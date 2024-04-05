A Drag Tribute, Eclipse Events Galore, and More Local Happenings

Riot Fair

Thursday 4, Oilcan Harry’s

I’ve analyzed the projections and looked at all the research: My conclusion is rock solid. Yes, I’ve concluded that this Thursday night on Fourth Street will be a riot ... for Riot Fair, that is. Tear down the house with host Riot Girl, cast members Titty Androgynous & Venus Rising, and DJ Ruby Knight. Their drag spectacular will shock white streaks in your hair, spin your chair, and make you shout – as will the nice early start time of 8:30pm. Look, sometimes you need to riot responsibly on a school night! – James Scott

Pink Pony Club: Chappell Roan Drag Tribute

Friday 5, Cheer Up Charlies

Put on your hooves and get steppin’ because this Friday’s all about Midwestern princess Chappell Roan. With hosts Brigitte Bandit and Moxie leading the way, you’ll be witness to a “Femininomenon” fever dream featuring drag by Honey Baby, Mars, Osha Violation, Miss Steelya Girl, Damiana Divine, Tiny Taurus, and Cassie Opeia. As all seasoned drag enjoyers know, the show don’t start ’til late, but DJ Ruby Knight will be spinning sweet pop beats at 9pm Central so you can show up and show out early. Make sure to dress up: There promises to be a costume contest with prizes for outfits that exemplify “Pink Pony Club,” “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl,” and “My Kink Is Karma.” – James Scott

Gilmore Girls Craft & Quiz Party

Friday 5, Austin Creative Reuse Center

If you’re out on the road, feeling lonely and so cold, then why not stop into this craft and trivia celebration of all things Stars Hollow. Austin Creative Reuse’s resident evangelist will help attendees make book-themed necklaces, hair clips, and more while you and a few friends rack your brains for the name of the character Jon Hamm played in his one-episode cameo. Seating is very limited and the 21+ event is BYOB, but don’t drink too much because there will be themed photo ops, too. Here’s to hoping they leave the Netflix reboot out of the trivia. We’re all trying to forget that. – James Renovitch

Queer Muslims Ramadan Iftar Dinner

Saturday 6, West China Tea House

Local BIPOC & queer-focused org allgo joins together with social group Queer Muslims ATX and Asian Family Support Services Austin to host a meal during Ramadan. During the dinner, attendees can join in community alongside fellow queer Muslims and allies as they break fast during this holy month. “Community is more than just a group of people,” the three orgs relate in the event description. “It serves as a protective factor. Community is what makes us feel understood, provides safety, cultivates joy, and connects us to life-saving resources.” – James Scott

Books and Bees Festival

Saturday 6, Bee Cave Public Library

Sure, the good people of Bee Cave are big fans of bees – itâ€™s right there in their name – but less famously, they are expert multitaskers, which is how theyâ€™ve come up with a festival that gathers apiarians and bibliophiles both. This literary and nature fest will feature author conversations, kids storytimes, music from Hot Toast Music Co., tables on beekeeping and stargazing, and more. Looking for something more adult? Fridayâ€™s ticketed kickoff event promises an intimate conversation between Elizabeth Crook (The Madstone) and Wendi Aarons (I’m Wearing Tunics Now). – Kimberley Jones

Texas VegFest

Saturday 6, Fiesta Gardens

As part of a mission to educate Central Texans about the benefits of a plant-based diet to improve health, protect animals, and preserve the environment, Texas Veg Foundation convenes noon-6pm for free cooking demos, educational lectures, youth activities, samples, resources, and more. What’s on the meatless menu? Dozens of veggie vendors, nonprofits, and purveyors of vegan vittles, including Central Texas Mycological Society, Black Lives Veggies, the Vegan Nom, Zucchini Kill Bakery, Peace Cheese, and so many more. Discover your next guiltless pleasure. – Kat McNevins

Bounty and Blossoms Celebration

Saturday 6, Republic Square

Sustainable Food Center invites all to enjoy spring blooms at their horticulture hoorah Downtown. Feast your eyes on floral finery by cut-flower vendors, as well as the usual fresh local produce brought in by Texas farms and ranches. Bring bipedal and quadruped friends as leashed dogs are welcome, and enjoy family-friendly fun from Joy Glow face painters and clownery enthusiast Bonzo Crunch. Think of the bragging rights you’ll score when you come into the office on Monday with a lunch packed to burst with your farmers’ market bounty. – James Scott

The Bloody Mary Festival

Saturday 6, Fair Market

Oh! Who can resist drinking their alcohol with the flavors and textures of marinara sauce? Certainly not the folks throwing this fest dedicated to the famous savory sip. For the fifth edition of Austin’s best Bloody Marys, attendees can expect expertly crafted cocktails from local faves from all around town – including Hillside Farmacy, Honey Moon Spirit Lounge, and Momo’s Micheladas, to name a few. But there’s not just spicy slurps to be had here: This fest also promises food, photo opportunities, games, and samples from bev brands like Ktonic Kombucha, Meridian Hive, Zilker Brewing Company, Fever Tree, Picadas, Happy Dad, Tip Top Proper Cocktails, Big Country Organic Brewing Co., and more. Bottoms up, bestie. – James Scott

