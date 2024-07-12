Theatre Review: Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Musical: The Aerial Show

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Musical: The Aerial Show. “The title literally says it all. We’re doing it, and you can’t stop us,” reads the billing for the latest professional show from Sky Candy, a circus and aerial arts training center in East Austin. The company certainly did that with a variety act based on the Nineties cult-classic series’ musical episode, “Once More, With Feeling.” As someone without expertise in Buffy or acrobatics, I didn’t know what to expect.

The show opened with a strong dance number featuring the entire cast lip-syncing to the episode’s first song, “Going Through the Motions.” The audience sat on three sides of the stage with standing room behind the seats. Burlesque was a common theme throughout the evening’s performances, often filled with stripteases, lingerie, pasties, and impressive acrobatics. There was a noticeable lack of singing throughout the show despite its homage to the theatrical episode. But each performer brought variety and spice to the stage with aerial equipment ranging from silks to rings and ropes.

A notable exception to this was Blackberry Deathcake, who beautifully sang “Under Your Spell,” the song in the episode where Tara explains how her crush, Willow, has improved her life. Though loud backing music drowned her out occasionally, Deathcake’s choreography filled the small square stage in the middle of Sky Candy’s gym. Surprising prop reveals and illusion work led up to the big finish – Deathcake belting, sitting on a crescent moon rising slowly into the air.

A must-see variety act for Buffy and aerial arts superfans.

Some performers danced to the episode’s small musical bits, placed between larger numbers, like “The Parking Ticket.” Marisa Pisano gave a rousing burlesque performance to the song because a previous injury kept her from showing off her aerial skills. Since “The Parking Ticket” serves as only a short interlude in the episode, the slow-paced number turns up a notch when Pisano teases the audience until concluding her number with “Mustang Sally.”

While each of the evening’s performances had merit, some were noticeably more story-driven and tied to “Once More, With Feeling.” A performance from the mononymous Marie halfway through the show clearly emphasized through its choreography the isolation that Dawn experiences in the musical episode.

An emcee kept the show moving, interacting with the audience and announcing each performer with fun, quirky intros that told the audience more about the performer and their connection with Buffy the Vampire Slayer. At times, the emcee’s presence seemed to vamp the show while the technicians rearranged simple set-pieces or rigged aerial silks.

One of the most exciting parts of this show was watching the technicians cooperate with the performers onstage. The techs left the curtain behind the stage slightly open so the audience could see the rigging equipment the entire time. As performers sang or swung above the stage, the technicians did their part, hoisting the performers up to assist with their choreography while maintaining the performers’ safety throughout.

The roughly hour-and-a-half show had two intermissions, allowing audience members to peruse four storefronts sprinkled throughout the seating area. Each shop featured eclectic merchandise, most of which catered to Buffy fans or were inspired by the show. Audience members had an opportunity to participate in a raffle to win a free Buffy the Vampire Slayer flash tattoo or $100 for a custom tattoo. The proceeds of that raffle went to support those seeking financial assistance to fund their circus training at Sky Candy.

A must-see variety act for Buffy and aerial arts superfans, Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Musical: The Aerial Show was a could-miss for the average theatregoer. The performers left it all on the stage, and the audience reciprocated their energy. But while the evening’s entertainment left me – a Buffy know-nothing – engaged the entire time, someone walking into the show completely blind might not leave the same way.

July 6