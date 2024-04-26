A Beloved Birthday, Dragon Boats, and More Recommended Events for the Week

Palm Park Conversations

Thursday 25, Martin Middle School

A park is more than just green space; more often than not, it is the heart of a community. In the case of Palm Park, first opened in 1933 adjacent to the Palm School, one of Austin’s first elementary schools, it is also a place of historic significance, especially to Austin’s Mexican American population. The city has been deep in community engagement sessions to discuss Palm Park’s redesign and revitalization. On Thursday, Waterloo Greenway will present an updated vision for the park, as well as field more community feedback; a second session takes place Saturday, April 27, at Eastside Early College High School. – Kimberley Jones

Red Poppy Festival

Friday 26 - Sunday 28, Georgetown Historic Town Square

Now here’s a field of poppies you won’t fall asleep in à la Dorothy in Oz. Austin neighbor Georgetown fits all types of fun into three days prominently featuring that crimson flower: the red poppy. Friday has artisans hawking their handmade wares alongside food vendors and live music by Dysfunkshun Junkshun. Saturday promises the Poppy Parade and Car Show, where you’ll see red but, you know, in a good way. Then swing around on Sunday to catch any and everything you might have missed. Oh, and feel free to pop in on any of the Red Poppy Stage concerts happening this weekend – you know, because they’re all free! – James Scott

Open House feat. AAPI Artists

Friday 26, the Cathedral

Kicking off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month a few days early, local collective atxGALS rounds up a roster of women and nonbinary artists. Abstract, figurative, landscape, collage, watercolor, and more are promised among the visual works of Ahn Hee Strain, Neena Buxani, Tsz Kam, Umbreen Ahmad, Yasmin Youssef, and Ziesook You – not to mention groove-focused R&B-pop provided by soundtracking local duo Rococo Disco (see latest “Green Man”). The open house benefits Asian Family Support Services of Austin, which provides free support to survivors of domestic violence. – Rachel Rascoe

Blue Genie May Market

Friday 26 through May 27, Blue Genie Art Bazaar

Just think of all the occasions packed into late spring/early summer: graduation ceremonies, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and weddings galore (which naturally also means anniversaries out the wazoo). Don’t be caught empty-handed at gift-giving occasions; head over to Blue Genie and pick up a basketful of the Austintatious artisan goodies the market is known for around the winter holidays, now open weekends for a monthlong return. It’s also open Memorial Day, for any last-minute Memorial Day gifts! – Kat McNevins

Mothing at Pease Park

Friday 26, Pease Park

Ah yes: the beautiful moth – a subject near and dear to Dr. Curtis Eckerman. The Austin Community College department chair of biology and moth expert brings his students to Kingsbury Commons to study the fuzzy flighted creatures. This year, Eckerman invites the public to join his class on their moth expedition along the Eastern trail from 7-9pm. Discuss all the species who call Pease Park their home and “build community in conservation.” – James Scott

Day at the Farms: 1800s Careers

Friday 26, Pioneer Farms

It’s always a good idea to take an opportunity to not only teach your children about the past in an engaging way, but also remind them how good they have it. Living history museum Pioneer Farms invites school-age kiddos to something of a 19th-century job fair, wherein youngsters will explore careers such as blacksmith, surveyor, cowboy, farmer, dressmaker, teacher, doctor, and telegraph operator. They’ll even be able to try their hand at some of the skills, but unlike the youth of pioneer days, they don’t have to get up and do it all again tomorrow. – Kat McNevins

Austin Butterfly Forum

Saturday 27, Hornsby Bend

Born in 1993 (OMG, me too!), the Austin Butterfly Forum exists to “enrich people’s lives through butterfly conservation and public pollinator awareness,” so says their self description. In celebration of 31 years bolstering the butterflies, ABF hosts a morning social with bevs and light brekkie provided. Attendees will be able to discover butterflies in the local area, check on pollinator-friendly plants, and speak to other lepidoptera lovers about your insectoid passions. Optional but fun: ABF will also hold a late lunch at Live Oak Brewing with a prize raffle. – James Scott

Sportsfest

Saturday 27, Krieg Fields

Sure, sports can be fun, but how can we make them more Austin? Why, add live music, beer, and food trucks, of course. Break a sweat with a 5K and relay, fitness classes, tournaments, and a whole lotta other chances for play. Once you have a nice sheen, take a break at the biergarten, enter to win prizes, or just watch other active folks do active things. To make the whole event even more Austin-y, the proceeds go to the Austin Parks Foundation. – James Renovitch

The Front Market

Saturday 27 - Sunday 28, Distribution Hall

Y’all have been doin’ your spring cleaning, right? Which means, obvi, you have tons of space for trinkets, treats, and handmades. Great news: Future Front TX is bringing over 175 vendors from all over the Lone Star State to the air-conditioned corridors of Distribution Hall for the spring edition of their mega-market. These vendors, also, are all women and LGBTQ+ creatives hawking wares, teaching workshops, servin’ up special menus, and much more. Bring your family, friends, and furry loved ones to this free event – or drop a donation, which’ll help FFTX fund their over $10,000 in micro grants to local creators. – James Scott

