Arts, Comedy, Theatre, Movies, and More Recommended Weekend Events

Emma

Through June 30, Austin Playhouse

Stand aside, Anya Taylor-Joy and Gwyneth Paltrow. Heck, I’ll include Alicia Silverstone in there as well. Get back, ladies, because there’s a new Emma in town. Austin Playhouse presents their own updated Emma, giving that meddling matchmaker a new twist in the old setting. Emma might know what’s best for everybody else, but can she see what’s right in front of her? You probably know the answer, but this guarantees a laugh-a-minute journey along the way. Romance and absurdity – a recipe for greatness. – Cat McCarrey

Disaster Mic: W.I.P. Clown Night

Thursday 6, ColdTowne Theater

What does it mean to see real creation in action? Hm. I suppose I’ll let comedian and creator of this work-in-progress clown night Marceline Amaris explain: “IT MEANS IT’S GONNA BE A FUCKING DISASTER. THERE WILL BE FAILURE, TEARS, AND FREAKS FREAKING IT.” So, if you like seeing people perform their still-forming art that’s funny, frightening, and has freaks freaking it, consider dropping by Amaris’ open mic. After all, as the host says, “YOU’RE INVITED FOR AN EXCLUSIVE LOOK AT THE INCEPTION OF THE GREATEST PERFORMANCES BEFORE THEY’RE GREAT!” How could you ever say no? – James Scott

The Roxy Horror Picture Show: Frankenhooker

Thursday 6, Eastside Cinema

Wanna date? Nouveau horror host Roxy Midnite has found a new roost for her monthly show that will have you screaming in the aisles. Join her at Austin’s rawest one-screen cinema for Frank Henenlotter’s hilarious black comedy that’s both a spoof of Frankenstein and a sharp critique of the male gaze in horror. – Richard Whittaker

“Diana Greenberg: Songs”

Through June 23, Wally Workman Gallery

Summer seems a natural time for lightness, airiness. There’s a freedom the soul craves. Diana Greenberg’s latest exhibit, on display at Wally Workman, utterly fits those summer vibes. Inspired by nature, her art evokes the breeziness of a hammock in the sun, a picnic in a meadow, the possibilities of a bright sunny day. That’s perfectly complemented by the art’s pastel palette, pearly pinks and hazy yellows adding to the seasonal feeling. Welcome nostalgia and hope of longer days with Greenberg’s impressions of the world around us. – Cat McCarrey

The Voucher Scam Live

Thursday 6, Lakeway Activity Center

We all heard about school vouchers last legislative session, but what was everyone crowing about? Private school education is great; why would anyone be mad about opening it up to more kids? But as they say, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Find out why at this interactive in-person presentation on the “voucher scam” from the Mothers for Democracy Institute, hosted by the Travis County Democratic Party. – Kat McNevins

Austin Public Pools Opening

Through Aug. 18, all around town

Hoo-wee! Does anything feel better than a dip in the pool during a hot Texas summer? While some among us may be privileged to own private watering holes, most of us get to enjoy the great Austin PARD’s work at the 44 public aquatic facilities to choose from this summer. You’ve got regional, neighborhood, and community pools; a wading pool; splash pads; and the crown jewel: Barton Springs. Check austintexas.gov/pools-splashpads for up-to-date info on which pools are open, what their entry fee is, and whether you have what it takes to be a public pool lifeguard. Now, outta the way if you don’t wanna get wet: I’m gonna do a cannonball! – James Scott

My H-E-B

Through June 22, Hyde Park Theatre

I have nothing but respect for my sovereign ruler of Texas, H-E-B. Setting a play there sounds like a stroke of genius. A few lucky souls may have been inducted into the tale of turbulent grocery visits at FronteraFest, where playwright Raul Garza debuted this as a short play to great acclaim. But the extended version is now on the market, getting deeper into the nitty-gritty lives of three different grocery store people. Who knows what will happen, but whatever does, I’m sure H-E-B will take good care of any physical or emotional needs. – Cat McCarrey

Movies on the Lake: Grease

Thursday 6, Mozart’s

You probably expect a cheesy one-liner quoting “Summer Nights.” Instead, let’s focus on the actual star of the 1970s play-turned-movie-musical phenomenon known as Grease – Rizzo. A core memory: watching the insecure outcast posing as a femme dynamo reflecting on all the vicious whispers about her. When she crooned with more fragility than a broken heart, “I don’t steal and I don’t lie/ But I can feel, and I can cry/ A fact I’ll bet you never knew/ But to cry in front of you/ That’s the worst thing I could do,” my entire universe was remade. I was Rizzo, and ever since I’ve wanted to play her. Needless to say, I’ll find a way to be at Mozart’s for this Movie on the Lake experience. – Cy White

