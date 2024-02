Austin Vogue Night

Thursday 1, Swan Dive

How long does it take to become legendary? There’s no real answer, but local kiki houses Lepore and Juicy Couture have brought legend status to first Thursdays in just about two years. Tonight they celebrate this anniversary with a mini ball presented by sexual health heavy-hitters ASHwell and the Q Austin, meaning there’s money, honey. Competitors can win up to 150 bucks in ballroom categories like Majorette and Sex Siren. Legendary Akasha and BabiBoi Juicy are in the DJ booth, and the legendary Natalie Lepore is your master of ceremonies. –James Scott

Mean Girls Trivia

Thursday 1, Vacancy Brewing

Is “fetch” going to happen? OK, that’s an easy one, but the five rounds of questions centered on the movie that had everyone wearing pink decades before the Barbie movie will get you digging deep in the Burn Book for answers. Get a team of up to six obsessives together, get in the spirit of the evening with a Mean look, and watch out for buses on your way to grab a beer on the patio. – James Renovitch

Vegan Junk Food Pop-Up

Thursday 1, Celis Brewery

Tired of living the plant-based lifestyle and everyone assuming you’re a health nut? The chefs of Vuture Food bring their tasty Crispy Chik’n sandwiches, loaded fries (and hoo-boy are they loaded), and more to help you show your judgmental friends that you can eat garbage just like them. The sandwich patties are made of soy, wheat, and peas (no nuts), but you’d think you’d hit up some high-quality fast food. Check out the Facebook event page for the full menu and other details. – James Renovitch

Bye Bye Boobies

Friday 2, Cheer Up Charlies

Drag artist Gender Destruction celebrates their last breastful birthday with a top surgery benefit show, where you can donate to help raise the over $13,000 their surgery’ll cost. Head to the Chups patio to enjoy what GD calls a “clown car full of besties,” aka a lineup including Kino Kino, Lilith Azazel, Celia Light, Munster Mash, Evah Destruction, Riotgirl, BluBlu Chavez, MK Ultra, Damiana Divine, Embry Officially, Sir Maxim, Solovino, Owen Alimony, Ms. Construed, Moxie, and Franky L’Amour. DJ Deadlau5 spins ta-ta to titties tunes. – James Scott

Rodeo Austin Gala

Saturday 3, Palmer Events Center

If there’s one thing Austin knows how to do right, it’s a country gala. Nonprofit Rodeo Austin raises funds to benefit kids around the state with live entertainment from the legendary Robert Earl Keen (“The Road Goes on Forever,” “Feelin’ Good Again”) at a Stetsons-encouraged bash with cocktails, gourmet dinner, fundraising games, and auctions of the silent and live variety. Scoot your boots down to Palmer at 6, and get ready for the Rodeo to fire up March 8. – Kat McNevins

Carnaval Brasileiro

Saturday 3, the Speakeasy

Looking for some old-school revelry relevant to our modern milieu? Carnaval’s origins hark back to randy pre-Lenten celebrations in medieval Europe and were later supercharged in Brazil by African rhythms like the samba, so you know the sexalicious celebration’s got a deep well of historical cred behind each happy hip-shake and body-rocking beat of the drums. This local version, begun in 1975, “grew from a small party for homesick Brazilian students in Austin, to the largest indoor Carnaval party on the planet.” Oh, Downtown’s Speakeasy is gonna be aliiiive with colorful costumes tonight! – Wayne Alan Brenner

Black History Month Kick-Off Block Party

Saturday 3, Carver Museum

What better way to celebrate Black History Month than with a walk through the George Washington Carver Museum? The East Austin cultural center houses four permanent Black history exhibits, which present artifacts from prominent local families, the Jim Crow-era L.C. Anderson High School, and Black scientists and inventors, as well as a sculpture gallery full of Juneteenth freedom figureheads. Not purely educational, the free event offers a vendor market and “interactive arts and crafts programming,” all soundtracked by a vinyl DJ. – Carys Anderson

Lunar New Year Makers Market

Saturday 3, Austin Asian American Resource Center

The Year of the Dragon of course calls for a dragon dance, provided here by the youth-mentoring nonprofit Summitt Lion & Dragon Dance, as well as one of the Asian American Resource Center’s typically colorful and thoughtfully curated makers markets. Peruse By Akki’s suncatchers, becki ho’s hoodies, Spark Collection’s bilingual books, Pippa’s Homebakery’s treats, and much more at the free and family-friendly event. Shop from 1 to 4pm, with the dance at 2pm, and the first 40 attendees landing adorable commemorative stickers by Mocheeky Studio. – Rachel Rascoe

Puro Pinche 956

Saturday 3, Cheer Up Charlies

Boasting a lineup referred to by drag artist host Venus Rising as “only the best of the 956 talent here in the 512,” this show features performers all hailing from the lower Rio Grande Valley: Arinna Dior Heys, Bohemia, Brooklin Mars, BooBoo, Harlott, Iggy Bank, and Tatiana Cholula. Bobby Pudrido co-hosts, and hip-hop/ballroom babe BabiBoi DJs. Come for the valley talent; stay for the vendor market and a promised special secret surprise. – James Scott

Kitten Yoga Benefiting APA!

