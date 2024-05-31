Proms, Humps, and Queerbombs Highlight This Weekend's Events

Cabarex 3: Futurx

Through June 8, the Vortex

Past, present, and ... Futurx, the latest and final installment of ProyectoTEATRO’s cabaret trilogy covering 500 years of Latin American history. In this part, the multi-talented cast brings to life “the political-toxic relationship between the United States and Mexico, the American Dream, the druglord underworld of Latin America, and the mysterious mermaids of the gulf of Mexico,” as the event copy states. How do they do it? Why, through theatre, music, sketch & improv comedy, and dance: elements which blend together and create an out-of-this-world spectacle inspired by very of-this-world history. – James Scott

Chronicles of a Black Deaf Blind Girl

Thursday 30, Sterling Stage

Hot on the heels of a production I called “rare and wonderful,” the all-ASL Deaf Austin Theatre stomps through stereotypes with their newest production. Playwright and star Ashlea Brittney Hayes pens the story of Ghari, a mid-30s deaf, blind, Black woman. She’s facing an utterly new world in the wake of a move, a new job, and a breakup. Join Ghari as she adjusts to massive changes and traverses the most dangerous scene of all – dating. If you can’t catch it live, snap up a ticket for the streaming broadcast June 1. – Cat McCarrey

Hyperreal Hoedown Fundraiser

Thursday 30, Hotel Vegas

The hype is very real, Reader: Austin’s very own cinema-for-the-people Hyperreal Film Club has secured brick-and-mortar status. Help ’em make the new locale as tricked out as possible by attending the kickoff event for their new Kickstarter campaign. Of course, Reader, you’ll be rewarded for your charity with an awesome experience that includes live music from Loteria, Sentimental Family Band, and a DJ set by Veronica Ortuño; two-step lessons; cowboy karaoke; and a mechanical bull. Tickets run 15-20 bucks, depending on your budget, so grab ’em while they’re hot and start planning your Western wear. You’ll be wanting to dress to impress, ain’t that right? – James Scott

The Queers, Noogy, Josh Langford Music, the Butts, Dropped Out

Friday 31, Kick Butt Coffee

Kick Butt Coffee, local martial arts master Thomas Gohring’s 21st-century house of hypercaffeinated underground rock & roll, plays host this weekend to a supreme pop-punk bill. Joe King, aka Joe Queer, has led umpty-ump lineups of the Queers since forming in his native Portsmouth, N.H., in 1981. Every branch on their family tree consistently delivers gems of raw-guitared melodic wonder existing in an alternate universe where the only bands that matter are the Beach Boys and Ramones. Kick Butt rounds out the festivities with four of Austin’s finest pop-punkers: Noogy, Josh Langford Music, the Butts, and Dropped Out. – Tim Stegall

Deanna Miesch: “Flatland Revisited” Opening Night

Friday 31, Lydia Street Gallery

Art and ... math? Not as improbable as it may seem, especially when seen through the veil of fantasy. And that’s exactly what artist/gallerist/therapist Deanna Miesch does. Compiling works inspired by 1800s mathematician Edwin A. Abbott’s imaginary world of Flatland (with touches of fellow mathematician Lewis Carroll’s Wonderland, of course), Miesch presents reality with a fanciful twist. Her visuals show our world, blurred or tilted a little askew. It’s easy to see portals to another world in every line and angle. What dimensions will you discover? – Cat McCarrey

Just Add Water

Friday 31, 9909 FM 969

The instant noodle was, according to the Cup Noodles Museum, created in 1958 by Momofuku Ando. What started as “Chicken Ramen” has expanded into an entire industry of easy-to-make, easy-to-accessorize comfort food that gets its due at this art show dedicated to the noodle. Local Asian artists like jewelry designer Year 901, ceramicist Jesse Le, multimedia artist Lian Soy, and photographer/digital artist Casey Tang will not only present artwork inspired by instant noodles but will also release limited-edition noodle-inspired products for purchase. Attend early and you may nab a free goodie bag featuring treats from the night’s sponsors: Omsom, Immi Ramen, and Sun Noodles. – James Scott

