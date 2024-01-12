Arts

Five Free Art Exhibits for Your Aesthetic Delectation

Free Week may have wrapped, but there’s still plenty of gratis entertainment in this town

By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., Jan. 12, 2024


The Betrothed by Donya Stockton (courtesy of Northern-Southern)

“Endless”

Phillip Niemeyer's intimate Downtown gallery, Northern-Southern, presents an exhibition that's ready to wow the art-loving public. (Note: That's you, citizen.) It's the new solo show by Austin's own Donya Stockton, weaver extraordinaire, featuring her latest works of basketry – and its stunning deconstructions – incorporating driftwood, Oaxacan seedpods, and copper into her signature serpentine loops of cane and reed.

Through Feb. 18. Opening reception: Sat., Jan. 13, 5-8pm
Northern-Southern, on Fifth between Brazos & San Jacinto
northern-southern.com

“Catch ’Em All!”

An art show tribute to everyone's favorite pocket monsters, featuring all-new works from over 20 local artists, including Vinnie Martinez, George Brenner, Tessa Morrison, Chet Phillips, Half-Human, and Mia Burwitz. If you're a fan of the card game, the video games, the animated series, the films, the manga, or all of the above, this free, all-ages exhibition is perfect for your perusing.

Through Jan. 15
Guzu Gallery, 5000 N. Lamar
guzugallery.com

“Life Is Surreal”

A memorable collection showcasing hand-colored prints, rare originals, tapestries, and sculptures by the legendary Salvador Dalí, alongside more than 30 cutting-edge creations by internationally renowned Mr. Brainwash – from paintings and sculptures to neon wonders and mixed-media marvels.

Through Jan. 28
West Chelsea Contemporary, 1009 W. Sixth
wcc.art

“Art in Words”

Featuring collaborations between fine presses and artists, examples of typographic and concrete poetry, and experimentations in pop and surrealism, the exhibition puts prints by Jasper Johns, Robert Rauschenberg, and Ed Ruscha in conversation with works by Charles Henri Ford, Kristin Calhoun, David McGee, and others.

Through Feb. 25
Harry Ransom Center, 300 W. 21st
hrc.utexas.edu

Landmarks’ Self-Guided Walking Tour

Strike out on your own, O intrepid explorer of the preapocalypse urban environment! Yes, you can use your smartphone to access self-guided tours of the outdoor public art sited by UT's award-winning Landmarks program any time you feel like it, riding shank's mare to so many memorable instances of large-scale creativity.

landmarks.utexas.edu
