Egg Hunts, Trans Visibility, and More Community Events

Texas Hold ’Em Beyoncé Mini-Ball/Listening Party

Friday 29, Cheer Up Charlies

Rife with references to house, disco, and ballroom, Renaissance was Beyoncé’s ode to Black queer culture. Long-awaited Act II, officially titled Cowboy Carter, changes course from dance to country, but local House of Lepore still plots a mini-ball on release day. Emceed by Mother Natalie Lepore, the competition features live performances by queens Diamond Dior Davenport and Lucy Fur and beats by Amarji and ScamLikely – plus a full run-through of the new album. Categories: Performance, Runway, Face, Best Dressed, Sex Siren, and Shake that A$$. Lay your cards down, down, down, down. – Carys Anderson

Master Pancake: Road House

Friday 29, Alamo Mueller

Take it from someone who’s recently seen both Road Houses: This is gonna be a riot. Local comic John Erler and the laugh-a-minute marvels of Master Pancake will deliver a roundhouse kick to your funny bone as they riff on the 1989 Road House starring an absolutely ripped Patrick Swayze as a nightclub “cooler” oozing with mulletude. If you haven’t seen the updated 2024 version with Jakey, Posty, and living Notre Dame mascot Conor McGregor that premiered at SXSW this month, fire up the ol’ Amazon Prime to make it an action-packed double feature. – Kat McNevins

Round Rock Express Opening Day

Friday 29, Dell Diamond

Bats will be cracking and Cracker Jacks will be crunched because baby, it’s minor league baseball time once again in Round Rock. Though this writer knows pretty much nothing about baseball, he does consider the all-American pastime of just chilling out with friends and family while watching a sport to be divine. According to the Express’ website, this opener is against their “in-state foe,” the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. After the good ol’ players of Round Rock beat ’em in the grand ball ’n’ bat field, perhaps these Space Cowboys will consider a career change: a joker? A smoker? Maybe even ... a midnight toker? – James Scott

Neill-Cochran Easter

Friday 29, Neill-Cochran House Museum

Remember making dioramas for school? Well, here’s your chance to experience a dye-o-rama. One of the city’s oldest residences, Neill-Cochran near the UT campus opens up its grand and glorious lawn for Easter festivities including live music, games, a scavenger hunt, and egg-dyeing, with supplies and volunteer assistance provided (though you’re free to bring your own eggs as well). Not only that, they’re opening the museum for free tours all day, so you can peruse the displays and visit the historic house and slave quarters. – Kat McNevins

Arty Party: Rainbows

Friday 29, Laguna Gloria

Celebrate our old pal Roy G. Biv and all the other hues and shades at this vibrant morning for junior color enthusiasts aged 3 and under. Kiddos and caregivers will be treated to an interactive storytime exploring art and nature with hands-on activities involving color mixing and dots. Be sure to save time for adventures through the grounds to visit the sculptures, peacocks, and meditative pathways at this gorgeous oasis just west of Downtown. – Kat McNevins

North Loop Pop Up Market

Saturday 30, Beardbrand Campus

Over 40 local artists, artisans, and vendors combine forces to form North Loop Pop Up Market. Saturday marks Lone Wolf Vintage’s first pop-up market of 2024 and offers an eclectic collection of vintage clothing, antiques, handcrafted jewelry, books, records, and more. DJ Tropicana Joe soundtracks the market, dealing exclusively in 45 rpm vintage records. Chef Cibelli, Nico’s Nitro, and Picnic Party offer a variety of food and drink to feed shoppers as they peruse local goods. – Madeline Duncan

Huston-Tillotson Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday 30, Huston-Tillotson University

HTU once again pulls out all the stops for its Easter Egg Hunt, which turns 18 this year. Kids of all ages are invited to a brief storytime covering the meaning of Easter before joining their age groups to be unleashed on the campus in search of filled baskets and thousands of eggs stuffed with candy and coins, prize eggs for school supplies and gift certificates, and the Fabergé egg of the whole affair: a $500 scholarship prize egg. Meet at the Mary E. Branch Gymnasium at 10am, and in case of rain, postpone that to Monday, April 1, 4pm. – Kat McNevins

