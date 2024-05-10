Mother’s Day Events and More in This Week’s Community Events

Imole: Fantasy Faire

Saturday 11, the Tiny Minotaur

Find fantasy and magic within this interactive faerie market featuring food, drink, and the phantasmagorical. This event is a collaborative effort from local drag artist Gothess Jasmine’s Amazing Aeffects, LARP tavern the Tiny Minotaur, and national org Black Fae Day, whose work promotes Black representation within high fantasy media. During the day, travelers of all ages may take part in the fun, but after 6pm, the space becomes for adults only – with grownup libations on offer, of course. While the market is free, paid tickets are available for performance piece “Ajeji,” which promises “a ritual-like production that aims to awaken a higher level of awareness and self-love.” – James Scott

Night of 1000 Dykes

Saturday 11, Chess Club

How many dykes is too many dykes? Sorry, that’s a stupid question: There’s never enough dykes. Such is the wisdom of drag performer Bobby Pudrido’s birthday party title. A thousand dykes packed into the slim space of Red River haunt Chess Club means no matter where you look, you’ll be among cool people. Tunes from DJ Chorizo Funk flow until midnight, with room for everyone to “[chill], dance, vibe, scissor,” as Pudrido puts it in their Insta post. “Do what u want (legal stuff).” We here at the Chronicle endorse doing whatever you want (legal stuff). – James Scott

Mother’s Day Concert

Sunday 12, the Capitol

Hope for good weather and enjoy sweet tunes with a sweet view of the Capitol. Austin Symphonic Band is giving mothers a free music festival, and there is absolutely something for everyone. Their selections include classic Sousa marches, Texas flavors from Frank Ticheli, and the jazzy sounds of Gershwin. ASB’s thought of a backup plan just in case a storm hits (St. Martin’s Lutheran Church), so there’s no excuse for missing a melodic Mother’s Day. – Cat McCarrey

Mother’s Day Market

Sunday 12, Meanwhile Brewery

You damn well better honor your mother! And Meanwhile Brewery is a good place to do so, with families gathering on the lawn to get crocked on excellent beer. Austin Vendor Market will pop up this Mother’s Day in the beer garden, and a free Vinyasa Yoga class from Austin Bouldering Project kicks off at 10am. Then there are the four top-notch food trucks on-site and the charming playground where kids run squalling. Each of them were birthed by an actual human mother, and the mothers themselves were birthed by actual human mothers, too. Kind of neat how that works. – Brant Bingamon

Moms and Mimosas

Friday 10 - Sunday 12, Urban Axes

Nothing goes together like alcohol and axes. This Mother’s Day weekend, a ticket to Urban Axes comes with a mimosa and one-on-one coaching lesson. Celebrate Mom by throwing axes and drinking glasses. Urban Axes provides your first drink – after that, it’s BYOB. The social throwing event allows for up to six throwers aged 12 and up. If your party is less than six, you may share a throwing booth with other moms and families. – Madeline Duncan

Mama’s Day Pop Up

Sunday 12, Mama Dearest

Eastside Pop Up hosts the hippest Mother’s Day set of the year in “backwoods themed bar” Mama Dearest – location was a no-brainer – boasting “eerie vibes.” If you have a cool mom, not a normal mom, take her to get a palm reading, flash tattoo, or to browse assorted vintage, jewelry, botanicals, and embroidery on display from local vendors. Libations will be supplied in the form of a special holiday cocktail menu, as well as chicken and smashburgers from Biggie’s Yardbird. Bluegrass/folk band Midnight Grass serenades from 3-6pm. – Lina Fisher

Uchi and Uchiba Mother’s Day Meals

Sunday 12, Uchi & Uchib

Mom deserves the best food on her special day, and where better to get such scrumptious consumables than from two of Hai Hospitality’s local restaurants. Reserve a spot at Uchi for their Mother’s Day dine-in omakase that features limited-time menu items like seared scallops, beef ramp crudo, and a chef-selected nigiri. Or pop in to Uchib as they open their doors five hours earlier than usual to seat diners for a Mother’s Day exclusive menu of yucca chips, hama chili, spicy tuna, tiger cry bao, dumplings, kakigori, and much more. Isn’t Mom lucky to be able to devour such delicious options such as these? – James Scott

