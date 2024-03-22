Relays, Rides, and Rasslin' Headline This Week's Community Events

The Boyz of Austin Present: NuMetal vs. Ska

Thursday 21, Elysium

Oh, the Boyz: They are back and have brought the spirit of Nineties scung with ’em. Whether you chose the bad boys of the brass section or the boys who’ve been brought back to life, the local gender-diverse drag troupe’s array of performances will highlight however you pick it up, pick it up. Worried about all that black hair dye wafting harsh chemicals into the air? Fear not: Local air purifier providers Clear the Air, who’ve made it their mission to “[create] access to cleaner air for artists, musicians, and organizers in the Austin area,” will be keeping you from getting down with the sickness. You know, the one that starts with C and never actually ends? – James Scott

Total DOMination Rodeo

Friday 22, Come and Take It Live

When you consider both entertainment forms, there’s very little separating drag from wrestling. I mean, what is kayfabe if not a drag queen in full face and padding? Host and Austin drag girlie-about-town Lucy Fur removes all separation with her drag wrestling show that boasts a real-ass wrestling ring courtesy of those dimension dropkickers Slam Portal. Within the squared circle, performers like Gothess Jasmine, Eva Inez, and MK Ultra deliver drag as well as lip sync slams. For this month’s rodeo-themed show, there’ll be comedy from Roxy Castillo, vogue by Legendary Natalie Lepore, Baldie Loxx as the night’s ring girl, and rodeo clownery via Fou Fou Ha. – James Scott

Earth Hour

Saturday 23, Your House

At 8:30pm local time, Earth Hour will return for its 17th annual request that people around the world turn off their lights. It’s also a call to recognize the precarious position that our planet is in. The Earth Hour website has ideas for power-divested activities in case your addiction to electronics is that overwhelming. We’re not gonna pretend it won’t be difficult for our toddler-like attention spans. But it’s the least we can do for, ya know, the survival of our species. – James Renovitch

Cowan Spring Carnival

Saturday 23, Cowan Elementary School

A day of family fun at a classic carnival raises funds for the Cowan Elementary PTA, which has gathered some fabulous prize packages for raffle: “Waterslide Palooza” includes a one-night stay at the Kalahari in Round Rock; “Austin Family Fun” comes with tix to an Austin FC game, the Austin Zoo, and $100 at Pinthouse; and “Adult Staycation” offers a stay at Colton House, brunch at Ciclo, and massages at Mantis. Bonus prizes will also be awarded at the carnival featuring games, bounce houses, a petting zoo, food trucks, and more. – Kat McNevins

Fareground Crawfish Festival

Saturday 23, Fareground Hall

Fareground, Downtown’s upscale food hall situation, is making the most of mudbug season with a festival dedicated to the humble crawfish and its regular boil companions, corn and potatoes: Price of admission guarantees you a pound of food plus one Lone Star tallboy. Expect live music, cornhole, and a vendor market at the on-site Ellis craft cocktail bar; we bet one of their cherry lime daiquiris would pair nicely with a spicy crawdad. – Kimberley Jones

“Decade of Pride”

Saturday 23, Austin ISD Performing Arts Center

Showing support for queer youth when they need it most is essential to building a better tomorrow. March 18-23, Austin Independent School District celebrates Pride Week as a way to “highlight the district’s commitment to creating a safe, supportive and inclusive environment.” Celebrations of LGBTQIA students, families, and staff include AISD Pride stickers, campus activities, and, as the week’s big capper, an all-are-welcome event featuring food trucks, a special performance, and a student dance and social. – James Scott

Varta Fest

Saturday 23, Hampton Branch Library

Here comes a global fest for families predicated on introducing South Asian storytelling traditions to a wider audience. Kiddos and grownups can learn about South Asia’s rich cultural history through folk art, dance, music, and literature presented by South Asian artists and writers. That includes hands-on activities like painting, a moving exhibit throughout the library that features audio elements, an immersive Desi storytelling performance, a Likhawat creative storytelling panel, and much more. Fest founders Peerbagh state their aim in creating events like Varta Fest is both to build creative confidence in kids but also “find a balance between preserving cultural authenticity and adapting narratives for the modern world.” – James Scott

Fix-It Clinic

Saturday 23, Windsor Park Branch Library

Do your favorite pants have a fallen hem or missing button? Got a broken blender gathering dust? Keep those items in rotation and out of the landfill with this free clinic from the amazing folks at the public library. Skilled coaches will guide you through your repair journey, to which you must only bring up to two items, parts you might need to make the fix, and a curious mind. They’ll have sewing machines and some tools on hand if you need, and they’ll even accept drop-offs for volunteers to try their hand at fixing. Get all the details online. – Kat McNevins

ESB-MACC Day of Wellness

Sunday 24, Sunset Valley Community Garden

The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center is temporarily closed for construction, but their excellent programming continues at other sites. This third annual day celebrating wellness in all its forms begins at 9am with an hourlong nature walk guided by Latino Outdoors, complemented by complimentary tacos and pan dulce. Then Jesus Garcia will bless the garden at 10am before it gets a little beautification for spring. At 11 there’ll be live guitar music, a craft activity, nature painting demo, and Aneika Perez leading yoga and meditation. A live cooking demo with Common Threads at 11:15 covers healthy and tasty bases with cookie dough hummus and fruit skewers. Get more info and RSVP online. – Kat McNevins