Subculture Swap

Saturday 30, the Ballroom

Recent rumblings from TikTok cultural critics, unhappy X inhabitants, and my friends after two Aperol spritzes would have you believe we’ve no longer got any “subcultures.” Everything’s about aesthetics: to have the markings of a group without performing the actions necessary for said marks. But reality is not a Dark-Academia-Health-Goth Pinterest board, and subcultures thrive IRL – if you know where to look. For example, the Ballroom’s sweaty but spacious caverns. Filled by over 30 vintage, novelty, and etc. vendors, only the true freaks, geeks, and weirdos will be brave enough to get a tooth gem right next to the guy selling shrink-wrapped Son in Law VHS. Log off the video platforms, and log in to the real deal. – James Scott

Spring Native Plant Sale

Friday 29 - Sunday 31, Texas Arboretum at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

If you’ve ever admired the grounds at our city’s lovely Wildflower Center and wished your backyard bore a more striking resemblance, they’re making it easy for you to get started this April. At their seasonal plant sale, get your hands on all kinds of Texas natives, from Aesculus pavia to Yucca treculeana. Weekend one’s sale is reserved for Wildflower Center members only (sign up now and get 10% off purchases); everybody else will be able shop Fridays-Sundays, April 12-28, 9am-1pm. Want to browse their wares ahead of time? See what’s available at wildflower.org. – Kimberley Jones

¡Sí Se Puede! Day

Saturday 30, Parque Zaragoza

You’ve driven on his namesake street, and now you can learn more about and celebrate the legacy of labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez. United by Our Roots Coalition, composed of a host of local orgs and leaders including Austin City Council members, HABLA, PODER, and more, commemorates Chavez’s birthday for this 23rd annual ¡Sí Se Puede! Day, translating to “Yes, we can!” Meet at about 9:30 at the park for the march, to be followed by a program with speakers and a day of community connections with nonprofits, Latino-owned vendors, and more. – Kat McNevins

Texas Barbell Spring Showdown

Saturday 30, Crossfit Austin

Have all of those leg days paid off? Show off your best bench press, squat, and deadlift at Texas Barbell’s eighth annual Spring Showdown. Complete with a full electronic scoring system and International Weightlifting Federation-certified equipment, this meet will serve as a qualifier for USA Weightlifting National Championship Week and the top male and female lifters will take home the championship belt – and bragging rights, of course. Don’t forget your USAW singlet and membership card! – Miranda Garza

Bunnicula’s EasterWeen

Sunday 31, the Glass Coffin

He is Risen! Yes, indeed, everyone’s favorite undead hare hops back to life and will be sucking all the juice from your tomatoes this Easter Sunday. He’ll also be at local vampire parlor the Glass Coffin for this year’s dark celebrations, ready to take pics with kiddos. From babies to tweens, teens to the young at heart, this goth Easter event features a little somethin’ for everyone – including egg hunts, music by DJ Detra, spooky vendors, and much more. Hip, hop, hooray! – James Scott

Trans Day of Visibility Celebration Market

Sunday 31, the Little Gay Shop

In 2009, Michigan trans activist Rachel Crandall tired of the only day centering trans folks in the LGBTQ community being about us dying, and got Trans Day of Visibility trending. While honoring our dead is important, so is celebrating the many transgender lives that continue despite all obstacles. Continuing this day’s 15-years-long celebratory streak, here’s a collaboration between local queer-made mini mall the Little Gay Shop and queer style starters Flavnt Streetwear. This market features over 20 local trans & nonbinary vendors at TLGS’ 12th Street digs, so bonus: You can walk to Dear Diary Coffee, where they don’t charge extra for alt-milks. Transgender win! – James Scott

Transgender Day of Visibility Picnic & Art Market

Sunday 31, Grassroots Leadership

We’re a newspaper, so I’m going to hit y’all with some breaking news: I know what the REAL Transgender Agenda is. First, we will be taking over the green space of Grassroots Leadership with blankets and delicious and probably allergy-friendly food. Next, we plan to relax with friends & family while playing lawn games, coloring pictures, blowing bubbles, and listening to live music. Also in this plan, we will be joined by Kind Clinic who’ll fortify our forces with rapid HIV/STI testing and important sexual health info. Ah, but the crown jewel of the transgender plot is the art market! Yes, while you cisgender fools walk about your lives, we will be perusing talented trans artists selling their wares at reasonable prices. Muah-ha-ha-ha: Now, a lovely picnic; tomorrow: We take over the world! – James Scott