Yellow Bike Project Anniversary

Friday 31, Hotel Vegas

Nonprofit two-wheeled advocacy org Yellow Bike Project closes Bike Month with a fundraiser and celebration commemorating 27 years of its mission to share the joy and benefits of cycling with everyone. They’ve got a solid lineup of music from stellar Queen tribute Magnifico, plus Buttercup, known as “San Antonio’s premier life-affirming art rock band,” and local country legends Croy & the Boys. Proceeds will help the org fund its giveaway program, which last year distributed almost 1,200 bikes. First 50 early birds get a free day pass to Crux Climbing Gym. – Kat McNevins

Kids Block Party

Saturday 1, Central Library

As an avid reader, there was nothing more exciting about childhood summers than competing in the reading contest fueled by frequent visits to the library in between visits to the pool. Celebrate summer literacy and learning through play at a party with blocks full of fun activities: music & dance, author events, a craft crawl, play activities, and a family resource fair. Be sure to pick up a few books to keep kids entertained as they start summer vacation. – Kat McNevins

Queerbomb

Saturday 1, Austin Studio and Garden

How else does one start Pride month other than a big ol’ rally? But that’s not all there is to Queerbomb, Austin’s long-running anti-corporate Pride event. Hosts Cupcake and Bobby Pudrido preside over a celebration featuring music from local queer creators like Thelonius Love, Snack Supper, Diggers of Dirt, and the Side Saddles, as well as DJ sets by Schi the God, La Morena, Lavender Thug, and Turito. Pump up the original Pride spirit by catching powerful speeches from speakers like Alicia Roth Weigel, Isra Cheema, Democrasexy, and the Trans Era. A few tips from a guy who’s attended several Queerbombs: Wear comfortable shoes, bring water, and don’t skip the resource fair. In 2022 I scored a free anal douche from the ASHwell table. – James Scott

Hole in the Wall’s 50th Anniversary

Saturday 1 through Sunday 30, Hole in the Wall

What other still-existing business on the Drag can say it opened its doors on June 15, 1974? There’s been plenty of blips in the dive bar’s history – a brief closure from 2002 to 2003, a near-shuttering in 2015 – but by and large, for half a century, Hole in the Wall has prevailed. To celebrate, the club plots shows for every night in the month of June. Participating artists range from scene veterans, like cowpunk innovators Hickoids and Los Angeles transplant/X singer John Doe, to younger Hole regulars: Van Mary, Harry & Emmy, Loteria, and other “special guests” among them. – Carys Anderson

Date Nite Gallery Opening

Saturday 1, 3908 Menchaca Rd.

Landry McMeans’ artwork operates best on a grand scale. Her vividly colored desertscapes capture the vastness of sand-swept land and sun-crisped sky, but ground in the minute, detailed beauty that exists amid the expanse. Having evolved her process from the textured depths of 3D cardboard reliefs to hand-cut stencil prints, the Best of Austin-awarded artist now gets her own gallery in South Austin to showcase her colorful pop-inspired cacti, sagebrush, and other life flourishing in an arid Southwest landscape. Date Nite Gallery’s opening also features a makers market curated by Courtney Crash, food from local chefs, craft cocktails, and live music. – Doug Freeman

Second Chance Prom

Saturday 1, Holiday Inn Midtown

The Austin International Drag Foundation is known for throwing one hell of a party: Austin International Drag Festival ring a bell? So when they say that their fundraiser supporting local & global drag artists, this year’s festival, and the larger LGBTQIA community is themed around prom, it’s like: Wow! This here’s gonna be quite the function. Suit and dress up in yer finest attire and prepare to enjoy silent auctions, raffles, and – you guessed it – drag performances. Your high-school prom committee could never. – James Scott

Juneteenth Remembrance Day

Saturday 1, Bethany Cemetery

Austin’s first Black cemetery originated in the late 1800s, not long after the date we now commemorate as Juneteenth: June 19, 1865, the day troops arrived in Galveston to notify slaves they had been freed two years prior. Bethany Cemetery Association offers a day of music, prayer, community fellowship, and remembrance, with highlights including an exhibit of cemetery stories and a display about and salute to the Buffalo Soldiers, which were U.S. Army regiments made up of African American soldiers. – Kat McNevins

Dan Savage’s HUMP!

