New Prints, Old Turtles, and Other Events This Week

Edition Variables 2024: New Austin Printmakers

Through July 6, Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking

For the rest of this month and into the next, Flatbed Press, local bastion of multiple originals, is putting you on to the next gen of Austin printmakers. For the third year in a row, this annual exhibition features work from students receiving a printmaking degree from any college in the Austin area, including UT, ACC, St. Edward’s, Texas State, and Southwestern. The work ranges from traditional to experimental, both in form and process. Hot tip: While you’re there, make sure to step out of the gallery and check out the working press portion of the building. – Lina Fisher

Hyperreal Hotel Finale: All That Jazz

Monday 24, Hotel Vegas

Hyperreal Film Club’s Monday night residency at Hotel Vegas is coming to an end – but fear not, for the club is on to bigger things. Before three scrappy cinephiles open Austin’s newest brick-and-mortar theatre on Chicon this September, come see them off for one last hurrah at Vegas with All That Jazz, a semiautobiographical 1979 romp into the world of musical production by legendary choreographer Bob Fosse. Before the feature, catch one of the coolest perks of a Hyperreal screening – a locally made short film at 8pm. Tickets are sliding scale, $5-10, and all proceeds go toward future programming at Austin’s newest theatre. Long live the movie nerd community! – Lina Fisher

Austin Reptile Shows

Monday 24, Spicewood & Pleasant Hill Branch Libraries

Summer means critters are afoot, and where better to learn about all the scaly sweethearts who make Central Texas home than at the public library. Folks from Austin Reptile Shows bring representatives from the Reptilia class straight to interested kiddos – a great learning moment for any longtime southern dweller. Not only will kids get hands-on experience with snakes, turtles, and lizards, but ARS also provides educational presentations on reptile traits, their history, and how they help our environment. It’s a sssssssensational time! – James Scott

Encounters in the Garden: Paintings by Josias Figueirido

Through July 13, Ivester Contemporary

It’s the second coming of surrealism at Ivester Contemporary. Josias Figueirido aptly updates the legacy of Dalí and Chagall with his vivid dreamscapes. His exhibit presents spirit guides Piri the Dreamer and Flying Coyote in increasingly absurd settings, smoothly bubbled characters possessing hypnotic shininess. Paintings of them hang in eerily vivid flashe paint, existing harmoniously beside their animated counterpoints in an immersive, interactive reality. It’s the wondrous love child of Cartoon Network and modernism. You don’t want to miss it. – Cat McCarrey

Jeff Nichols & Bryan Schutmaat: Vandals

Monday 24, First Light Books

Although we lost the cool post office at 43rd & Speedway, we gained the lovely First Light Books offering coffee, books, and excellent literary events like this. Filmmaker Jeff Nichols (Mud, Take Shelter) has a new film out this week, The Bikeriders, inspired by Jeff Lyon’s 1968 book of the same name, about an infamous Chicago motorcycle club (see Matthew Monagle's review here). Local photographer Bryan Schutmaat visited the set to capture the making of the film with an all-star cast including Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, and Norman Reedus, and the new book Vandals combines those with script excerpts and behind-the-scenes info. See the director and photographer in conversation at this event that includes a copy of the book. – Kat McNevins

Ghost in the Shell 2 (Innocence)

Monday 24 - Tuesday 25, Alamo Mueller

I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, but if you had anything remotely nice to say about the ScarJo adaptation of Ghost in the Shell (which I refuse to call anything other than “White Savior Complex”), we probably aren’t going to be friends. Alamo Mueller is doing everyone and their mom a favor screening the sequel to the cult classic original anime film that forces us to confront the moral quandary of forcing humanoid beings to do our dirty work, then dispose of them when they become obsolete to their human makers. If that sounds familiar, it’s because the trope has been done and redone in almost every form of popular media, and it all started with a Japanese animation from 1995. – Cy White

Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!

Monday 24 - Tuesday 25, Alamo South Lamar

One of my stances – there are many – is that there should be no boring movies, ever. You can say a lot about Pedro Almodóvar’s controversial romance, which features Antonio Banderas as a lovesick kidnapper freshly released from his inpatient psychiatric stay and Victoria Abril as his film star object of affection, but you can never say it’s boring. Bold colors, a thought-provoking gender dynamic, and a BDSM miasma fogging up the lens: As his follow-up to Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Almodóvar chose a real queer-ass straight movie to make. Catch this Queer Film Theory 101 screening for June, or forever wonder what might have been. – James Scott

Network

Tuesday 25, AFS Cinema

The newsroom can be an exciting place in real life, but that adrenaline is kicked up to a thousand in Hollywood, which loves to twist the world of tips and deadlines to its lurid extreme. Network is one of the best films to satirize the bloodthirsty nature of the attention economy in its nascency – aka network news – as it follows the spike in ratings for an NBC surrogate after one of its veteran anchors threatens to kill himself on air post-layoff. Director Sidney Lumet assembles a classic Seventies cast of Faye Dunaway, William Holden, Ned Beatty, and Peter Finch to deliver one of the most enduring rallying cries against capitalist malaise: “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore!” – Lina Fisher

Sahaj Kaur Kohli: But What Will People Say?