Pup Crawl

Monday 1, multiple locations

If dogs could drink, what would be their tipple of choice? My guess: a cold brewski on a good day, but a frozen daiquiri when they’ve had a tough one. Now, dogs cannot actually drink alcohol – not even Spuds MacKenzie – but you can sup for the pups by purchasing a Pawsport from Austin Humane Society. By dropping a crisp $25, you’ll be able to bring your dog along to Dog House Drinkery, MUTTS Canine Cantina Austin, Yard Bar, or the Watering Bowl, where they can run about an on-site dog park and you can get a free drink. Each bar earns you a Pawsport stamp, and all four stamps get you entered in pawsome prize giveaways. It’s no dog-safe daiquiri, but it’ll do until the science is there. – James Scott

The Moody Austin Chronicle Sign Unveiling

Monday 1, 4000 N. Interstate 35

Surprises are in store along the I-35 corridor. As you may have heard, The Austin Chronicle staff recently relocated to a nearby office to make way for the upcoming highway lane expansion. Following a generous buyout from iconic Texas philanthropic family the Moodys, the newspaper will maintain use of its beloved historic building after all. As part of this exciting new Moody Foundation partnership, the publication prepares for an upcoming rebrand as The Moody Austin Chronicle. Join us outside the original office, Monday at 1pm, for an unveiling of the brand-new neon sign. And stay tuned for the redesigned totally-Moody masthead on the front cover of next week’s issue. – Sloof Lirpa

Birdathon Kickoff: Flap-py Hour

Monday 1, Austin Beerworks

Every year, Travis Audubon runs their Birdathon as a way to “engage in our mission to protect native birds.” Birders compete in teams to see how many birds they can observe during one trip, with guidelines in place to keep things fair. This event fundraises for our local avid avian allies through registration fees and donations. To start this showdown right, Travis Audubon’s throwing a party where birders can eat, drink, and chirp to their heart’s content ahead of competition. While Flap-py Hour ends after one night, Birdathon runs until May 16 – so may the highest flyer win! – James Scott

TuezGays Presents: Drag Dive & Queeraoke

Tuesday 2, Swan Dive

Peanut butter and chocolate; Kristen Stewart and fucked mullet haircuts; bagels and cream cheese: These are all pairings that are great separate but mind-blowing together. In this vein, consider our own local double bill: Drag Dive, hosted by her majesty Diamond Dior Davernport, shows drag artists of color topping themselves Tuesday after Tuesday. Queeraoke with CupCake invites you – yes YOU – to come sing the hits in a gay karaoke cacophony. See one and you’ll be happy; see ’em one after the other – as they run every single Tuesday – and you’ll achieve nirvana. (Editor’s note: There is no guarantee of nirvana achievement based on drag show attendance.) – James Scott

Love Letters in the City

Wednesday 3, Twin Oaks Branch Library

With her current exhibit of anonymous love letters on display at the Twin Oaks library location, poet Sady Sparks is ideal as the teacher for this romantic epistolary lesson. Tweens from 7 to 12 years old will be guided through “how to add poetry and art to everything you write and send positive thoughts out into the world.” These pieces will join Sparks’ “Little Free Library,” and all will have the chance to read their letters at Sparks’ exhibition wrap-up event on April 26, Love Letters Revealed. – James Scott

ATXplained Live

Wednesday 3, Paramount Theatre

Who is this “Austin” everyone keeps telling me about, and what does Austin have to do with me, a person who lives within its city limits? These questions and other, more educated ones, will be answered by KUT’s award-winning project – now on stage. “An evolution of the ATXplained stories you hear on the radio and read online, ATXplained Live brings a new dimension to the journalism you love from KUT.” Hmm ... okay. I’m sold: I do love journalism. – James Scott

High Noon Talk: Eclipse

Wednesday 3, Bullock Museum

Have you had enough eclipse talk yet? We can’t get enough, it seems. Get another hour’s worth at this lovely lunchtime lecture with Dr. Rob Pettengill, NASA JPL solar system ambassador and Astronomy in Chile education ambassador, who’ll dive into the science of eclipses and how to stay safe and get great pics of the upcoming total solar eclipse hitting a horizon near you on April 8. Pettingill will also share some cool images and stories about previous astronomical occurrences that’ll surely be out of this world! – Kat McNevins