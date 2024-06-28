Pool Parties, Pride Picnics, and Other Events Worth Braving the Heat

Austin Asian American Film Festival

Through Sunday 30, AFS Cinema

From Shanghai to Los Angeles, rural northern Iran to metropolitan Japan, Austin’s celebration of Asian cinema is back for its 16th year of globe-trotting programming – a reminder that Asian filmmakers are everywhere. Catch Texas premieres of films like Indian transition drama Blue Sunshine (complete with in-person filmmaker Q&A) before wrapping up with a chance to catch a South by Southwest favorite, Shaun Seneviratne’s Ben and Suzanne, A Reunion in 4 Parts. – Richard Whittaker

KOOP Nightbeat Film Series: 20 Feet From Stardom

Thursday 27, Eastside Cinema

Oscar upsets don’t come much bigger than a charming documentary about backing singers overturning a slate of heavy hitters about global political turmoil. Yet that’s exactly what happened in 2013 when 20 Feet From Stardom beat out The Act of Killing, chronicling mass killings in Indonesia, and the history of the Egyptian crisis in The Square. Morgan Neville’s look at the performers – most of them Black women – who have filled out the sound of musicians that you love, returns to the big screen courtesy of everyone’s favorite volunteer-staffed community radio station. – Richard Whittaker

Austin Public Library’s Pride Celebration

Friday 28, Central Library

Everyone's welcome at the library – a place where knowledge is free and fun – so it makes sense for our good ol' APL to throw a pretty packed Pride party. This nighttime shindig features tons to do: a poisonous plant workshop, a pride runway walk, a panel with drag performers, screenings of queer films Changing the Game and But I’m a Cheerleader, Pride button making, a "Hoppy Hour" pet-cuddling session by Tiny Tails, and much more. Pro tip: If the Tiny Tails people bring a chinchilla, pet that chinchilla! Softest fur in the whole world, I swear. – James Scott

“Temperate Grasslands”

Friday 28, Big Medium

We’re in that liminal space of summer, where life is lush and blooming, right before it succumbs to death by heat. Big Medium’s curator Coka Treviño has collected an exhibit full of garden scenes representing that magical explosion of garden growth. In her own words, it’s a way “to forget how heavy it feels to be a human.” There’s constant discovery in the wide variety of works, from dozens of artists like the established Dawn Okoro and up-and-comers MuthaGoose. Join the opening reception this Friday to view interpretations of glorious greenery. – Cat McCarrey

Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre Presents: Borderless

Friday 28 & Saturday 29, KMFA Classical 89.5

Dance doesn’t have to be stuffy or restrictive. Movement is a world language, and Borderless is here to remind us of that fact. With a scant two nights of performances, you can experience music, theatre, and dance from a multicultural crew of collaborators. Local talents Anuradha Naimpally, Luis Ordaz Gutiérrez, Jun “Sunny” Shen, and Ciceley Fullylove each created works designed to break choreography barriers. Accompanied by live music composed by members of Frederico7 y Los Primes and Son y No Son, Borderless stands as a testament to the limitless power of stories. – Cat McCarrey

Pride Picnic 2024

Saturday 29, Pease Park

Celebrate the end of Pride Month with a display of Austin’s multidisciplinary queer talent: a market with over 30 vendors put on by Future Front Texas; the Little Gay Shop hosting an all-ages tie-dyeing pop-up; a drag n’ draw with Skechers Drawing Club; a plant swap from Black Trans Leadership Austin; friendship bracelet making with Future Front; and improv exercises with the Gay Agenda. DJ Kickit will be spinning tunes, and you can either get your day buzz on or sample a bevy of nonalcoholic bevvies from Dear Dry Drinkery, JuiceLand, and Brother Friend coffee – all to wash down a delicious lobster roll from Garbo’s, tacos from Mariachi’s food truck, and sno-cones from SnoRide. – Lina Fisher

Glaze Zine Release Party

Saturday 29, Sagebrush

Local purveyors of glitz and glamour Glaze present a two-part day-to-night fête to unveil the zine and event producer’s newest issue, Sovenance – a word defined by Glaze as “the ability of the mind to store and recall past sensations, thoughts, and knowledge.” Day party features drag performers Cupcake, Banshee Rose, MK Ultra, and RiotGirl, emceed by Fallout Theater Artistic Director Holly Hart. Tickets run $10 during the day to $20 at night for non-members. The cover reveal drops at 7, after which veritable local legends Farmer’s Wife, Tear Dungeon, and Flora & Fawna inspire “sovenance” with bangers galore. Be there day or night for the locally grown zine’s 10th editorial release and season, pulled off in partnership with Yawn Productions. – Lina Fisher