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Sunday 24, Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR drivers do make right turns. Well, sometimes at least. The NASCAR Cup Series goes to the first of five road/street courses on its 2024 schedule when it tackles Circuit of the Americas’ full 20-turn layout. Road courses still continue to draw intriguing part-timers despite becoming more common for NASCAR in recent years. Special entrants at COTA include sports car ace Kamui Kobayashi and three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen. Van Gisbergen impressively won his Cup debut last year and currently competes full-time in the Xfinity Series (NASCAR’s second-tier national division). Tyler Reddick is this event’s defending winner. – Derek Udensi

Horror Movie Trivia

Monday 25, Captain Quackenbush’s Coffeehouse

Quick: Tell me who the killer was in the first Friday the 13th movie! If you’ve just shouted at your newspaper with an answer – correct or not – then you oughta be sittin’ in Captain Quack’s this coming Monday. Get It Games scares up tons of terrifying trivia about the horror genre that’ll puzzle you and friends over about two hours. No cost to play, fun prizes, and you’ll be right beside the tempting pastry cases of Quack’s: What’s better than that? All you gotta do is make it out ... alive! – James Scott

Eclipse Talk

Monday 25, Barton Springs Pool

As we approach the April 8 total eclipse, have you considered what kind of eclipse watcher you want to be? One who abstractly marvels at the sight, or one who has a rock-solid scientific grasp on the cosmic forces at work? If you’re leaning toward the latter, consider this evening of eclipse-oriented edutainment: hands-on, family friendly activities (6:30pm), an eclipse presentation by led by Hill Country Alliance’s Night Sky Program Manager Dawn Davies (7:30pm), and night sky viewing with a telescope (8pm). Hop in the pool for a full moon swim to complete the communion with nature. – Kimberley Jones

Bat City Bingo

Tuesday 26, Double Trouble

Mamma mia: Did you know the game we call bingo originated in Italy? Descended from the Italian lotto game, bingo has been delighting young and old – okay, mostly old – since the 1500s. Enjoy boffo bingo from your friends at Bat City Bingo, who bring free “beano” to patios all over town, every Tuesday at North Loop bar & kitchen Double Trouble. Advisable drink pairings with your bingo card: for the sober, a hot choc, and for the spirited, an Aperol Spritz. Foodwise, I mean, a taco goes with everything – this writer suggests the vegan picadillo. – James Scott

Kids Create: Louise Bourgeois-Inspired Wire Spider Sculptures

Tuesday 26, Little Walnut Creek Branch Library

French-American artist Louise Bourgeois once said her art “deals with problems that are pre-gender.” Indeed, a big spider made of bronze, steel, and marble is absent most gendered markers – except, of course, the sculpture’s title: Maman. But what else would Bourgeois call an ode to her own mother, who passed when the artist was only 21? In an interview with the Tate Modern, who commissioned the piece, Bourgeois listed many reasons spiders reminded her of her mom: “Like a spider, my mother was a weaver ... Like spiders, my mother was very clever ... spiders are helpful and protective, just like my mother.” Kiddos can this week replicate this ode to Bourgeois’ mother in this Women’s History Month workshop. After all, who wouldn’t want a little wire spider to help, protect, and weave? It’s what all good mothers should do. – James Scott

Science on Screen: The Birds

Tuesday 26, AFS Cinema

“C’mon, James,” you say to me. “I like movies, but science? That’s for the birds!” Yes, I agree: Science is for The Birds, Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic 1963 thriller about avian aggression. Austin Film Society pairs this screening with an expert panel to talk bird behavior and evolution. That includes associate professor in UT-Austin’s integrative biology department Carlos A. Botero, Ph.D., and research associate Dr. Lucas Legendre from UT-Austin’s Earth and planetary sciences department. Fun fact: In her memoir, Tippi Hedren says she experienced real injuries during The Birds’ filming due to a glass pane shattering on her when a mechanical crow hit it. Unsafe film set practices? Now that really is for the birds. – James Scott

Texas Relays

Wednesday 27-Saturday 30, Mike A. Myers Stadium

The University of Texas once again hosts the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, for the 96th time, in fact. Thousands of college track and field athletes and spectators will alight on the UT campus for races and skills trials of all kinds. And this year’s prestigious competition has a special honorary referee in Chris Plonsky, Longhorn chief of staff and executive senior associate athletics director, recognized on the last day of competition after 36 years working for UT. All-meet tickets are on sale now for $25, and Friday/Saturday meet tickets become available March 25. – Kat McNevins

Youth Chess Night

Thursday 28, Carver Museum

Did you know the number of unique chess games possible is greater than the number of electrons in the universe, and the longest game theoretically includes almost 6,000 moves? With its seemingly infinite possibilities, chess has occupied our time and attention for 1,500 years. Kids ages 8-17 can learn about the game and develop cognitive and social skills at this monthly chess night presented by nonprofit Joyous Tutoring, whose mission is to “improve the literacy of striving youth through chess, rap, African American history, and more.” – Kat McNevins

Spring Carnival

Thursday 28, Pinballz Kingdom

There’s nothing like a classic parking lot carnival, with the slightly rickety rides, the bright lights, the decadent foods best enjoyed in this setting – corndogs, funnel cakes, cotton candy, caramel apples. Pinballz Arcade in Buda hosts the Mighty Thomas Carnival through April 8, with rides for thrill-seekers and midway games to test your skill and agility. There’s no admission fee but wristbands and tickets for games and rides are available on-site. – Kat McNevins