you may never see. Or you might. Inspired by Eno’s own generative compositions, documentarian Gary Hustwit created a self-editing movie that rebuilds itself for every screening from a massive and growing archive of library footage and original interviews. No two screenings will be the same, but this night at AFS Cinema will be especially unique, as Hustwit will be present for a post-screening Q&A and discussion of this radical rejection of the director as all-knowing force. – Richard Whittaker

Upcycled Paintings Workshop: Landmarks of Austin

Friday 19, Austin Creative Reuse Center

Create acrylic masterpieces on recycled canvases from Austin Creative Reuse at this workshop that’s great for beginners just learning how to set up a palette, mix colors, and use different brushes for different effects. Participants will paint classic Austin locales – the Congress Avenue Bridge, Barton Springs Pool, Mount Bonnell – and be sent home with their own creation, which will, perhaps, be recycled itself one day. Ages 18+ only please. – Brant Bingamon

Seven Deadly Scenes: Cheap Thrills

Friday 19, We Luv Video

Cultural historian and rodeo clown karaoke DJ Cindy Popp began her exploration of delicious debauchery by grappling with lust in last month’s screening of The Telephone Book. Now she gets into greed with Cheap Thrills, E.L. Katz’s twisted morality tale. Find out exactly what unemployed auto mechanic Craig (Pat Healy) would do for a buck as he heads out for a night of depravity with a twisted couple (Anchorman’s David Koechner and The Innkeepers star Sara Paxton). Plus, make sure to indulge yourself in libations, courtesy of Pinthouse Brewing. – Richard Whittaker

Angelina Martin: Live at ColdTowne

Friday 19, ColdTowne Theater

Recent Best of Austin nominee in the stand-up comic competition, Angelina Martin has earned her place as one of Austin’s finest funny people. She’s pleased crowds from the big stages of Moontower Comedy Festival to the sold- and smoked-out backyards of High Priestess Comedy – and also co-hosts Buzzkill at the Buzz Mill, a staple of weeknight Austin. Get yourself a ticket to her headlining show, and you’ll also score a seat to opener and 2023 Funniest Person in Austin semifinalist Ashley Sharma. – James Scott

Round Rock Express

Friday 19 - Sunday 21, Dell Diamond

Sure it’s a face-off between the bottom two teams in their league, but that won’t stop crowds from having a good time. This is basically a variation on the Red River Rivalry as the Round Rock squad settles into a three-game homestand against Oklahoma City. Expect all the usual inter-inning antics, cheer-along prompts, and game-day eats the Dell Diamond always serves up. Win or lose, Friday’s game is followed by fireworks, so it’s a win-win ... hopefully. – James Renovitch

Travis Audubon Presents: Purple Martin Parties

Friday 19 - Saturday 20, La Frontera Village in Round Rock

The Audubon Society has always sounded fancy to me, like one of those secret explorer groups of the 1800s, the ones that would kick people out for outlandish theories. But in actuality, the Audubon is way more accessible, and has way more to offer than just the most beautiful bird drawings. Like celebrations of actual birds! Right now the society is reveling in the purple martin, an iridescently plumed wonder. When their hatchlings are mature enough, the martins gather together to party in the sky before heading down to South America. The swooping mass is quite a sight. Enjoy the show with other avian aficionados. You can even snag a coveted purple martin shirt. That sort of puts you in a secret group – the group of coolest birdwatchers around. – Cat McCarrey

Classic Game Fest

Friday 19 - Sunday 21, Palmer Events Center

Games have come a long way since Pac-Man, but who cares about progress when you can splash around in the large lagoon of nostalgia? Hit up the biggest retro gaming event in Texas on one or all three days to see such guests as Nolan Bushnell, David Crane, and Audacity Games – plus many more. You can also bust a move to classic game crooners like Descendants of Erdrick and Super Hi Tops, or step into the interactive concert experience Extra Lives. Ditch the Switch and resurrect the joystick – for this weekend, at least. – James Scott

Brokeback Mountain

Saturday 20, Paramount Theatre

When looking up the 2005 Ang Lee cowboy film Brokeback Mountain, Google provides as a question “people also ask” this smart little number: “What was the point of Brokeback Mountain?” Look: The short story by Annie Proulx from which the Jake Gyllenhaal/Heath Ledger two-hander was adapted makes for a truly heartbreaking story about two men who love each other in a world that would rather wear them into the ground than allow that love to flourish. The “point” of Brokeback Mountain is that it exists, forcing the closed minds watching to see the consequences of a homophobic culture reflected back at them. The point is that Brokeback Mountain is good, sad, melancholy, and – most importantly – gay. Enjoy this landmark picture among other queer cowpokes thanks to Neon Rainbows, who’ll be at the Paramount with a mini DJ set from Boi Orbison, a photo booth, and special guests. Afterparty’s at Cheer Ups, ya hear? – James Scott

The Third Man + Touch of Evil

Saturday 20, Paramount Theatre

Two masterful film noirs a decade apart, and both deploying the filmmaker Orson Welles (Citizen Kane) in supporting parts. An all-timer, Carol Reed’s The Third Man (1949) has the lighter touch, or maybe it’s just Anton Karas’ zither poking fun at humans’ terrible tendency for nastiness and greed. Welles’ Harry Lime (he of the famous cuckoo clock speech) is a grinning imp, matinee-idol handsome, which makes his corpulent dirty cop Quinlan in 1958’s Touch of Evil (which Welles also wrote and directed) such a shock to the system. Don’t show up late, or you’ll miss the virtuosic opening tracking shot that ends with a bang. – Kimberley Jones