1-800-Clown Town

Saturday 29, Kick butt Coffee

According to organizer Clussy Fou – of Austin-branch clown troupe Fou Fou Ha – what unfolds within Kick Butt Coffee this Friday isn’t your ordinary night out in ATX. No, no: This is “a crossing of the streams fusion of drag, burlesque, comedy, circus arts, and even a slash of horror to keep you feeling alive.” As such, expect a vendor market of beautiful baubles, creative cocktails, fine foods, and “a seriously questionable raffle” in addition to the totally terrific variety show onstage. But how will you and your merry band of fools get to this performance of a lifetime? Perhaps in one car – eco-friendly, yes – that’s comically small, but somehow you all fit inside? Just a thought! – James Scott

“Sonder”: 2024 Summer Group Show Reception

Saturday 29, Davis Gallery

A lucky few may have already seen the “Sonder” show at Davis, but if you haven’t, please rush to the reception this Saturday. It’s a perfect time to bask in a wealth of styles and mediums. Dissect the surreal landscapes of Garrett Middaugh and Isabel Stensland. Lose yourself in the hypnotic shapes of Lisa Beaman and Joseph Hammer. Marvel at the intricate details in sculptures by Dana Younger and John Sagar. Sigh at Denise M. Fulton’s brightly impressionist nature paintings. And those are just small portions of artists represented! There’s something for every artistic taste, so gorge yourself on Davis’ impeccable buffet of beauty. – Cat McCarrey

“BUMUO: Rebuilding the Filipino Body”

Saturday 29, MASS Gallery

Regine Malibiran is a woman of passion. She pours her soul into every project she undertakes – creative and entrepreneur, activist and advocate. Now as the founder of forth space productions, she has taken all of her passion and experience to forge a path for artists to express their truths fearlessly and with the support of forth space, whose mission and name derive from the “sociological concept of the fourth space as a realm where meaning is made and all the potential that lies between here and forward.” “BUMUO,” from the Tagalog for “whole,” is an exhibition that centers the strength and artistic brilliance of the Filipino community. Six artists tell the connective story of the Philippines, reclaiming their history, rejecting the manipulation of the colonizers who inhabited their home for four centuries, and building a future of healing and empowerment. On view through July 27. – Cy White

Austin African American Book Festival

Saturday 29, George Washington Carver Museum

Now in its 18th year, Austin’s African American Book Festival has set a high standard for literary programming. Boasting some unique programming for children and families – including a dance poetry workshop led by Ballet Afrique founder and creative director China Smith, an art session with award-winning children’s author and illustrator Don Tate, and a Gwendolyn Brooks poetry reading with literary activist Patrick Oliver – and a headliner in legendary poet and activist Nikki Giovanni, this year’s festival will stick to the memory of all those who attend. The theme – “Black Feeling, Black Talk” – is fitting. This is the culmination of centuries of resilience, of diving into literature to both express and inspire the stirrings of revolution. – Cy White

Gender Unbound Presents: A Living Archive

Saturday 29, allgo

Stories matter: how we tell them, who we tell them about, and who does the actual telling. Join trans advocate Kanoa Arteaga – creator of Abundant Masculinities, a project providing space for men and transmasculine folks to address patriarchal wounds and create new, healthier models of masculinity – at a special writing sesh for trans and intersex folks to be the masters of their own narratives. Reconnect with your story, expand the memoir canon, find community and maybe even a little healing. Writers and non-writers of all levels are welcome; cisgender/non-intersex allies are encouraged to show their support by donating. – Jasmine Lane

Midsummer Festival

Saturday 29, Old Bakery & Emporium

Celebrate the summer solstice! Austin’s Old Bakery & Emporium hosts cultural activities honoring Swedish American heritage such as flower-crown making, hair braiding, and a maypole. Nordic-inspired pastries from Fika Table, Mom and Pop’s Frozen Pops and traditional Swedish meatballs will be available for patrons. Austin hatmaker Mamie Raynaud discusses millinery, and festivities kick off at an unveiling of local artist Ruben Esquivel’s new mural. – Jasmine Iman Wright