Black Makers Market

Saturday 27, Black Pearl Books

Few acts are as direct a show of support as putting cash money in another person’s hands, and lucky you, Reader, this local Black-owned bookstore is giving you the chance to support Austin’s Black creator community in such a way. Partnered with the pop-up organizers, attendees can shop not only Black artisans’ unique crafts but also celebrate Independent Bookstore Day by snagging tomes off Black Pearl’s shelves. There’s also delicious eats, prize giveaways, and tunes spun by DJ Bloom – so bring the whole family, even the kiddos. Everyone’ll find something to make ’em happy. – James Scott

Mini-Con

Saturday 27, Cedar Park Public Library

Whether you’re a seasoned con-fidante or this be your first toe into the bottomless pool of pop culture conventions, you’ll enjoy this bite-sized fandom fête from our neighbors in Cedar Park. Ages 1 to 100 can shop comic & artistic vendors, see presentations from local experts, join a drum circle, or enjoy one of many activity stations like board game design, a robot petting zoo, 3D superhero costume design, and a photo booth. Plus: an all-ages cosplay parade! Who will be the most repeated character? This writer predicts it’ll be someone from Jujutsu Kaisen, but you never know. There’ll also be a cosplay contest open to ages 10 and up, with prizes like “Best Book-Related.” – James Scott

Radwood

Saturday 27, Circuit of the Americas

Remember the Eighties and Nineties? That was awesome. Relive the radness of those dudical decades at this “premier automotive lifestyle event,” which translates to a day among the coolest cars, the most tubular trucks, and most bodacious bikes from 1980-1999. Period dress is more than encouraged, but with two decades to choose from that shouldn’t be a problem. Pop in your shoulder pads, pull up your leg warmers, or tease those bangs to high heaven and check out the rad rides, live music, fashion contest, and more. – Kat McNevins

Dragon Boat Festival

Saturday 27, Festival Beach

The 24th annual Dragon Boat Festival takes place at Festival Beach this weekend, hosted by the Asian American Cultural Center. The festival falls on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, and honors Qu Yuan (340-278BC), who was a beloved prime minister of the state of Chu during the Warring States period. He was exiled by a corrupt king and took his own life by jumping into the Miluo River in protest. Legend has it that people attempted to scare away fish and evil spirits from his body by splashing the water with paddles – dragons were thought to be the gods of the river in Chinese culture, so the sport of dragon boating pays tribute to those gods and Qu Yuan. The race is free and open to the public, and the festival will include performances, food trucks, vendors, a traditional lion dance, and the traditional zongzi – steamed rice wrapped in leaves with different fillings. – Lina Fisher

Eeyore’s Birthday Party

Saturday 27, Pease Park

An Austin original powered by volunteers that’s been going since the days of peace and love, this celebration in honor of Winnie-the-Pooh’s melancholy mate is operated by Friends of the Forest Foundation and benefits local nonprofits such as Kind Clinic, Austin Bat Refuge, Latinitas, KOOP Radio, and many others. Pease Park becomes a place for kids and grownups to let down their hair and join a drum circle, catch live music, get their faces painted, and more. Pro tip: Grab a free shuttle to the park from the Capitol area – they even let well-behaved furry friends hop on. – Kat McNevins

2024 Wiener Dog Races

Saturday 27 - Sunday 28, Downtown Buda

We love Buda. We love the Lions Club. We love wiener dogs. And did you know that Buda is the Wiener Dog Capital of Texas? That makes it a pretty good place to take in the sublimely stupid spectacle of a wiener dog race. This year’s races take place over two days, with wiener dog and mixed-breed dachshund contests starting on Saturday at 2pm and 3pm, respectively. Then there’s the finals and trophy presentation on Sunday. Also: a barbecue competition! – Brant Bingamon

The Rainbow Connection: Willie Nelson Birthday Drag Brunch

Sunday 28, Sagebrush

Two kings celebrate mega milestones this weekend: one, a drag performer hitting two years as their stage persona, and the other a red-headed stranger. Host and drag-birthday-boy Travis Randy Travis pays tribute to Willie on his 91st turn around the sun, with cast members Alexander the Great, Bobby Pudrido, Sir Beau Elliot, and Kelsey Hammer providing kingly entertainment. DJ Boi Orbison provides vinyl support to this country connection. “I’m overjoyed to celebrate Willie and the diverse nature of country music,” TRT reports on Instagram. “Willie has always been a force who brings the most polar of opposites together.” – James Scott

Asian Season ATX Presents Spring Festival & Market

Sunday 28, Austin Beerworks Sprinkle Valley

Sure: You may have soy sauce in your fridge, Lao Gan Ma in your pantry, and mochi ice cream in your freezer, but this Sunday you could up your food game hard. Presented by local event organizer Asian Season ATX, this festival features tons of local AAPI vendors, artists, and performers “showcasing the banquet of Asian talent, hues of Austin’s artistic expression, and the vibrant feast of flavors.” Make sure to bring your reusable bags! – James Scott