Hot Summer Mornings

Saturday 20, Waterloo Greenway

Breathe in peace, breathe out light. Or, if you’re spending your hot summer morning with Waterloo, breathe in wellness, breathe out nature appreciation, and then breathe in again while inhaling a pizza lunch. A wholesome counterpoint to the musical mayhem of Hot Summer Nights, Waterloo is now giving the early birds out there an event of their own. Kelly Bach and partner Snugg will facilitate a soundtracked yoga dreamscape, followed by the appealingly named “BioBlitz” from Families in Nature. Think Pokémon Go, but with actual plant and animal life. And for those who still love the rockin’ mayhem, mosey to the Mohawk for pizza and a tribute to the Beatles. – Cat McCarrey

Brigitte Bandit’s Birthday Slumber Party

Saturday 20, Cheer Up Charlies

So named by previous title owner p1nkstar as the new “queen of austin,” Brigitte – two Ts, no D – Bandit wears the crown jewels well. By royal decree, y’all have been invited to her b-day pajama party. There’ll be plenty to keep everyone giggling and gagging, from a hair & nail station by Haircraft ATX, tunes by DJ Turito, and a drag lineup that’ll have you pullin’, pullin’, pullin’ an all-nighter: Basura, Luna (who’ll also be celebrating a b-day), Lawrie Bird, Cecilia Ford, Nyx at Nite, Alexander the Great, Sinful Purchase, and Embry Officially. In the birthday girl’s own words, “we’re bringing our bedrooms to the club! I’m wearing slippers! we’re talking about our feelings! it’s gonna be a cute girly time and everyone is invited!” – James Scott

Summer Stock Austin 2024: 20 Seasons Spectacular

Saturday 20, McCullough Theatre

For 20 years, Summer Stock has been a proving ground and supportive learning environment for teens excited by the wonders of the stage. Take Vincent Jamal Hooper: class of 2017, now playing Simba on Broadway in Disney’s The Lion King. He's coming back to the stage that helped make it all possible to join other alums in a special celebration of the program (now run under the Impact Arts banner) and a look forward to this summer's productions of Disney’s The Little Mermaid and Guys & Dolls. – Richard Whittaker

TVHeadATX Presents: Art Under $100

Saturday 20, Culture Complex

Walls looking a little bare? Wallet feeling a little light? Local artists TVHeadATX and Loria Mendoza have got you covered. The third edition of Art Under $100, a market compiling affordable works by over 70 creatives, takes over Big Medium’s South Congress Culture Complex from 7-11pm. Sponsors 512 Tequila, Show Me Pizza, and Kwik Ice offer libations, and every dollar spent goes directly to the artists. Tickets are $10 – but the first 100 folks to spring for a $20 pass, which gets you unlimited refreshments, win a free TVHeadATX poster. – Carys Anderson

Greater Austin Comic Con

Saturday 20 - Sunday 21, H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

We all know that comics are just one part of comic cons these days, so while there’ll be plenty of chances to fill your long boxes or get sketches from your favorite artist, the fifth GACC is bringing some serious and seriously strange star power, such as Bob Gunton (aka the warden from The Shawshank Redemption), the voice casts of Avatar: The Last Airbender and – for the first time since the Austin-created series was bought by Viz Media – RWBY, and “Weird Al” Yankovic. But the biggest excitement may be a special Short Circuit reunion with Steve Guttenberg and the voice of Number 5 himself, Tim Blaney. – Richard Whittaker

Shrek the Musical

Sunday 21, Bass Concert Hall

You can’t keep a good partnership apart forever – and no, we’re not talking about Shrek and Donkey. Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (book and lyrics) have reunited to refresh their 2008 Tony-nominated musical for a spectacular new touring production. This isn’t just the 2001 Dreamworks animated favorite adapted for the stage, but a mix of all three films as well as elements of the book that started it all – William Steig’s 1990 illustrated gem Shrek! Take a fantastical trip to the swamp as everyone’s favorite troll tries to get all these fairy folk out of his mud. – Richard Whittaker

Wet: A Pool Party Strip Show

Sunday 21, Austin Motel

As if it weren’t hot enough around here, Killer Queen is kicking it up a few more degrees with this “toptional” pool party featuring burlesque performances from LBintheBeat, Sage Savvy Blair, and Foxxy Lane LeFevre. Gather round the iconic Austin Motel pool for a sultry swim & show soundtracked by Total Request Crew, plus a delectable “human plate” by Chef Femme Wild Amberle. Now that’s just too much hotness. Get me my fan! – Kat McNevins

Kpop Nite

Sunday 21, K-Pub Chicken and Karaoke

The time-honored “Kpop Nite” is an underground tradition for fans of South Korean music that goes as far back as the late Nineties, when niche afterschool clubs would come together at a classmate’s house with snacks (if they were lucky, some traditional Korean fare), drinks (again, hopefully some more invested soul would find some variants of Yakult, boba and green teas, and Milkis), and a playlist of the most popular songs to find their way to the U.S. Add in butchering the Hangul from Color Coded Lyrics and watching a ripped fansub of Running Man, and you’ve got yourself the ultimate Hallyu party. Kpop Nites have become bigger and more elaborate, but the spirit of connecting with Hallyu nerds, old and new, still pulls in fangirls and boys looking for the chance to show off their favorite dance routine from their bias group. While not the only Kpop Nite in town, K-Pub Chicken and Karaoke does have one of the more involved, with vendors, food and drink specials, and planned performances. – Cy White

