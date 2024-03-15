Queer Comedy, a Goth Market, and More Community Events

Women & People Who Love Women’s Night

Wednesday 13, Reverie Books

It’ll be a fem-for-all type of get-together at South Austin lit lounge Reverie Books, as they’re throwing a party to celebrate ladies and lady lovers. Pick a piece by certified fresh female authors like Julia Serano, Martha S. Jones, and Sara Ahmed from Reverie’s packed shelves while enjoying a free mimosa. They’ll also have their outdoor area kitted out, so you can vibe while observing traffic on Menchaca – just what every woman dreams of! All this and the night raises money for the Lilith Fund, a nonprofit that “provides direct financial and emotional support to Texans forced to travel to access abortions, and those who need reproductive care close to home.” – James Scott

All Things Food Summit

Thursday 14, Barr Mansion

Food Tank, Huston-Tillotson University, and Barr Mansion team up for this all-day summit on all things food (it’s right there in the name!), a rare official SXSW event that is also totally free (but you’ll have to RSVP). Educators, advocates, policymakers, and more gather to chew over accessibility, affordability, sustainability, and wellness. Sweetening the deal? All day you’ll be nomming on complimentary comestibles, from Swig Cheese Haus hemp cheese to Floofy’s Fluff organic cotton candy and a Niman Ranch charcuterie table. – Kimberley Jones

TexAss: A Queer Comedy Show

Thursday 14, Coldtowne Theater

Howdy, pardner. You look to be thirstin’ for a drop of precious gay comedy in our city. We-ll, I’m here to deliver some excellent news to ya: There’s a show ’round these parts what’s rustles up a lineup of hilarious queer so-and-sos every month that’ll have you snortin’ yer 10-gallon clear off yer head. This week’s assortment features Jose Da’ Hype, Tina Youkhana, Zig Metzler, Curtis McCosker, and Lina Green, with special guest host Derek Kopswa. Now, how’s that wet yer whistle, cowboy? – James Scott

APF Movies in the Park: Elemental

Thursday 14, Circle C Park

Austin Parks Foundation revives its popular programming this spring with park playdates and the Movies in the Park series. They kick off by screening last year’s vibrant Pixar film Elemental, a cleverly crafted animation anthropomorphizing fire and water for main characters. Get to the park around 6pm to get set up, grab one of the 100 free bags of popcorn from Cornucopia, and peruse vendors that include Amy’s Ice Creams, the Art Garage, Keep Austin Beautiful, Painted by Cara, and Goldfish Swim School. Bring chairs, dogs, and/or picnics, but no glass, styrofoam, alcohol, or smoking, please! – Kat McNevins

Queer Bi South Gay

Friday 15, Knomad Bar

Woah, woah! Wait... This isn’t South by Southwest? This is actually a collection of Austin area queer bands and artists stretching genres from punk to lounge, rock to country, all located within a North Austin hangout? Well. Yeah. Basically. Part of the Windsor Park Spring Music Series, this no-cover concert features sets by Pipes and the Lounge Punks, Akem Olaj, Digger of Dirt, the Grotesques, Maddie and the Deadnames, B0085, and many more. Hope that clears up any confusion! – James Scott

Goth Swap & Flea Market

Saturday 16, the Glass Coffin

Close out of the Shein tab, now! And the Zara tab, and don’t think I missed you trying to open up an Amazon tab, too. Real goths forge their wardrobe from the market, swap, and thrift mines. That’s why you’d be a real poser not to drop in at our local vampire novelty shop – which, by the way, is very cool and should be supported so we can continue to have ’em around post I-35 devouring – to find new-to-you gothic apparel as well as accessories made by local lovers of the macabre. Eschew fast fashion; sustainable goth cloth forever. – James Scott

Uncanny Attractions Takes SXSW

Saturday 16, Highland Lounge

Uncanny specializes in inclusive pro wrestling with a dash of drag for taste, and during SXSW they’re throwing their hat into the ring of Downtown entertainment. Except there won’t be a ring. That’s right: Action from the likes of Stud Stache and Allie Katch will be on the floor of the Highland Lounge. So close you can probably smell it, but hopefully not feel the hard-hitting body slams. Like any show during SXSW, there will also be performances, music, and general chaotic vibes. – James Renovitch