Sunday 4, Inner Diva Studios

Purr-actice your poses at an hourlong beginner-friendly yoga session (available at 10am & 1pm) surrounded by furry friends offering squeaks, snuggles, and plenty of kitty playtime. The $25 for the class goes to Austin Pets Alive!, so your Sunday Funday relaxation sesh also benefits a good cause. Check out Inner Diva’s schedule to find puppy yoga and other offerings. – Kat McNevins

Valentine’s Day Market

Sunday 4, Meanwhile Brewing Company

Nobody needs an excuse to visit what’s always been among Chronicle beer maven Eric Puga’s favorite breweries, but when the mighty Meanwhile hosts a pop-up craft market full of exquisite gifts for brightening your SigOth’s day, you know we’re so there! Perfect afternoon for grabbing a pint and nomming from food trucks (Pueblo Viejo, Distant Relatives, and more), along with vendors from Silly Goose Ceramics, Idle Hands Books, Sundown Vintage, Golden Eye Chocolates, Sunny Dogma, and more – with tarot card readings from 6th House Astro, too. – Wayne Alan Brenner

AJW Youth Jam

Sunday 4, Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches

Here in the Live Music Capital of the World, there should be no shortage of opportunities for kids to develop their tuneful talents and pursue rockstar dreams. Austin Jazz Workshop’s jam series is one of these opportunities, with twice-monthly jams led by Gil Del Bosque just for middle- and high school students to get a feel for a real gig setting. Thanks to a financial boost from the city’s Cultural Arts Division, jams are scheduled through August: first Sundays at Batch, last Sundays at Central Market South, both at noon. – Kat McNevins

Chili Cook-Off

Sunday 4, Hotel San José

We reckon that few things warm up a Texas winter as deliciously as a good bowl of chili, especially when it’s part of the 17th annual Chili Cook-Off from Hotel San José and Jo’s Coffee, an event where amateur and pro culinary talents engage in a battle for the prized chili pot. And you get a sample of each tasty dish – as well as a ticket to vote for your favorite alongside celebrity judges Jess Pryles, Chef Kirk, Joaquin Ceballos, Ali Clem, and Matthew Odam. Bonus: live music, a Quick Fire competition, and proceeds going to Free Lunch, which works to address food insecurity in Austin. – Wayne Alan Brenner

Goblin Guild

Monday 5, Cherrywood Coffeehouse

Before there was World of Warcraft, before there was even a World Wide Web, there was Dungeons & Dragons. Whether you’re a curious newbie or a longtime player, go IRL and find fellow adventurers at this free D&D meetup each Monday at 7, where one-shots, ongoing campaigns, and fun activities will be on the map. Come early to snag a killer po’boy and a brew or brewski from Cherrywood, and email any questions to GoblinGuildATX@gmail.com. – Kat McNevins

Kids Create: Basquiat Crowns & Portraits

Tuesday 6, Little Walnut Creek Branch Library

Haitian American and Puerto Rican artist Jean-Michel Basquiat took inspiration from many sources as a creative child: At 8 years old, he drew cartoons influenced by comic books and Alfred Hitchcock films, according to research compiled by Franklin Sirmans. So too can your crafty kiddos be inspired by Basquiat himself at this library event, where supplies are provided to make a self-portrait and cardboard crown in the artist’s signature style. Browse the library’s many media resources on Basquiat for more inspo, such as Ma Isabel Sanchez Vegara’s biography on the artist aimed at young readers. – James Scott

Free Vaccine Clinic

Tuesday 6, El Buen Samaritano Church

It’s not too late to get your flu vaccine and it’s definitely not too late to get the latest COVID-19 vaccine – or any others that you or your children might need. This clinic is meant to promote public health across the entire Austin-Travis County community, so every vaccine is free (no insurance required) and they are available to anyone, regardless of citizenship. Other vaccines available include: MPOX, shingles, HPV, and measles. View the full list online: tinyurl.com/2sutbvcv.; – Austin Sanders

Issues & Eggs: Mental Health Diversion Panel Discussion

Wednesday 7, St. David’s Episcopal Church

Bright and early Wednesday morning, the Downtown Austin Alliance will host a panel discussion highlighting Travis County commissioners’ efforts to launch a mental health diversion pilot this year. More than a year in the making, the pilot will test strategies for diverting people in crisis from the carceral system and into treatment, with the eventual goal of a permanent mental health diversion center. Panelists include Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Commissioner Ann Howard, and Sheriff Sally Hernandez. – Lina Fisher

Nerd Celebration Night: Baldur’s Gate

Wednesday 7, Museum of Human Achievement

Enjoyers of high-fantasy video game Baldur’s Gate (and of course its most recent vampire-boyfriend series edition, Baldur’s Gate 3) can go nerd nuclear at this event, which utilizes Dungeons & Dragons style gameplay to explore the games' fictional culture. Enjoy delicious treats typical of the realm – neogi claw, anyone? – as well as readings from the city's literature, combat and casual fashion tips, and in-world legal discussion. These nerds promise a full "exploration of the delights and dangers that give [Baldur’s Gate] its unique heartbeat." – James Scott

High Noon Talk: Sharks

Wednesday 7, Bullock Museum

Here lately, the Bullock Texas State History Museum is celebrating all things fast and bitey with a “Sharks” exhibit, film screenings like short documentary “Great White Shark,” and now this free noontime lecture from Matt “The Shark Guy” Marchant. Take an immersive journey with Marchant, who’ll dive deep into shark anatomy, physiology, behavior, and more using stunning visuals and a gripping narrative taken from his years of experience as a shark photographer, author, and conservationist. – Kat McNevins

AISD Info Meeting

Thursday 8, AISD Headquarters

Seeking up-close-and-personal information about the state of Austin’s public school system? Want to see professional educators in their native habitat, speaking in their own personal dialect? The Austin ISD board of trustees and Superintendent Matias Segura will unleash one of their patented bimonthly meetings covering such topics as the progress students are making in reading and math, the work needed to fix the district’s special education department, and much, much more. Facts will be stated; good intentions will be declared; and don’t forget, the Texas Education Agency is watching!– Brant Bingamon