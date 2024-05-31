Recommended Events for the Week

Indoor Camp-Out!

Monday 3, Little Walnut Creek Branch Library

Ah, Texas, the land where summer is definitely not camping season. Nothing sounds worse than sweating in a tent in 90-plus degrees. But sometimes the itch for s’mores and snuggly sleeping bags is too much to resist, especially when school’s out and those kiddos are fancy-free. Join the library for spooky stories around the campfire and camp crafts galore. Friendship bracelets and boondoggle keychains, anyone? – Cat McCarrey

K.A. Linde: The Wren in the Holly Library

Monday 3, BookPeople

What if NYC was magic and Beauty and the Beast was sexy? Author K.A. Linde teases that very idea with the debut novel of her latest series. Linde is no stranger to magic or smut, with a back catalog of blushworthy book covers, but she’s continuing her fantastical romances with this fiery fairy tale retelling. How does she thread that needle of humanity and hubba-hubba? Discover the answers to all your burning questions as she converses with fellow fantasy authors at BookPeople. – Cat McCarrey

American Psycho

Monday 3, Paramount Theatre

You like American Psycho? Most movies beloved by pretentious film bros are a little too inaccessible for my taste, but Mary Harron’s satire of cold-blooded Wall Street yuppies, highlighted by Christian Bale’s tight-lipped yet increasingly manic delivery, really gives the flick a big boost. The 2000 masterpiece, back in theatres for the Paramount’s annual Summer Classic Film Series, doesn’t endure because of its grisliest murders. It’s the glimmers of mundanity, like Bateman’s “Hip to Be Square” monologue and business card-induced panic attack, that best expose the dangers of unchecked consumerism. As our titular psycho summarized: “I simply am not there.” – Carys Anderson

Percy Jackson Party

Tuesday 4, Windsor Park Branch Library

Finally, an event for all the normies who didn’t qualify for Camp Half-Blood. The library at Windsor Park is offering a tween dream with this celebration of all things Riordan. Party like an Olympian, with almost none of the danger. Partake in a taste of demigod life with lightning toss, river crossings with Charon, and a message station directly to Tartarus. (But don’t worry, Kronos is strictly not invited to the party.) Finish up by crafting your own camp bracelet memento. You might not be immortal, but the memories of this awesome party will be. – Cat McCarrey

Abundant Masculinities: Turning Toward

Tuesdays in June, the Museum of Human Achievement

“What happens when we turn toward our pain?” Over four Tuesdays and together with other men and trans masculine folks, this community-building series tackles the question of patriarchy – how it benefits men, harms them, and how we might find a way to practice mindful masculinity. Abundant Masculinities founder Kanoa Arteaga leads the four-week class in group activities, journaling, art-making, and more, with over eight years of experience in masculinities work. Tickets run on a sliding scale of $5-30, but one ticket covers all four sessions. – James Scott

Umlauf After Dark: Pride

Tuesday 4, Umlauf Sculpture Garden

The hottest event kicking off Pride month is the Umlauf ... after dark. This program has everything – glitter, food, makeovers, games, and more. Umlauf members get first dibs at the plethora of alphabet mafia vendors, plus a guided tour. When the gates open up to all ticketholders, get ready for a drag spectacular hosted by Ryan Velasquez. Spend the rest of your night partying up and down the sculpture-dotted park, with spectacular tunes from Queer Vinyl Co. – Cat McCarrey

Seadrift w/ Director Tim Tsai Q&A

Wednesday 5, AFS Cinema

For me and the three other people who watched David Simon’s Treme, we already know about the influx of Vietnamese fishermen along the Gulf Coast. Thanks, storyline about the druggie pianist who finds sobriety on the shrimp boats! But for the uninitiated, or anyone who wants to dig further into refugee roots, the documentary Seadrift digs into immigration and tragedy in a small Gulf Coast town. This is a free AFS screening, but make sure to reserve your ticket beforehand – especially since director Tim Tsai will be on hand to fill any remaining knowledge gaps after the show. – Cat McCarrey

Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita Run

Wednesday 5, Auditorium Shores

For some of us, the only time running makes sense is when you’re running from something terrifying and deadly or toward something really, really great. In this case, you’re running toward Maudie’s Tex-Mex and margaritas, so it all tracks. This fun run (or walk!) benefiting the Trail Foundation is now a 21-year tradition, and they’re partying after the run with music from DJ Mel to complement the margs and nacho buffet. – Kat McNevins

Sarah Bird: Juneteenth Rodeo

Wednesday 5 & Thursday 6, Bullock Museum and Central Library

Long before Juneteenth became America’s newest federal holiday (ca. 2021), Black rodeos celebrated the holiday in East Texas. Bestselling Austin author Sarah Bird’s new book combines archival photos with essays by Bird and sports historian Demetrius Pearson, exploring the oft-overlooked history of these rodeos. Hear from Bird at back-to-back author events: a High Noon Talk at Bullock Museum Wednesday and a conversation and signing at Central Library Thursday, 7pm. – Kat McNevins

Summer at Austin Public Library

Through August 10, all library locations

Hurrah! It’s the only good thing about summer – sorry to summer-enjoyers – come back once more. Austin Public Library’s summer reading program runs from June 1 until Aug. 10 and challenges readers of all ages to get 20 minutes of reading done a day. They’ve also got activity badges you can earn – fun biz like using APL’s seed library, making a DIY nature journal, attending any of APL’s free events. Finish 10 reading hours and three activity badges to earn prizes like a free book (kids 0-17) or a camping mug (adults). But isn’t the real reward the great books you read along the way? – James Scott

Want to see all of our listings broken down by day? Go to austinchronicle.com/calendar and see what's happening now or in the coming week.