Tuesday 25, BookPeople

In conversation with Dr. Pooja Lakshmin, author and founder of Brown Girl Therapy Sahaj Kaur Kohli discusses her new work that rethinks “traditional therapy and self-care, creating much-needed space for those left out of the narrative.” From a childhood spent immersed in multiple cultures, Kohli uses her own narrative to challenge the gaps created by our largely individualistic mental health model and offers tips and tools for those who feel left out by the Eurocentric system. Purchase a copy of the book at the event, and you can have it signed by the author herself! – James Scott

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Tuesday 25, Alamo South Lamar

If you’ll recall my little write-up about the Pet Sematary showing at Alamo, you might remember me mentioning my father sitting me down at about 12 years old to watch the wholesome, family-friendly A Nightmare on Elm Street ... in the dark ... by myself? As my introduction to the genre, you’d think I’d have more scathing things to say about the remake. Trust me, I have words for this thing. However, I really didn’t have the screaming, crying, and throwing up reaction that so many others did. Granted, it was probably because I was half watching it. That being said, over-explaining and slight underwhelm aside, it’s a decent little popcorn flick to partake in with Alamo’s extensive drink list and loaded fries. – Cy White

Twin Peaks Craft Night

Wednesday 26, Radio/East

Love Twin Peaks? Ever heard of needle felting? For $38, Radio/East will screen David Lynch’s TV-changing classic while a team of experts teaches you how to craft your own wool sculptures. It’s choose-your-own-adventure style, so attendees can either lean into the tone-jumping series’ sci-fi nightmare and felt a not-what-they-seem owl, or enjoy its quirky, small-town soap opera vibes by making a slice of cherry pie. Supplies are included, and all skill levels are welcome. Damn fine! – Carys Anderson

DAC Nights: Mend Mania

Wednesday 26, Dougherty Arts Center

With crochet being a hot girl hobby now, it’s clear the textile arts are no longer – maybe never were? – just a household chore. Mending clothing with patchwork or darning not only strengthens, but also adds adornment and interest to an otherwise basic piece. Plus, Dougherty Arts Center says, quoting queer publication them., “needlepoint is likely the campiest art form in human history.” This Wednesday, DAC’s Cidnye Stott teaches a mending class à la Pride Month, “queering the idea of fabric and thread itself ... Textile Arts have a deep thread interwoven with Queer history, from challenging gendered connotations to demanding visibility from those around them.” The event is free, and though you’re recommended to bring your own supplies, DAC will have some on hand. – Lina Fisher

Gay Heat

Wednesday 26, Still Austin Whiskey Co.

God, but it’s hot out here. How’s about we attend to some more attractive heat – like, say, the absolute barn-burner of a lineup at Happy Heat’s Equality Texas benefit? The magazine/content label partners with Still Austin for a party featuring such acts as Brigitte Bandit, Lord Friday the 13th, Subpar Snatch (also playing this Friday; check Carys Anderson’s listing earlier in the Calendar!), and Vertarias. But that’s not all: Feels So Good’ll be there with a merch pop-up, as will tattooist Hayes/holyplanet66, serving flash tats to the willing and bare-fleshed. – James Scott

Tunnel Vision

Thursday 27, Elysium

Doomscrollers unite: This drag show hosted by the inimitable Solovino calls to mind the internet quicksand we all drown in every time we open social media. Performances from drag artists Rosalind Hussell, Liz Dexia, Ethel Institution, Munster Mash, Bubu, MK Ultra, and Psyril Cybin pull from broadband brain-rot to create entertainment you won’t soon forget. Log on, baby, and see what the World Wide Web’s got for you. – James Scott

BookGroup: Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner

Thursday 27, BookWoman

I can’t describe the effervescent joy that crept inside my spirit when I visited my first H Mart in Dallas. It was a seminal experience on my road to becoming a bona fide K-pop girlie. Japanese Breakfast frontwoman Michelle Zauner’s experience in the aisles of the most unhinged yet satisfyingly over-the-top grocery shopping extravaganza – I’m talking everything from produce to kitchen appliances, face masks, all manner of snacks, and a whole-ass food court – is an incredibly poignant look into the oftentimes contemptuous relationship dynamics between a mother and daughter, something that so many of us as mother’s daughters can relate to. Written with veritas and staggering vulnerability, Crying in H Mart is as much an emotional hurricane as the megastore it’s named after. – Cy White

Want to see all of our listings broken down by day? Go to austinchronicle.com/calendar and see what's happening now or in the coming week.