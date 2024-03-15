South by Gay-west

Picture this: You’re strung out from days of startup talk, and you simply can’t take another conversation about artificial intelligence that doesn’t concern how hot Jude Law is as Gigolo Joe. We here at the Institute of Queer Austin call this South by Southwest syndrome. The only cure: an unofficial party featuring local talent on local soil, free from tech talk or corporate chatter. In the interest of keeping y’all informed and healthy, we at the Institute have gathered recommendations of events considered to be “cool as hell” and “enjoyable for the average Joe or Josephine.” This message is brought to you by Austin’s bevy of great queer drag artists, musicians, and organizers who keep the underground, outsider spirit of the city alive.

Thursday 14, Cheer Up Charlies

Ballroom in Central Texas continues its rise with House of Juicy Couture throwing their first unofficial SXSW ball. With Philadelphia’s own Jukeboxx as commentator, participants will be walking in categories themed around besties. Think Spongebob and Patrick, Raven and Chelsea, Barbie and Ken – but think of them c*nty, yah know? Father Akasha and Princess BabiBoi Juicy pull double duty as both hosts and DJs. Winners can capture up to $400 in prize money thanks to sponsor daddy Eventbrite, but y’all better pay attention to the category descriptions. For example, Sex Siren hopefuls, please adhere to this stricture: “Bring it like Adam & Eve and Tempt Us With a Good Time.”

Saturday 16, Future Front House

Cool off among queer friends at this trans-led festival promoting “rest, wellness, play, and healing.” With a no-alcohol policy and an analog vibe, Mutual Love Rest Fest is the perfect antidote to SXSW activation overload. Enjoy card readings from J. Marie tarot, acupuncture by AOMA, tattoos by Squiggle Tats, pizza both vegan and non from Chef Cibelli, HIV/STI testing by Kind Clinic, and much, much more. And this event’s all ages, too: Bobby Pudrido and Friends host a Drag Story Time from 3-4pm for the kiddos.

Saturday 16, Cheer Up Charlies

Over 12 years in the drag business has made New York City’s Bushwig a big deal. The yearly festival gathers drag acts from around the country and globe – including talent from our very own Bat City. This South By, however, they’re goin’ country with the Bushwig South. Nine DJs, 14 drag acts, and unlimited fierceness, delivered by host Honey Baby over this drag-packed day. You’ll be wigging out from all the incredible skill on display, so pack on the got2b so that mane stays in place, babe.

Local at SXSW

So you sold your soul and have a SXSW badge. Still wanna keep the local spirit? Here’s a few SXSW “official” queer Austinites to keep an eye out for.

Vertarias

Thursday 14, Rozco’s

Nonbinary choreographer, creative director, and musician whose dance routines rock any stage they take

Thelonious Love

tHURSDAY 14, Rozco’s

R&B musician whose soulful songs mark his newest album Love Me Naught