Brat: a Charli XCX Listening Experience & Tribute Show

Friday 7, Cheer Up Charlies

Hot girls, I am calling on you – and your hot girl allies – to show up and show out for this celebration of the real queen of England: Charli XCX. With new album Brat set to drop same day, this Friday night fever dream features drag artists May Magdalene, Ryan, Salem Purchase, Sinful Purchase, Target, and Yvonne D’Amour paying tribute to Charli under the watchful eye of host Iggy Bank. Ruby Knight spins tunes to “Break the Rules” to, so c’mon y’all. Let’s ride! – James Scott

RichesArt’s Third Anniversary

Friday 7, RichesArt Gallery

Austin’s premier Black-owned art gallery celebrates its three-year journey from exhibition space to community center with an aptly titled new show, the Art of Collaboration. Featuring 30 works by the artists Sade Lawson, Felipe Gomez, Xavier Alvarado, Leah Bury, Elaine Alonzo, and founder Richard Samuel, the show opens June 7 and runs through July 27. The multi-format reception starts at 7pm, then hosts the Art Revolution: Street Fashion Show. Saturday, Samuel takes the party to the lake with a 50-person (and $60) party barge. – Carys Anderson

Ballet Under the Stars

Friday 7 - Saturday 8, Zilker Hillside Theater

Remember that scene in La La Land where Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone danced under the stars on a scenic hillside? What if you could witness that in person, but a million times better? Metamorphosis Dance is here to make that dream come true. It’s their annual free production, held outdoors at twilight. Picnic in awe as they present the daring contemporary ballet Carmina Burana, alongside original works like the brassy, big band sounds of Swing, choreographed by Artistic Director Melanie Kregel. Metamorphose yourself with the richness of Ballet Under the Stars. – Cat McCarrey

Jackie Brown & Foxy Brown

Friday 7, Paramount Theatre

Pam Grier is literally the sexiest, most badass woman to ever grace a Seventies screen, small or silver. Many a human born anywhere between 1965 and 1989 will cite Grier’s Foxy Brown as their sexual awakening. She continued her reign of femme ferocity and kickassery into the Nineties, when a nerdy Blaxploitation fan named Quentin decided to cast the genre veteran as his titular Jackie Brown – a not-so-subtle nod to her iconic 1974 role as an undercover pro hellbent on vengeance for the death of her lover. Paramount Theatre blesses movie aficionados and lovers of film royalty with a double showing of Tarantino’s 1997 Jackie Brown and her predecessor Foxy. – Cy White

Gore Noir Magazine 13th Anniversary Party

Friday 7, Kick Butt Coffee

Publisher Mitch Rafter may have relocated his glossy dedicated to all things horror to Las Vegas, but the sick and slick magazine keeps its beating heart in Austin. No surprise that it’s celebrating its teenhood with a trip back to the crypt from which it emerged, with blood wrestling, sideshow performances by Janie Slash, and live music from Worm Suicide and Stitched Up. – Richard Whittaker

Fat Bottom Cabaret: Suns Out Buns Out

Saturday 8, Stateside Theatre

What’s Pride without weekends full of dancing, cheekiness, and all-out love for everybody, in every body? Flaunt it if you’ve got it, and Fat Bottom Cabaret most definitely has it. Especially when “it” means Nikki DaVaughn hosting, with Lady Lola LeStrange, Azúcar, Jasper St. James, and a slew of special guests. Honestly, I can’t hype it up better than Fat Bottom themselves: It’s a cast “ready to serve Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent.” Delicious. Drink it all in this Saturday night. – Cat McCarrey

Home Buyer Fair

Saturday 8, AISD Performing Arts Center

Buying a house is undoubtedly one of the most stressful and time-consuming things adults can face, which is part of why so many of us don’t even try. The other part is probably the half-mil price tag on most of these things. Austin ISD and Business & Community Lenders of Texas have joined forces to demystify the process and provide helpful info to hopeful buyers, with a full slate of presentations covering basics, down payments, and qualifying for loans, along with a free lunch! And they say there’s no such thing. – Kat McNevins