Saturday 1, Come & Take It Live

It’s getting hot in here, so let’s watch other people take off their clothes. All thanks to Dan Savage, one of the PNW’s OG provocateurs, who’s bringing some sex-positive sensibilities to an Austin screening near you. What began as a local Seattle amateur porn fest has spread into two separate yearly productions of curated kink. HUMP! kicks off this spring run with 24 short films celebrating every type, style, and position possible. Come and get it at Come and Take It Live this Saturday. – Cat McCarrey

Public Safety Fair

Saturday 1, Q2 Stadium

You know what they say: Safety first! When you’re a parent, keeping your kids safe is kind of your No. 1 job. Learn more about how to do that at this family-friendly fair that will give little ones a chance to meet firefighters, EMTs, and police and see their equipment and vehicles. Several local orgs will be there to share info on safety, and kids can get their faces painted and try the bike challenge course, all in the home of Austin FC. – Kat McNevins

Still Tumbling 4 U

Saturday 1, Cheer Up Charlies

Cheer Ups’ new monthly sapphic indie-pop dance party is here. Your one-stop shop for all things “gay pop” – the newest genre, according to JoJo Siwa – will be helmed by local sapphic DJs Hexxx GF and Ruby Knight. Expect a night filled with bops from Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, King Princess, MUNA, Janelle Monáe, FLETCHER, Hayley Kiyoko, Reneé Rapp, SZA, Solange, Charli XCX, boygenius, Rosalía, Billie, Caroline Polachek, Indigo De Souza, Rina Sawayama, and more. Phew, what a mouthful. I guess gay pop didn’t begin with Miss Siwa after all? – Lina Fisher

Black Swan Yoga Wellness Day

Sunday 2, Pease Park

Do you crave entrance into a blissful rejuvenation? Do you yearn to immerse yourself in a harmony of mindful movement and soulful sound offerings? You do, and in this regard we are one. We seek connection, growth, renewal, and the opportunity to explore the offerings of 50 vendors amidst the serene backdrop of Pease Park. The infectious beats of the live DJ won’t hurt. – Brant Bingamon

Juneteenth: Faith and Freedom

Sunday 2, Bullock Museum

Director Ya’ke Smith was troubled by the use of Christianity to justify African American slavery, and set out to explore that with 2022 doc Juneteenth: Faith and Freedom, which took him to Dallas, Houston, and Galveston, the origin of Juneteenth. Visit Bullock for a free screening as part of Free First Sunday, which also includes family-friendly activities like art projects with Art Galleries at Black Studies and stories, songs, and drumming from Oba William King. – Kat McNevins

The Satanic Temple Austin: June Social

Sunday 2, the Velvet Casket

Every month, our local chapter of the Satanic Temple holds a discussion on one of the org’s seven tenets. June heralds talk of tenet five, “Beliefs should conform to one’s best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one’s beliefs.” Pretty hot-button issue for today’s climate! Come prepared for healthy debate on the topic and, oh, savor the interior of dark mall the Velvet Casket. It, along with sister store the Glass Coffin, will close for good on Aug. 11. – James Scott

Captain Quackenbush’s Community Garage Sale

Sunday 2, Captain Quack’s Coffeehouse

Austin is never hurting for a good estate sale, but finding the right one (and remembering where it is) can sometimes be a daunting task. Luckily, from 9am-1pm this Sunday you can find all the vintage wares your little heart desires – and some pastries too – all in one place. Captain Quack’s, the best listening room in town that doubles as a cafe, is holding a community garage sale. Whether you’re looking for the perfect end table or trying to get rid of one, buyers and sellers alike are welcome. Reserve a spot to sell for $25 via email to [email protected], or simply show up to dig. If it gets rained out, never fear – June 9 is the backup date. – Lina Fisher

Want to see all of our listings broken down by day? Go to austinchronicle.com/calendar and see what's happening now or in the coming week.