Austin Witchfest

Sunday 28, Palmer Events Center

Doing their part to dispel the notion that witches are evil, green-faced hags on brooms, Austin Witchfest invites one and all for a festival “promoting the understanding of witchcraft and the occult.” Presentations and workshops cover topics like Mexican love spells, dark herbalism, ghost hunting, and how animals can improve mental health. Vendors bring occult wares and ghostly goodies, and entertainment includes music from Ember Enigma and a performance from the Bruja-jas, aka the official dancing witches of San Antonio. – Kat McNevins

General Knowledge Trivia

Monday 29, Captain Quack’s

Do your friends not appreciate your extremely helpful and entertaining fact-dumping from hours of Wikipedia rabbit holes? Are you feeling burdened with the great and terrible knowledge of every Tarantino needle drop, river in Mexico, type of cheese, or pickleball league? Galaxy brain weighing you down? Well lucky for you, the best listening room in the city doubles as a trivia spot every Monday. This one’s general knowledge, though they’ve been known to do specific nights like April 8’s eclipse-themed Twilight Saga trivia. Either way, it’s free to play – registration opens at 6, games begin at 7, and you can bring a team of up to six or just yourself. – Lina Fisher

Le Femme

Tuesday 30, Rain on 4th

From the feminine forehead of local drag artist the Trans Era sprouts a show for and featuring the trans femme goddesses of Austin’s queer scene. Taking up the wildcard spot this month at Fourth Street spot Rain, this show’s lineup is mythic: Moxie, Iggy Bank, Jenna Talia, Monica Monae Davenport, Ryan, Cambrian Explosion, Aeon Mavis York, and Amber Nicole Davenport. Eighteen- to 20-year-olds should keep a crisp $10 for the bar cover, but old-heads 21 and over must only pay $5 to pass into the goddesses’ domain. – James Scott

Queer Youth ATX Relaunch Mixer

Tuesday 30, Zilker Brewing Co.

We live in a state where LGBTQ+ youth are under constant threat from a conservative government more concerned with queer kids than, I dunno, fixing our aging energy grid. In comes Queer Youth ATX, a direct-aid resource run by previous Chronicle op-ed contributor Garrett Chase, which is back after a little three-year break. Celebrate the resource’s return at this social featuring all the heavy-hitters of an Austin queer party: Local Queer ATX bringing the good vibes, the Little Gay Shop popping up with a pop-up, and Kind Clinic providing mobile HIV/STI testing. – James Scott

Kids Create! Frida Kahlo Flower Crowns

Tuesday 30, Little Walnut Creek Branch Library

This Tuesday is Día de los Niños, or Childrens’ Day, and how better to celebrate the kiddos than by performing papercraft in the style of Frida Kahlo. The Mexican artist was known for depicting herself in surreal portraits surrounded by flora and fauna. While she struggled against societal and physical-health issues, Kahlo’s art has only grown in popularity since her passing at 47. Kids can on this special day learn more about her legacy through creation while guardians can delight in the many, MANY great materials on offer at your local library. – James Scott

Non-Binary Squeer Dance

Tuesday 30, Cheer Up Charlies

Okay, sure: All the movies say dance to the beat of your own drum, but listen! Dancing to any beat is a little harder when you don’t fit in the gendered mold many traditional dance styles require. Thankfully, at least here in ATX, we’ve got workout warrior Erica Nix bringing a bit of genderfree fun to the Southern classic: square dancing. Bring comfy shoes, a positive attitude, and maybe a sweatband or two as Nix schools y’all on squeer dancing on the CUC patio. – James Scott

Bike Month

All May long, various locations

I’ll admit it: I don’t believe in Peter Pan, Frankenstein, or Superman. All I wanna do is bicycle! Bike Month ATX promises two-wheeler fun for the whole month of May. Break out the 10-speed, the recumbent, the cruiser, and join your fellow cyclists in the last nice weather days in Austin. There’s bike polo on May 5, or an all-level ride around Walnut Creek on the 19th. Help with meal delivery on the 22nd or pedal under a full moon on the 24th. Find pretty much every kind of bike fun under the sun (and moon!) at bikemonthatx.com, because those bicycle races? They’re coming your way. – James Scott

Gay4Pray

Thursday 2, the Iron Bear

Hands together, parishioners, for da big man, aka the original Daddy, aka G-d. Hosts Chique Fil-Atio, Tangelo, and Stellar Manx promise extra sacrilegious sauce on the seventh annual serving of their National Day of Prayer drag celebration. They’ve also converted special guests Flex Brojas and Solovino just for the occasion. What can one say at such a divine display of drag debauchery but: Je-sus wept! – James Scott

Starry Night

Thursday 2, Girlstart

Nonprofit Girlstart has a mission to offer STEM educational opportunities to youth who might otherwise be discouraged from exploring it, and they do it the fun way by engaging kids with hands-on activities. For Starry Nights, the org opens its unique studio and mini planetarium once a month through most of the year for kids and families to enjoy astronomy together, and this month, an Egyptian theme means activities like deciphering hieroglyphs and exploring engineering by constructing a pyramid. This is the last Starry Night until September, so don’t miss it! – Kat McNevins