Art, Movies, Sober Partying, and a Majestic Ball in This Weekend’s Recommended Events

Summer Exposure 2024, Session 1

through July 7, Link & Pin Gallery

In Link & Pin’s Summer Exposure series, they’re presenting three artists for two weeks each. Kicking it off are Jan Pomeroy, Denise Elliott Jones, and Kristy Battani. Their work perfectly complements each other, exhibiting worlds full of vibrant colors and rich, evocative texturing. Play along with their vivid sightscapes this Thursday, in conjunction with East Austin Arts District’s Third Thursday walks. Or wait for the artist reception on Saturday, for wining and dining and art aplenty. – Cat McCarrey

Sunbird Fest: A Music, Film, Art, Education Festival for Palestine

Thursday 20 – Sunday 23, Various locations

This multimedia convergence feels like a direct response to this year’s South by Southwest, which invited the U.S. Army and various Israel-supplying defense contractors to speak in the midst of the Palestinian genocide. Named after the region’s native passerine, Sunbird Fest showcases local music, art, film, comedy, and poetry, with all proceeds benefiting the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund and Gaza families. Check Instagram for the complete schedule, but just a few of the musical offerings include a cumbia show at Hotel Vegas, a Two-Step Dance-a-Thon at Sagebrush, and a Die Spitz pit at the Far Out Lounge. – Carys Anderson

Paris Is Burning + Kokomo City

Thursday 20, Paramount Theatre

Pride was never meant to be a cheap coffee cup from Target. To have Pride is to dig into queer history and support the queer present – both of which you can do at this summer double feature. Paris Is Burning remains one of the best preserved queer history artifacts: a chronicle of New York City’s ballroom culture in the Eighties. Kokomo City shows the contemporary world of four Black sex workers in both Atlanta and New York City in a documentary that “vibrates with energy, sex, challenge, and hard-earned wisdom.” Both films are presented by Transgender Education Network of Texas and Kind Clinic. – James Scott

Local Films Showcase: Brides of Boogeymen

Friday 21, We Luv Video

North Loop’s video nonprofit and screening room keeps up its commitment to community with this summer series featuring Austin-made indie films that deserve their moment on the big screen. Next out of the crypt is Brides of Boogeymen, the feature debut from writer Devin Mason and director Zane Crowley. Prepare to gasp and shriek as a coven of witches face bloody, supernatural vengeance for their sacrifice of an innocent woman. Don’t forget to pick up a ticket for the final June screening: stoner comedy Good Feels on Wheels. – Richard Whittaker

The Lehman Trilogy

Through July 7, Zach Theatre

Calling all lovers of intergenerational family tales – maybe a niche crowd, but definitely a good one. Zach presents to you The Lehman Trilogy, winner of five Tony Awards. One of those Tonys? Best Play. Decide whether it deserved the honors, all while following the infamous Lehman family from their arrival in America through the 1900s until their infamous financial firm (spoiler alert) collapsed in 2008. If you miss Succession but wished it had just a smidgen more early 20th century immigration struggle and concrete financial crisis, you’ve got to check this out. – Cat McCarrey

Beyond August Productions presents: Exit Strategy

Through July 14, the Rosette

School’s out for summer! And out forever, at least in Beyond August Productions’ Exit Strategy. The story of a run-down high school finishing up its final year before eradication, Exit Strategy follows students and staff on the edge of displacement. Education is a hellscape in the best of times. One can only imagine the anarchy within a school on the brink of annihilation. In cases like that, does anything matter? Get ready to test those limits with Exit Strategy, showing the humor and madness in dire circumstances. – Cat McCarrey

Lunchbox Cinema: Knife + Heart

Friday 21, Eastside Cinema

What’s scarier than a murderer on a gay porn film set? A murderer on a French gay porn film set where the director is still getting over her ex and there’s M83 blaring over every kill. Presented by Howdy Jenna Lou and artist Pin & Pencil, alongside venue Eastside Cinema, this little Franco-feast of fear will keep you hard and horrified. All for a good cause, though: Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Out Youth, our local LGBTQ+ youth and allies support org.Je suis très excité! – James Scott

One Mic: Poetry Open Mic

Saturday 22, Black Pearl Books

Creativity often happens in isolation, but truly thrives in community. Which is terrifying. Sharing the raw, tender fruits of artistic labor can be too vulnerable to imagine. It helps when that can happen in a safe space, one that fosters connection and acceptance. Enter Black Pearl Books. A haven for any and all voices, Black Pearl presents an open mic full of music, poetry, and creative writing of all styles. Sign up to share, or just bask in the glory of fresh art. It’s a night of endless potential. – Cat McCarrey

Marriage Equality Week

Saturday 22 - Friday 28, the Cathedral ATX, Probate Courthouse, and Travis County Admin. Building

