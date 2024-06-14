Juneteenth Events in Austin

Juneteenth Parade and Festival

Saturday 15, Rosewood Park

Celebrate the federal holiday that commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last slaves in Galveston Bay finally got the news that they were free. The festivities begin at 10am with a parade through the Eastside starting on MLK Boulevard, going down Chicon and concluding at Rosewood Park. The procession includes bands, dance troupes, city officials, and more. The festival starts at noon with food, music, and local vendors. Admission is free. – Jasmine Iman Wright

Black Queer Emancipation Open Mic

Monday 17, The VORTEX

The written word is a form of rebellion for Black folx. Our earliest memories of being in this country were all tied to the oppressive act of making communication, particularly written communication, illegal. It is no wonder that we find our emancipation in expressing ourselves through the wordsounds our hearts and minds conjure up. The VORTEX celebrates this history, celebrates the power in writing, speaking, signing, shouting one’s truth without fear of persecution. Three of the most profound and prolific poets of our generation take to the mic to elevate, enlighten, allow us to share in their joy, pain, the rapturous and oftentimes terrible wonder of existing as a Black human. Including the remarkable dynamism of poets Ebony Stewart, Akeem Olaj, and Shasparay, as well as the stylings of anyone brave enough to peel back the layers of their humanity for an attentive crowd. – Cy White

Juneteenth Social Ride and Block Party

Wednesday 19, Texas Capitol

The nonprofit behind Black History Bike Ride hosts this guided tour that will take pedalers to various sites around town of historical significance. Start at the Texan African-American History Memorial on the Capitol grounds and get to know the history of the city around you. After that enlightening ride, take off your bike helmet at Rosewood Park for a dinner provided by Olamaie’s chef de cuisine (and recent Top Chef competitor) Amanda Turner. – James Renovitch

Juneteenth Celebration With Deezie Brown, the Past Lives

Wednesday 19, Hotel Vegas

Austin doesn’t get a lot of ink for its hip-hop scene, but on his 2022 magnum opus 5th Wheel Fairytale, Deezie Brown pooled his resources to create a defining local statement. Tapping, among others, Malik Baptiste, Mobley, Jackie Venson, and the Peterson Brothers, the Bastrop-born rapper-producer-general artistic multihyphenate spun tumbling beats, buzzing synths, soaring horns, and soulful group vocals into a lush, melodic take on southern Black life. He’s paired on this Juneteenth bill with funk-soul-rock sextet the Past Lives, whose February EP Purple Dreams masters groovy sexcapade soundtracks (“All Night”) alongside Eighties rock rhythms (“Gemini”). Extravagant and unfettered – as we should be, on Freedom Day. – Carys Anderson

Juneteenth: “If They Took Us Back”

Wednesday 19, Stateside

What if, after the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, the U.S. government had mandated the return of enslaved people to Africa? Alternate history short film “If They Took Us Back,” written and directed by Holly Charles-Pearson, examines that very question. To celebrate Juneteenth, Six Square screens the film along with a making-of documentary, live music from featured soundtrack artist Daniel Fears, a vendor market, art exhibit, and a panel discussion with the director and cast. – Kat McNevins

Juneteenth Pride

Wednesday 19, Cheer Up Charlies

A team up of three local powerhouses – burlesque troupe Shea Butter Babies, cutting-edge drag and makeup artist Gothess Jasmine, and Central Texas’ ballroom House of Lepore – bring what Gothess calls “the biggest, blackest, and QUEEREST Juneteenth Austin has experienced!” Find a Black queer market of local creators, tunes by DJ Amarji, and Black performers from the worlds of drag, pole, burlesque, and spoken word like Sir Beau Elliot, Amber Nicole Davenport, Vertarias, Diamond Dior Davenport, and many more. Plus: House of Lepore’s Freedom Ball, part of Stay Black and Live 2024. – James Scott