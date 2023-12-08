Arts

Gift Guide: The Movie of the Book

Five page-turners for the film fan in your life who wants the whole story

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Dec. 8, 2023


American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer

by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin
Vintage Books, 784 pp.
$25 (paper)
Oppenheimer is available in VOD, Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD now from Universal Pictures.

Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin split the Pulitzer for their massive biography of the father of the atomic bomb, and it's their focus on the kangaroo court of his 1954 United States Atomic Energy Commission security hearings that became the narrative twist in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster, Oppenheimer.

Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI

by David Grann
Vintage Books, 416 pp.
$18 (paper)
Killers of the Flower Moon is in cinemas now from Paramount Pictures.

In Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese's excoriating true-crime drama about the horrifying conspiracy to murder Osage Nation members and steal their oil rights, Texas Ranger Tom White is a minor character who doesn't even arrive in Fairfax, Okla., until deep into the movie. David Grann's equally traumatizing book places White and the investigation front and center to explain how it took federal intervention to break through the willful intransigence of state and local law enforcement and the complicity of courts.


Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine

by Brock Yates
Random House, 560 pp.
$24 (paper)
Ferrari releases Dec. 25 from Neon.

Retitled since its 1991 release as Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, legendary auto sports journalist Brock Yates' definitive biography of the man behind the jewel in Italy's sporting crown gets a new tie-in edition. While Michael Mann's biopic Ferrari focuses on the run-up to the fateful and tragic 1957 Mille Miglia road race, this is the complete life of the racing icon, from his own time on the track to his life as a team owner. Finally back in print, try tracking down the hard-to-find original hardcover for the autophile in your life.

The Color Purple

by Alice Walker
Penguin Books, 304 pp.
$18 (paper)
The Color Purple releases Dec. 25 from Warner Bros. Pictures.

This Christmas sees the release of the film of the musical inspired by the success of the film of the landmark novel by Alice Walker. The power of the Pulitzer-winning story of three generations of Black women in 1900s Georgia remains undimmed 40 years after publication, and it still has the ability to infuriate reactionary book banners who fear its story of bravery in the face of racist and sexist oppression.

Nimona

by ND Stevenson
Quill Tree Books, 272 pp.
$24.99, $18.99 (paper)
Nimona is streaming now on Netflix.

ND Stevenson's witty graphic novel about an exiled knight who forms an unlikely team with a shape-shifting criminal was going to be Fox Animation's last-ever movie before it was bought and shuttered by Disney. Now you can read the original Nimona and watch the equally hilarious and fantastical animated feature on Netflix.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

Arts Events
National Children’s Chorus: Winter Showcase
First Baptist Church of Austin
Testify: Austin Story Slam at Barrel O' Fun
The Comedy Mothership
at The Comedy Mothership
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Parker Woodland, Black Pumas, Mamahawk, Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritualized, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  