Best Little Drag Brunch in Texas: Mother’s Day

Sunday 12, Sagebrush

Wow: When they built this brunch, they really slayed the mother mold wide open. Did that make sense? If it did, you need to get off your dang phone and listen to your mom! Moms rule the roost at this month’s show: legendary House of Lepore Mother Natalie, House of Trans’ mother the Trans Era, House of Light mother Celia Light, and host/House of Bandit mother Brigitte Bandit. Not moms but still lending their talents are cast member Travis Randy Travis and DJ Boi Orbison. All mommies welcome, as long as they pay the $10 cover. Why don’t you offer to pay it for ya mom? Or does she have to do everything around here... – James Scott

Grow Your Own Microgreens

Monday 13, Zilker Botanical Garden

As the wise convenience mart clerk tells his pregnant customer in Dazed and Confused, one should always remember, for health: “Eat a green thing every day, and have lots of calcium.” Make that easy by learning to grow microgreens, trending now because people realized that everything is cuter as a baby. At this free seminar from Austin Organic Gardeners, self-proclaimed “plant nerd” Austin Davenport will give you the skinny on creating your own inside home garden and promises to have you on the road to health in a week’s time. Bring plants and seeds to swap afterward if you wish. – Kat McNevins

Butt Stuff Bingo

Monday 13, the Parish

No one is saying that traditional bingo is boring, but if you enjoy the bluer forms of (verbal) intercourse – and many do – Butt Stuff Bingo could be just right for you. BSB is an interactive game-show themed contest, but instead of grandma rules, with only one winner per contest, Butt Stuff gives multiple contestants the chance to win “novelty” prizes – dildos? – from “specialty” stores. Each night features an “adult re-imagined parody” of classic works like I Love Lucy, Dirty Dancing, or The Smurfs. – Brant Bingamon

Bike Night

Tuesday 14, Circuit of the Americas

Do you dream of cruising on the Circuit of the Americas? This Tuesday, you can – on two wheels. Hit the track at COTA’s Bike Night from 5:30pm until dusk: Riders of all ages are welcome, and helmets are required for riders under 18. Note: We recommend helmets for riders of all ages. No electric vehicles allowed – only pedal power. Take a breather and ascend the 251-foot-tall Tower Observation Deck to watch the sun set. Bring folding chairs to enjoy drinks and refreshments available for purchase at the after-dark tailgate. – Madeline Duncan

Zine Night: CATegories PURRsonality

Wednesday 15, Central Library

Where does the kitty keep all her zines? Her purrse. And where does she learn how to make her own zines? At the Austin Paw-blic Library. You can be just like her by attending this free and fun night where you’ll make zines – short for magazines, they’re handmade and highly visual – along with other creative folks. Purr-haps try one on the theme of Bike to Work Month or contribute to APL’s collaborative zine, CATegories PURRsonality, which focuses on beloved pets. Meet on the sixth floor for the workshop, and stop by the fifth floor to check out the library’s extensive collection of zines for inspo. – Kat McNevins

Austin ISD Board of Trustees Meeting

Thursday 16, AISD HQ

Do you have a strange compulsion to “get involved”? Wanna get up close and personal with Austin ISD’s board of trustees as they consider increasing property taxes? Revising the district scorecard? Mastering Lone Star Governance? Alas, your opportunities are dwindling! Scurry down to take in one of the last meetings of the board before summer break and listen in rapt silence as the trustees pose question after question to the harried, conscientious, and acronymically gifted AISD administrators. Hours of compelling public discourse await! – Brant Bingamon

Two-Spirit & LGBTQIA+ Networking Event

Thursday 16, Carver Library

Communication is key. How else can we know what folks need without talking to them? These conversations are all the more important when between minority populations such as LGBTQ and Two-Spirit adults. From Family Eldercare’s program Rainbow Connections, whose work supports Austin’s queer elders, this event will connect older Two-Spirit and LGBTQ folks to improve their future. – James Scott

Reneé Rapp Drag Tribute Show

Thursday 16, Cheer Up Charlies

As a commenter on the Instagram post about this event said, I also “literally screamed out loud at this.” Singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp, only 24 years old, is a queer Gen Z icon who’s frank and outspoken about mental health and sexual identity, and is also having a bit of a moment following a star turn on Broadway as Regina George in the musical Mean Girls, which hit the big screen earlier this year. At a drag tribute hosted by Shitonya Face with tunes from DJ Turito, queens Brigitte Bandit, Ms Foxxy, Miss Steelya Girl, Lilith Azazel, Damiana Divine, and Moxie will honor the Snow Angel who’s stolen our hearts. – Kat McNevins