Inaugural Autism Sensory Fair

Saturday 8, 4101 S. Industrial

Now this is some good news from the police department: This year, APD will host its first Autism Sensory Fair, giving folks of all ages from the autism community and first responders the chance to meet one another in a safe place. There’ll be static displays and demos, a decompression room, and face painting for kids, and all community members who would like to meet reps from Austin-Travis County EMS and the police department are invited. – Kat McNevins

Christina Parrish: Sorry I’m So Sensitive

Saturday 8, the Velveeta Room

From the age of 15, Christina Parrish knew comedy was her passion – a passion thatâ€™s taken on many forms from feature film (Call Me Brother, which was compared to Yorgos Lanthimosâ€™ work in its Chron review) to live performance. Sorry I’m So Sensitive represents not so much a comedy special as a â€œdocumentary-style introspection of my work over the past decade,â€ as Parrish herself describes it. A must-see for the fan of dark humor, risk-taking, and deeply personal narratives, sheâ€™ll be performing the albumâ€™s final recording on Saturday. Be there or be deemed a square, Reader. – James Scott

Good Dad Studios’ Second Saturdays

Saturday 8, 2801 S. I-35

Ho-hum, I hear you say. What on Earth am I to do on a second Saturday that both supports my local community and fulfills my desperate need for artistic consumption? Well, well, well: I might have a place south of Oltorf that’s got over 140 artists, small businesses, and nonprofits right in one building. This place is also open to the public every second Saturday – how convenient! – with rotating activities like live music or artmaking and a ding-dang food truck court. Oh, and this place, yes, this place called Good Dad Studios is also painted the most eye-blinding shade of magenta you can imagine so there’s literally no way you can miss it while cruising on the frontage road. Do you think, maybe, this place might solve your little second Saturday plans problem? Yeah. I thought so. – James Scott

Freedom + Juneteenth: A Night of Jubilation

Saturday 8, Pease Park

When speaking to outlets at the dawn of Origin House, co-founder Dante Clemons spoke about the ever-evolving scope of Blackness, stating, “The Black experience in Austin is ephemeral.” Likewise, Bryan Edwards and Jane Obi, co-founders of Spaces, intentionally “create supportive ‘Spaces’ that celebrate, uplift, and honor Black and Brown communities.” Years into doing the heavy work of uplifting the art, love, and history of Black Austin, the two organizations join forces. On Saturday, they partner with the Pease Park Conservancy and Art Is Cool to bring “A Night of Jubilation,” a moment where Black and Brown people can come together in fellowship, music, food, and, yes, freedom. – Cy White

Fredericksburg Craft Beer Festival

Saturday 8, MarktPlatz

Austin is fortunate to be just a hop, skip, and a jump away from the charming city of Fredericksburg, known for its German heritage and hospitality. About three dozen excellent breweries will be on hand at this third annual beer fest, from Altstadt to Real Ale to Wild Acre and everything in between. Lively live music from Drugstore Cowboys, Luna Tropical, and Alex Meixner will keep toes tapping all day, and there’s fun for the whole family. Friday’s VIP night is all sold out! – Kat McNevins

Mimosa Fest

Sunday 9, Wanderlust

Typically, the beauty of mimosas is that they are plentiful and they are cheap. This festive ode to the marriage of champagne and juice, on the other hand, is going to set you back an eye-popping $100 for bottomless boozies between noon and 1:30pm: You’ll have to spring for a VIP ticket to enjoy bottomless all day. But you’re paying for vibes, too, and what Mimosa Fest promises is light bites, photo-activation and make-your-own-mimosa stations, live music from DJ Cali From TX and saxophonist Charmin Greene, and the satisfaction of knowing at least some of the ticket proceeds are going to Austin Pets Alive! – Kimberley Jones

Sunday Funday Craft Day

Sunday 9, Neill-Cochran House Museum

You can always count on this historic museum to bring out the cool craft stuff for a Sunday Funday. Before or after touring the museum, swing by with the kiddos to repurpose mint tins into personalized cases for their whosits and whatsits, with materials and instruction included free with admission. I know what I’d put in my one, but your kids will probably use it to store small frogs, buttons, jacks, pebbles, Barbie shoes, or other such accoutrements of youth. – Kat McNevins

Back to the Future Part III

Sunday 9, Alamo Drafthouse Mueller, Lakeline, Slaughter Lane

If you can time travel, go back to 1990 and tell audiences that the third installment of the Back to the Future trilogy deserves just as much love as the opening two chapters. Its steampunk Wild West exterior hid a script that was just as clever and funny as what had gone before, and the duo of Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd is every bit as wonderful in dusters and on horseback as they were in body warmers and flying on hoverboards. – Richard Whittaker