Statesman Cap10K

Sunday 7, Downtown

The Cap10K is one of the most Austin things you’ll ever do. You arrive at the Congress Avenue bridge around 7am on a bright and fresh Sunday morning (this year’s forecast looks good!) to find thousands of friends and neighbors milling about, dressed in their gaudy running outfits. The race, such as it is, begins at 8 and the runners swarm north, taking over Congress Avenue. Then it’s 6 miles of people-watching and good vibes and walking the streets and paths of Enfield and Lady Bird Lake. When you cross the finish line there will be photos, free massages, food vendors, and even booze. And beautiful people, people, people. – Brant Bingamon

Total Eclipse of the Park

Saturday 6 - Sunday 7, Nature & Science Center

Every now and then I get a little bit restless, and I dream of something wild. Like this, the only total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. until 2044! As Austin won’t be in the “path of totality” again for over 300 years, our stellar Parks & Recreation Department celebrates this once-in-a-lifetime celestial event by bringing out the big dogs – NASA – for a weekend of educational eclipse-themed fun. Hear about eclipses and oceans on other planets, get a selfie with a 2D version of the Perseverance rover, visit the planetarium, check out a six-wheeled rover making its way around the center, and prep for the eclipse with hands-on activities. Get all the info at austintexas.gov/parkseclipse. – Kat McNevins

Eclipse Festival

Sunday 7 - Monday 8, Pioneer Farms

Apparently, the last time a total solar eclipse was visible from Central Texas was 1878. So what better place to celebrate this year’s eclipse than the living history museum that takes you back to 1800s Texas? Pioneer Farms offers two days of themed programming, including an old-timey medicine show, a chance to make your own cyanotype (sunprint) or eclipse viewer, and live music from Max and the Hot Pickin 57s at Monday’s Citizen Scientist Sun Party. During the eclipse, Pioneer Farms anticipates the opportunity to take note of its farm animals’ changes in behavior and actually hear the eclipse through a special device that makes it audible. Whoa. – Kat McNevins

Total Eclipse Viewing Party

Monday 8, Long Center Lawn

The interdisciplinary Fusebox Festival is marking its 20th anniversary with an impressive cornerstone booking: a total eclipse. True to Fusebox’s mission, Monday’s viewing party – a free, ticketed event – will feature a mix of artistic mediums, including visual storytelling led by writers Roxane Gay and Debbie Millman, hosting by Radiolab’s Molly Webster, and music by Graham Reynolds, who will add “eclipse” to composing credits that include theatre, ballet, film, and television. The viewing party anchors three days of Fusebox’s eclipse programming, which will kick off the eight-day festival. – Abby Johnston

Total Eclipse Party

Monday 8, Kitty Cohen’s

Me-OW! In honor of this once-in-a-lifetime solar event, your friendly neighborhood kitsch bar opens at 11am for eclipse entertaining. Slip on a provided pair of free eclipse glasses and dip your toes into the pool on the patio located right at the “kitty” corner of Seventh and Webberville. Que Sazon serves up bites, but the experience won’t be complete without a signature Kitty cocktail in your paw – maybe a marg? Or their totally freak-out worthy frosé? Or perhaps you’ll give in to the eclipse chaos and order a pop-up party drink special ... who can say where the spirit’ll take you ... – James Scott

Story Time, Tacos & Coffee

Tuesday 9, Meanwhile Brewing Co.

What three things make a day better than these? Kiddos will love hearing a thrilling story told to them by one of Austin Public Library’s amazing youth librarians – as well as enjoying Meanwhile’s decked-out playground area. Parents will be soothed by Pueblo Viejo breakfast tacos, fresh-brewed coffee from the taproom, and plenty of green space to lay out on a blanket while the kids get non-iPad entertainment. Meanwhile also offers kid-friendly bevs like chocolate milk and juice, so no one goes without a little treat. – James Scott

Postcards & More With Texas Blue Action

Tuesday 9, Pour House

With the March primaries out of the way, it’s time to buckle down and get ready for the November general election. The Texas Blue Action North Austin chapter invites service-minded Dems to join in for a little socializing, pizza, and a pint along with some volunteer work for the Democratic Party. Get trained on the Texas Blue Action Network and help write postcards to voters, which the group enthusiastically reports are very easy ways to get involved and engage potential voters. – Kat McNevins

Drag and Justice

Wednesday 10, Oilcan Harry’s

The justice system used to be so much more glam – big powdered white wigs; long dark gowns; and a lot of prop work. Bring the performance back to the courtroom with this fundraising event for Austin Bar Association’s LGBT Law section, which offers scholarships for queer law students. With the way our state government keeps writing unconstitutional bills, we’re gonna need all the kickass LGBTQ lawyers we can get. Drop a donation – or several – and have a fun time while doing it. Now, to make my word count, here are three other court terms I know: Objection! Overruled! Sustained! – James Scott

Live Fire! 2024

Thursday 11, Camp Mabry

The heat is on this spring with Texas’ top chefs lighting up their various cooking appliances to make a variety of eats. Event copy describes the menu as “scorching bites” and “blazing desserts,” which translates from PR speak to succulent carne asada, chicken thighs, and molcajete salsas from Dallas chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman; fired Neapolitan pizza pies by SATX chef Jason Dady; and local plate-lick-worthy dishes from chefs Laila Bazahm (El Raval), Krystal Craig and Ian Thurwachter (Poeta), Jakub Czyszczon (Garrison), Mike Diaz and Laura Sawicki (Oseyo), Todd Duplechan (Lenoir), and Nic Yanes (Murray’s Tavern). Plus tons, TONs more chefs creating hot eats to enjoy along with adult drinkables and live music. – James Scott