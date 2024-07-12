Crowns, Camps, and CineClub Highlight Our Recommended Weekday Events

Flower Crown Workshop

Monday 15, the Lucky Duck

Don’t let the dive-bar location fool you: Set up by creative community ATX Art Nights – who specialize in “adding creativity into people’s lives and bringing people together through art” – this flora-focused workshop will have even the gruffest of bar patrons weaving wonders. Guiding y’all through the process is flower-power expert Lillianna Vines, whose day job has her creating unique floral arrangements for all types’a events. Under her tutelage, even those new to making art will find themselves making a flower crown worthy of a 2014 Tumblr edit. Make haste in securing your spot, though: These tickets are going quicker than bluebonnet season! – James Scott

We <3 Keanu: Bram Stoker’s Dracula/The Bad Batch

Monday 15, High Noon Austin

Yes, we all love Keanu. The astonishing juxtaposition of raw charm, talent, approachability, warmth, and playing a guy who kills endless Eurotrash gangsters because they killed his dog (totally justified). So test that love with two of his ... well, most challenging performances. Francis Ford Coppola crafted one of the most sumptuous and gorgeous Gothic horrors in cinema history, but oh no: Keanu’s accent. As for The Bad Batch, well, let’s just say co-star Jim Carrey had the right idea by being completely unrecognizable under pounds of prosthetics. But we still love Keanu, OK? – Richard Whittaker

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Monday 15, Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline, Mueller, Slaughter, South Lamar

Spirited Away may have made anime icon Hayao Miyazaki a household name internationally, but he made his first truly great film 17 years earlier with 1984’s Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. Influenced by the European and American fantasy epic writers he so admired like J.R.R. Tolkien and Ursula K. Le Guin, Miyazaki formed a world millennia past environmental collapse, where humans are dwarfed by giant insects and living in harmony with nature has become a perilous endeavor. Spectacle and heart meld in this true landmark of Japanese cinema. If you only ever saw the horrifically dubbed and butchered Warriors of the Wind cut as a kid, here’s a chance to walk among its rippling fields of gold the way Miyazaki meant. – Richard Whittaker

Podcasting Workshop

Tuesday 16, Central Library

Who among us hasn’t thought, “I bet I’d be pretty good at podcasting if I had the necessary training, access to equipment, and limitless funds?” Enter Austin Public Library, which is offering the first two – and at no cost to you – which we’ll take as a sign that it’s time to unleash your inner podcaster. At Central Library’s fifth-floor Innovation Lounge, an instructor will lead the class in the basics of audio recording and editing, then you’ll get to try your hand at editing on the Digital Makerspace’s provided computers. Space is limited so be sure to register ahead of time; all skill levels welcome. – Kimberley Jones

Tree Regulations and the HOME Initiative

Tuesday 16, Online

Trees are the coolest, right? These things grow out of the ground and boom, you’ve got shelter, you’ve got oxygen, you’ve got food – trees are basically a one-stop shop for all of life’s needs. There’s even a Tree of the Year Awards, which by the way is accepting nominations until July 15. Keeping trees in mind is an important part of housing development, so the city’s Development Services Department invites commentary from the public as new land use regulations are put in place. Join the webinar to learn more and throw in your two cents about trees. – Kat McNevins

Austin Independent Book Fair Singles Mixer: LGBTQ Night

Tuesday 16, Radio/East

Despite skipping the first, straight-specific edition of this blind-date business, I come bearing details about Austin Indie Book Fair’s new singles mixer on its more important night: LGBTQ Night. Unattached parties can meet friends, lovers, or just a good book at this color-coded speed-dating game, where green means go and red means “eh, I’m just here for non-romantic fun.” Book vendors line the Radio/East locale, and you’ll also be able to sip one of their myriad drinkables. Plus: Single Mingle Bingo, where it’s all about finding folks who match each square. – James Scott

Electronics Repair Workshop for Teens

Tuesday 16, Milwood Branch Library

I had a dream once that involved me taking apart my laptop to repair it while I lived in a beach house with Sting. And the most unbelievable part of the dream was fixing my own laptop. If I open this thing up, won’t I die? But somehow the Austin Public Library is saying teens can learn to do this. Young’uns ages 13-18 are welcome to join Fix-It Austin and members of the city’s Community PC Program to demystify these magical electric books and get some hands-on learning about troubleshooting repairs. And they even supply the laptops and tools! – Kat McNevins

Caged!