Fright Gallery V

Saturday 29, Ben Hur Shriners Temple

Prepare to enter the void: That’s the theme of the latest exhibition of dark arts from horror advocates Blood Over Texas in their latest exhibition of the best of our local visionaries of the strange and terrible. Yet it’s not just endless prints of Leatherface, Jason, and Art the Clown. The painstakingly curated show features the innovative taxidermy of Amelia’s Oddities, the faery fears of Chloe Janowski, disturbing dolls courtesy of Sideshow Asylum, eerie embroidery from Sinister Seams, and so much more. Plus, if you’ve been looking for a way to show your gratitude for that especially ghoulish gift, maybe pick up Doctor Abominable’s horror-themed stationery for a thank-you card. – Richard Whittaker

Yeehawties: A Honky-Tonk Pool Party

Sunday 30, Austin Motel

As country legend Alan Jackson likes to say, “Way down yonder on the Chattahoochee, it gets hotter than a hoochie coochie.” We’re hundreds of miles from there, but since it’s just as hot here, let’s pop on our cowboy boots and waterski! Or at least line dance poolside at Austin Motel’s oasis on South Congress. Boi Orbison brings the good-time music for this Neon Rainbows summer spectacular, and Owie and Lawrie Bird return to host along with the notorious Lady Bull Johnson. As they say, “Ride the bull, ride the wave, beat the heat.” Free with RSVP, boot-scooters! – Kat McNevins

Dyke Swim

Sunday 30, Cheer Up Charlies

Proving once again that our Sapphic community is the brains of the whole queer community, Austin’s annual Dyke March has moved to the much-more tolerably weathered fall season – a move also made to allow new leadership time to settle into their roles. In lieu of that event, they’re throwing a big ol’ splash at Chups so everyone can still enjoy the Susan Sontag Memorial water slide. So bring your partner, your friends, your situationship, and cool off among fellow dykes. Water you waiting for? – James Scott

Copa América

Sunday 30 & Tuesday 2, Q2 Stadium

Why is the championship of South America being played in the U.S., with Caribbean and North American teams as entrants? Best not ask for logic; just enjoy the fact that Austin gets to be a host for one of the world’s great soccer tournaments. There’s no Brazil or Argentina on offer here, but we do get to see four intriguing underdogs playing their group stage finales: Jamaica-Venezuela on Sunday, and Costa Rica-Paraguay on Tuesday. Looking for someone to root for? Show some love for Venezuela’s Dani Pereira and Costa Rica’s Julio Cascante: both key starters for Austin FC when they’re not representing their countries. – Nick Barbaro

Summer Movie Night: The Talented Mr. Ripley

Sunday 30, First Light Books

Nestled in amongst the walkable – and therefore intolerably expensive – Hyde Park neighborhood is former post office-turned-book purveyor First Light. They’ve made their mark among the hip and literate in Austin, but now they aim to secure the cinephile crowd as well. Kicking off their summer movie series, The Talented Mr. Ripley screens in First Light’s picturesque courtyard. A tale of stolen identity, the film adapts Patricia Highsmith’s first Tom Ripley novel into a scintillating summer story featuring Matt Damon as bisexual menace Ripley and a golden Jude Law at peak pretty in the Dickie Greenleaf role. Popcorn’s included, so all you need to bring is a camping chair or blanket to watch from. – James Scott

SEC Celebration

Sunday 30, University of Texas campus

UT-Austin celebrates the Longhorns’ highly anticipated move to the Southeastern Conference with an exciting all-day slate of free festivities across the Forty Acres. Entertainment includes a Ferris wheel, activities at select university establishments such as the Blanton Museum of Art, a first chance to purchase SEC co-branded UT-Austin merchandise, and live music. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey spearheads a welcoming ceremony for UT at the UT Tower followed by fireworks and a closing performance from Pitbull. And in a true sign of the forthcoming times, SEC Network broadcasts live coverage from the Main Mall. Longhorn Network relaunches as a free streaming service on July 1. – Derek Udensi

Sungay: Vegas in Space

Sunday 30, We Luv Video

Biased as I am toward video rental nonprofit We Luv Video – thatâ€™s right; I pay $10 a month to rent Beverly Hills Cop instead of buying it on iTunes – their new SunGAYS screening series is factually cool. Cutting through the easy queer cinema choices such as But I’m a Cheerleader or To Wong Foo, these movie mavens pull Nineties sci-fi passion project Vegas in Space for the seriesâ€™ inaugural show. Plot? Rare gems go missing on a ladies-only planet, and three Earth soldier boys must disguise themselves as women to help hunt the stones down. Bold, beautiful, and totally drag-tastic, this is the perfect bow on your Pride month schedule. – James Scott