Nine years ago, a Supreme Court ruling made same-sex marriage legal in the U.S. of A. While progress has been up and down since then – oof, actually it’s been more down than up – the historic moment marked a turning point for the queer community legislatively. As the office who issued Texas’ first gay marriage license, the Travis County Clerk’s Office celebrates the 2015 ruling with a whole week of free wedding ceremonies. Check countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov for further details on marriage license deadlines, specific locations, and other bureaucratic minutiae – and I’ll bring the rice! – James Scott

The Majestic Ball

Saturday 22, Paramount Theatre

Lights; camera; serve! Now an Austin summer Pride season staple, the Majestic Ball returns for the greatest show on Earth under the Paramount big top. Jaw-dropping acts of death-defying drag by Diamond Dior Davenport and special guest A’Keria C. Davenport entertain before Legendary Mother Natalie Lepore hosts a ball where event attendees are invited to participate. Make sure to check the category requirements before you walk: Details matter, especially when there’s cash prizes on the line. – James Scott

It Can’t Rain All the Time: The Crow Rave

Saturday 22, Swan Dive

The Crow came out 30 years ago? Jeez, I’m getting old. Back then, there were certain movie soundtracks it seemed like everybody had, and this was one of them. It’s stacked with bangers, among them the Cure’s “Burn,” Nine Inch Nails covering Joy Division’s “Dead Souls,” and Jane Siberry’s “It Can’t Rain All the Time,” which is something of a motif in the film. Now that it’s officially summer, let’s get dark and join TX Emo Club for a rave celebrating the music of one of the most emo films of all time. – Kat McNevins

Party at the People’s House

Saturday 22, City Hall

Enjoy community, culture, and creativity wafting off Austin’s civic heart from a hot summer soiree. Thrown by Almost Real Things – a print/online magazine that promotes Austin’s arts scene – this party comes courtesy of the citywide anti-hate campaign We All Belong. Having launched in July 2023, this initiative asks of the community an appreciation for Austin’s diverse creative community – many of whom feature in this event. Musicians like the Peterson Brothers and Deezie Brown; performers like the Heavenly Lion Dragon Dance and MeliSamba dance; an artisan market from Asian Season, ART, and an installation by Mesmerize & Strong Events – all these and more will be at City Hall for your civic pleasure. – James Scott

Duo Beijing Watermelon

Sunday 23, AFS Cinema

Based on a true story, this Japanese slice-of-life film by Nobuhiko Obayashi (Hausu, Seven Weeks) tells of a grocer named Shunzo, played by Japanese comic Bengal, who shows compassion and offers a discount to poor Chinese exchange students. A simple gesture leads to helping the students more and more, and tensions arise in his family as Shunzo risks his own well-being to help others. A recent restoration preserves the 1989 gem, which captured the culture of the time that included the Tiananmen Square Massacre and feelings around the longstanding issues between China and Japan. – Kat McNevins

Sober Pride Boat Party

Sunday 23, Lake Travis

Drink up without losing your head: Local nonalcoholic space Sans Bar – in partnership with mood-booster N/A bev brand Kin Euphorics – sets sail for a spirited yet spirit-less Pride boat party. Four hours on the lake means you’ve got plenty of time to socialize, dance, and party. Gothess Jasmine performs drag; DJ Reesh brings the hot hits; and yes, Kin pours complimentary bevs to keep you in sober heaven. Clink, clink, and all that. – James Scott

Benefitness & Charity Drag Show

Sunday 23, Cheer Up Charlies

As part of the larger Sunbird Festival (see Thursday’s blurb from Carys Anderson for more info), the fit & fierce among our queer community contribute a total body workout – your buns, your legs, and your soul. Inside Chups’ will be DJ Majesty spinning a “divine feminine twerkshop” set before ceding the stage to Olamide. Outside, you’ve got tunes from DJ Veneer followed by a dance workshop from Rebekah Rhinehart and a classic Workout with Erica Nix. Cool off while watching hot drag by Bobby Pudrido, Brigitte Bandit, Sinful Purchase, Puja Purchase, and JonBenet C. Quin, then work up a second sweat to DJ La Morena’s set. Oh, and about that soul workout I mentioned: All proceeds from the $10 cover charge and drag show contribs will go toward humanitarian aid in Palestine. – James Scott

Kinky Curly Coily Festival

Sunday 23, Dottiewood Studios

In her affirming "Don't Touch My Hair," Solange demands respect for her crown. "Don’t touch my hair/ When it’s the feelings I wear," she says. For Black women and femme folx, in particular, hair is never "just hair." It's history; it's trauma; it's self-esteem and self-preservation. When someone reaches to cop an unsolicited feel of our tresses, it's a violation. However, when touched by the hands of a professional, it's a spiritual experience. On Sunday, June 23, Kinky Curly Coily Festival allows for Black and Brown folx to feel the healing restorative power of gettin' they hair did. A celebration of Blackness with performances from cultural icons such as Blackchyl, Noella Grey, J Rich, and Tameca Jones. – Cy White

Want to see all of our listings broken down by day? Go to austinchronicle.com/calendar and see what's happening now or in the coming week.