St. Patrick’s Social Night

Saturday 16, Mozart’s Coffee Roasters

Yes, we remember when The Onion referred to St. Patrick’s Day as “The Reinforcin’ O’ the Stereotypes,” and it still makes us giggle as if tickled by a wee shillelagh. This weekend’s celebration will be less tongue-in-cheek and not at all cringe at Mozart’s Coffee Roasters, though, with a social night for all those excited to wear the green in traditional style and enjoy Éireann camaraderie at the Westside cafe alongside the shore of Lady Bird Lake. Bonus: Live performances from the fleet-footed fancies of the Irish Dance Center. – Wayne Alan Brenner

Texas Rollergirls

Saturday 16, Austin Sports Center

When it comes to Roller Derby in Austin, there’s plenty of action, but in the top tier lies the long-running Texas Rollergirls, who originated flat-track derby in town around 2003 and helped spread the sport around the world. Four home teams will compete over the next several months, with Honky Tonk Heartbreakers and Hotrod Honeys kicking off the 2024 season at an action-packed bout also featuring vendors, concessions, and a rollicking halftime show. Stay tuned for afterparty details, and consider picking up a season pass to support the Rollergirls all season. – Kat McNevins

Bluey’s Big Play

Saturday 16 - Sunday 17, the Long Center

They’re dogs; they’re Australian; and they’re back by popular demand! Kids and parents alike will be barkin’ up a storm for this stage play featuring the Heeler family as incredible puppet creations – yes, that includes mom Chili, dad Bandit, and kiddos Bluey and Bingo. Wondering what these Aussie cattle dogs will get up to? “When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.” Wackadoo! – James Scott

RevFest ’24

Sunday 17, Revolution Bookkeepers

Ahead of OUTlaw Pride Fest 2022, fest founder and country crooner Julie Nolen said to Qmmunity that “country music doesn’t just belong to any one type of person and there are plenty of queer people who resonate with the same deep rooted soul and wit of country music.” This weekend’s collection of unofficial South By sets delivers that twang-for-all spirit courtesy of both Revolution Bookkeepers and OUTlaw Pride. Enjoy Paisley Fields, Parker Woodland, Great Aunt, Secret Emchy Society, Ever More Nest, Strawbitty Yops, and Nolen in Rev Bookkeepers’ backyard. Plus: DJ Boi Orbison transports with a Neon Rainbows Dance Party. – James Scott

Eighth Annual Unofficial SXSW Puppy Party

Sunday 17, Lustre Pearl East

Woof! What a Fest weekend it’s been. Time to kick back and let the dogs out – adoptable dogs, that is. This pup-friendly bash, sponsored by Tito’s Vodka for Dog People, benefits the pet nonprofit Save an Angel with featured cocktails, photo opportunities, giveaways, vendors like Xolo Sarapes’ pup fashion, Poochie Trends pet snacks, dog-friendly-designed bags by Mazie Days, fetch toys from Gitit, and much more from party throwers PrideBites. Oh, and yeah: adoptable doggos! – James Scott

Austin Witches Market

Sunday 17, Radio/East

If you think there’s anything that goes together better than witches and coffee, it’s possible someone’s put a wicked spell on you, poor citizen. Only way to break it is to head over to Radio/East and grab some hot joe while checking out the wares at this Witches Market of crafty vendors curated by Yarrow & Sage and a Spellcraft Workshop that’ll have you conjuring prosperity quicker’n you can cancel J.K. Rowling. Note: The market’s free to attend and welcomes all ages, but only grownups can partake of the Witches Brew cocktail. – Wayne Alan Brenner

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Sunday 17, Draught House Pub

Legend has it that the patron saint of Ireland, who is said to have died March 17, is celebrated on this day because it’s right in the middle of Lent, a time of abstention, but making it a holiday allows the Catholics to give up the giving-up portion of Lent for a time to let their hair down and party. Celebrate loopholes with fellow revelers at Draught House, a bastion of brewing nearing its 30th anniversary, at this bash offering fish & chips, stout-braised sausage, bagpipes, frozen Irish coffee, and more. Sláinte! – Kat McNevins

