Arts

Book Review: Edendale by Michael Ventura

Former “Letters at 3am” columnist celebrates the early days of Hollywood in new novel

Reviewed by Jay Trachtenberg, Fri., March 1, 2024


Novelist, screenwriter, and essayist Michael Ventura is no stranger to the ways of Hollywood. His nonfiction books include Cassavetes Directs: John Cassavetes and the Making of Love Streams and Marilyn Monroe: From Beginning to End, and he worked as a film critic for the LA Weekly, a publication he co-founded in 1978. Closer to home, many of us here in Austin know him for his biweekly column, “Letters at 3am,” which ran in this publication for over two decades, through 2014.

Ventura taps into his fascination with the early days of Hollywood for Edendale, a marvelous story centered around a 16-year-old whose daredevil aplomb earns her a home at Mack Sennett’s Keystone Studios. This first major studio in the city is located in what was then Edendale, now the hipster Silver Lake/Echo Park/Los Feliz neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Willie – or “Catch,” as she is either known by her fellow “movies” (the term used then for people working in the film industry) – is literally a farm girl who sets her family’s farmhouse on fire, runs off, and in short order is embraced by a community far more supportive of her gender identity than her rigid family. It is a community that may be patriarchal – this is 1914, after all – but one in which women more than hold their own. Indeed, the character Mabel Normand, based on the real screen actress, is barely out of her teens and already directing successful one- and two-reel “flickers” for Keystone and co-starring opposite a young Charlie Chaplin in his earliest film appearances. Mabel becomes a close ally of Willie, as do two young actresses on the rise, D’Varn and Esther, who become her lovers.

Ventura taps into his fascination with the early days of Hollywood for this marvelous story centered around a 16-year-old whose daredevil aplomb earns her a home at Mack Sennett’s Keystone Studios.

Ventura has given Willie an assertive and compelling voice and, in fact, the story is driven by dialogue for which the author has a particularly sensitive ear when it comes to his female characters. They convey the hopes and dreams and perhaps the naivete that comes with living a charmed, glamorous life, wealthy beyond their wildest dreams and largely free of the repressive social mores faced by women of that era. It’s an insular world to be sure, made all the more apparent when out filming in a public location. While there are hints of the town’s dark underbelly that Raymond Chandler would later portray with such a noir-ish, hard-boiled flair, Ventura instead captures an excitement that comes with forging a new popular art form while chiefly making it up as you go.

Not surprisingly, Ventura is at his best when describing the frenetic shoots that depict the studios’ comedies, many that featured the zany Keystone Cops who would sometimes show up at actual fire and police emergencies to be filmed on location. He relishes the devil-may-care bravado and catch-as-catch-can sensibilities that characterized filmmaking in those early years. Ventura also includes a mix of real film actors and behind-the-camera notables that include Chaplin, Wallace Beery, Marie Dressler, Cecil B. DeMille, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, Gloria Swanson, and, of course, Mack Sennett.

Ventura does a splendid job of wrapping up loose ends and blending past with near present for a deeply satisfying ending, one that crystallizes the author’s intimate knowledge of and true love for the silver screen. As a film lover myself, he had me totally entranced.

Edendale

By Michael Ventura

Giant Claw Press, 446 pp., $22.95 (paper)

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Arts Reviews
Visual Arts Review: “Two Births and the Afterlife”
Visual Arts Review: “Two Births and the Afterlife”
Aimée M. Everett’s current exhibition at Carver Museum offers a refreshing switch on an all-too-familiar narrative of motherhood

Meher Qazilbash, March 1, 2024

Review: City Theatre Tackles a Nineties Relic
Review: City Theatre Tackles a Nineties Relic
Solid performances can’t save The Twilight of the Golds from its datedness

Cat McCarrey, Feb. 16, 2024

More by Jay Trachtenberg
Future Gladiators and Fantastical Stories Mark the Literary Year in Review
Future Gladiators and Fantastical Stories Mark the Literary Year in Review
Pulled from the shelves

Dec. 29, 2023

Review: Denny Freeman, <i>The Amazing Denny Freeman</i>
Review: Denny Freeman, The Amazing Denny Freeman
CD set compiles two long-out-of-print albums by the late guitarist

Dec. 29, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Michael Ventura

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Fresh Squeezed Ounce of Opera
Museum of Human Achievement
She Loves Me
at Georgetown Palace Theatre
A Year With Frog and Toad at Zach Theatre's Kleberg Stage
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: White Denim, Black Pumas, Godsmack, Annabelle Chairlegs, Tear Dungeon, and More
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  