Wednesday 17, AFS Cinema

Before gay became okay onscreen – well, before a veeeeeery specific white, skinny, feminine version of gay became okay – movie star Bette Davis turned down a role in this film because she didn’t want to do a “dyke movie.” Sheesh! Now why wouldn’t she want to be a part of a story about an incarcerated pregnant married woman who finds herself under the non-Bette Davis acted thumb of the prison’s butch bully? According to Vito Russo, this film’s got an “astonishing amount of lesbianism.” How about that... Examine this chapter of queer cinema history with a video intro from newly New York-located programmer Elizabeth Purchell. – James Scott

For Style That Endures: 30 Years of Jean Jones

Wednesday 17, First Light Books

As someone whose high fashion is graphic print T-shirts, I’m in awe of those who look at clothes and see the possibilities in an outfit. In a world of staple pieces and timeless fashion, local designer Jean Jones reigns supreme. Her effortlessly chic pieces, from perfectly draped button-up shirts to skirts and pants with immaculately nipped waists, showcase the enduring nature of her creations. So naturally, a book highlighting her ode to handmade, quality clothing reflects the cool calm of her collections. Dive directly into the secrets of Jones’ style with an author talk. Will she reveal how to perfectly tuck in those shirts? Or the magic behind keeping linens and silks fresh? See for yourself at First Light. – Cat McCarrey

Healthy Snack Workshop

Wednesday 17, Central Library

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center is still under construction, but they are continuing their programming at alternate locations. This free cooking demo with Common Threads, a nonprofit with a mission to improve community health through nutrition, offers a chance to learn about some nutritious and tasty snacks while meeting some neighbors. Make chili-lime popcorn, sweet plantain chips, and watermelon agua fresca at this one, and register by Friday, July 12, so they’ll know how many supplies to bring. – Kat McNevins

CineClub México Presents Alucarda

Thursday 18, We Luv Video

Cine Las Americas has summoned a true legend of Mexican horror cinema. Writer/director Juan López Moctezuma’s 1977 supernatural horror Alucarda, la hija de las tinieblas (Alucarda, the Daughter of Darkness) stands as not only a febrile addition to the deliciously sleazy subgenre of nunsploitation, but also a devious and deviant adaptation of sapphic bloodsucker Carmilla. Now star Tina Romero will talk about this disturbing, entrancing underground classic in a Q&A at this special bilingual screening event. – Richard Whittaker

Third Thursday: Adult Summer Camp

Thursday 18, Bullock Museum

For adults, summer camp often just means a week without the kids. This summer camp lets grownups get in on the fun too! Relive some of the best things about camp and create new memories with this after-hours event at Bullock, featuring tie-dye, friendship bracelets, relay races, a scavenger hunt, music, and s’mores cocktails, along with nostalgic tunes from EPIC Entertainment. If it’s anything like real summer camp, you’ll leave with a sunburn and three new best friends. – Kat McNevins

Sopranos Trivia

Thursday 18, Vacancy Brewing

Just when I thought I was out, Get It Games launched Sopranos trivia and brought me back in. As the groundbreaking HBO series continues to celebrate its 25th anniversary, head south to Vacancy Brewing and reminisce on the life of the original antihero. How much pulp can Tony Soprano tolerate? Was Christopher Moltisanti’s movie titled Axe, Hatchet, or Cleaver? Did Meadow Soprano end up choosing medicine or law? Whoever can answer these questions is destined to become a made man. Gabagool not included. – Carys Anderson

Want to see all of our listings broken down by day? Go to austinchronicle.com/calendar and see what's happening now or in the coming week.