I Love the 2000s Trivia

Monday 18, Love Supreme Pizza Bar

Letâ€™s see what we remember about the 2000s: Donnie Darko, Britney Spears, Ocean’s 11, the â€œWar on Terror,â€ OutKast, uh ... weâ€™re tapped. Think you remember more? Bring a well-charged phone (to submit your answers) and up to five friends who, at the very least, know who coined the phrase â€œThatâ€™s hot.â€ Get there early (itâ€™s first come, first served), grab a pizza from Love Supreme, and try not to drop it like itâ€™s hot. – James Renovitch

Write Club

Tuesday 19, Central Library

As Amy Poehler’s character Susie advises about musical theatre in Wet Hot American Summer, “Your craft is a muscle; you have to exercise it.” If your craft is writing, consider Write Club your gym sesh. At this monthly meetup, participants are given a prompt or exercise, then everyone will write and share. Don’t be shy; this is a supportive environment filled with folks who are also writers, aka some of the most insecure people on the planet. Have a stretch, crick your neck, and get those writing muscles absolutely ripped. – Kat McNevins

Bat City Bingo

Tuesday 19, Double Trouble

Mamma mia: Did you know the game we call bingo originated in Italy? Descended from the Italian lotto game, bingo has been delighting young and old – okay, mostly old – since the 1500s. Enjoy boffo bingo from your friends at Bat City Bingo, who bring free “beano” to patios all over town, every Tuesday at North Loop bar & kitchen Double Trouble. Advisable drink pairings with your bingo card: for the sober, a hot choc, and for the spirited, an Aperol Spritz. Foodwise, I mean, a taco goes with everything – this writer suggests the vegan picadillo. – James Scott

Divina

Wednesday 20, Oilcan’s

At the start of her drag career, Divina host Tatiana Cholula told Qmmunity she’d be critiqued for not assimilating enough “American” culture into her acts. “Before I started Divina,” she said, “the scene was rich in amazing Latinx drag performers and artists, but there weren’t any spaces focused on them or they didn’t feel comfortable performing certain songs at certain spaces.” Thankfully, Tatiana did start Divina, and now every other Wednesday you’ll see Oilcan Harry’s stage taken over by the spirits of Latina legends like Gloria Estefan and Paulina Rubio – courtesy of local Latinx drag talent. – James Scott

Excellence

Thursday 21, Cheer Up Charlies

A night dedicated to trans folks and those that love ’em? Maybe I’m biased as a T myself, but what could be better? You’ll find trans drag artists like host the Trans Era as well as Jasmania, Jenna Talia, Moxies, Sir Beau Elliot, Venus Rising, Monica Monae Davenport, and special guests Gothess Jasmine, Bobby Pudrido, and Muñekita. Oh, you want a trans DJ? Babe, they got DJ Salem Purchase. Don’t forget to bring a few dollar-bucks: There’ll be a trans makers’ market, too. – James Scott

French Cultural Festival

Thursday 21, Bullock Museum

Every third Thursday of the month, the Bullock Texas State History Museum stays open an extra two hours and provides special programming on a theme. This month, visitors can experience a bit of France’s rich history and culture via hands-on activities and exhibitions: Explore “Becoming Texas” to learn about French explorer LaSalle and how his ship sinking changed history; play a game with local org Austin Accueil; sample some vino with Texas Connection Wines; and design your own wine charm in the craft corner. Amusez-vous bien! – Kat McNevins

Y2Kowboi: Taylor Swift Country Night

Thursday 21, Swan Dive

Think less folklore, and more Fearless for this occasion as DJ Boi Orbison is treatin’ y’all to “cowgirl country, remixes and yeehaw sing-alongs of the early 2000s to keep your boots scootin’ and Sparks Flyin’.” This night marks a new party series from the creator of Neon Rainbows and Middle School Dance Party, focused on Aughts-era honky-tonking. RSVP ahead of 10:30pm on Thursday, and you’ll be able to skip that $5 cover. “Baby, just say yes.” – James Scott